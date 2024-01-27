ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନ ଓପନ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଜିତି ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲେ ବୋପାନ୍ନା; ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

ମେଲବର୍ଣ୍ଣ: ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆରୁ ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାପ୍ରେମୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଆସିଛି ଖୁସି ଖବର । ୪୩ ବର୍ଷ ବୟସରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନ ଓପନ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଜିତି ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଛନ୍ତି ଭାରତୀୟ ଭେଟେରାନ ଟେନିସ ଖେଳାଳି ରୋହନ ବୋପାନ୍ନା । ସେ ତାଙ୍କ ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲୀୟ ସାଥି ଖେଳାଳି ମାଥ୍ୟୁ ଏବଡେନ୍ଙ୍କ ସହିତ ମିଶି ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନଓପନ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ପୁରୁଷ ଯୁଗଳ ବର୍ଗ ଟାଇଟଲ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି । ଏଭଳି ସଫଳତା ପରେ ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆରୁ ଭାରତ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବୋପାନ୍ନାଙ୍କ ନିକଟକୁ ଛୁଟିଛି ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛାର ସୁଅ । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ମଧ୍ୟ ବୋପାନ୍ନାଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ସଫଳତା ପାଇଁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଏମିତି ଥିଲା ମ୍ୟାଚ୍: ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନ ଓପନ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଫାଇନାଲ୍ରେ ବୋପାନ୍ନା ଓ ଏବଡେନ୍ଙ୍କ ବିପକ୍ଷରେ କଡ଼ା ପ୍ରତିଦ୍ବନ୍ଦ୍ବିତା କରିଥିଲେ ଇଟାଲୀର ସିମୋନ ବୋଲେଲି ଓ ଆଣ୍ଡ୍ରି ଭାଭାସୋରି । ଫାଇନାଲ୍ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ର ପ୍ରଥମ ସେଟ୍ ଟାଇ-ବ୍ରେକ୍ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଚାଲିଥିଲା । ଏହି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ବୋପାନ୍ନା ଓ ଏବଡେନ୍ ଗୋଟିଏ ହେଲେ ଗେମ୍ ନହରାଇ ୭-୬ରେ ଖେଳ ଶେଷ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏହାପରେ ଦ୍ବିତୀୟ ସେଟ୍ରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ବେଶ ଟକ୍କର ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ଏହି ସେଟ୍ରେ ୧୧ ତମ ଗେମ୍ରେ ପ୍ରତିପକ୍ଷ ଯୋଡ଼ିଙ୍କ ସର୍ଭିସ୍ ବ୍ରେକ୍ ହୋଇଯାଇଥିଲା । ଯାହା ମ୍ୟାଚ୍କୁ ବୋପାନ୍ନା ଓ ଏବଡେନ୍ଙ୍କ ସପକ୍ଷକୁ ଆଣିଥିଲା । ଶେଷରେ ୭-୫ରେ ଦ୍ବିତୀୟ ସେଟ୍ରେ ପ୍ରତିପକ୍ଷ ଯୋଡ଼ିକୁ ହରାଇଥିଲେ ବୋପାନ୍ନା ଓ ଏବଡେନ୍ । ଏହି ଫାଇନାଲ୍ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ ଦୀର୍ଘ ୧ ଘଣ୍ଟା ୩୯ ମିନିଟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଚାଲିଥିଲା ।
ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଜିତିବାରେ ସବୁଠାରୁ ବୟସ୍କ ବୋପାନ୍ନା: ଭାରତୀୟ ଭେଟେରାନ ଟେନିସ୍ ଷ୍ଟାର ରୋହନ ବୋପାନ୍ନାଙ୍କ ବୟସ ଏବେ ୪୩ ବର୍ଷ । ଏହି ବୟସରେ ସେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଜିତିବାର ରେକର୍ଡ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସବୁଠାରୁ ବୟସ୍କ ପୁରୁଷ ଖେଳାଳି ଭାବେ ସେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି । ବୋପାନ୍ନାଙ୍କ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏହି ରେକର୍ଡ ନେଦରଲାଣ୍ଡର ଜାନ ଜୁଲିଏନ୍ ରୋଜରଙ୍କ ନାମରେ ରହିଥିଲା । ସେ ୪୦ ବର୍ଷ ୯ ମାସ ବୟସରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଟାଇଟଲ ଜିତିଥିଲେ । ମାର୍ସେଲୋ ଆରେଭୋଲାଙ୍କ ସହ ଫ୍ରେଞ୍ଚ ଓପନ ଯୁଗଳ ବର୍ଗରେ ଟାଇଟଲ ହାତେଇଥିଲେ ।
ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନ ଓପନରେ No.1 ବୋପାନ୍ନା: ଏହି ଦମଦାର ବିଜୟ ସହ ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନ ଓପନରେ ଶୀର୍ଷ ସ୍ଥାନ ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଭାରତୀୟ କିମ୍ବଦନ୍ତୀ ଟେନିସ୍ ତାରକା ରୋହନ ବୋପାନ୍ନା । ଏପରିକି ତାଙ୍କ ସାଥୀ ଖେଳାଳି ମାଥ୍ୟୁ ଏବ୍ଡେନ୍ ମଧ୍ୟ ନିଜ ପାଇଁ ୨ୟ ସ୍ଥାନ ପକ୍କା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ: ରୋହନ ବୋପାନ୍ନାଙ୍କ ଏହି ସଫଳତା ପରେ ତାଙ୍କ ନିକଟକୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛାର ସୁଅ ଛୁଟିଛି । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ଅନେକ ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ମଧ୍ୟ ବୋପାନ୍ନାଙ୍କୁ ଏକ୍ସ ଯୋଗେ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିଜସ୍ବ ଏକ୍ସରେ ଏକ ପୋଷ୍ଟରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ଅଦ୍ଭୁତ ପ୍ରତିଭାଶାଳୀ ରୋହନ ବୋପାନ୍ନା ପ୍ରମାଣିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ବୟସ ଏକ ପ୍ରତିବନ୍ଧକ ନୁହେଁ । ଏହି ଐତିହାସିକ ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନ ଓପନ ବିଜୟ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା । ତାଙ୍କର ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ ଯାତ୍ରା ମନେ ପକାଇ ଦିଏ, ଆମର ଆତ୍ମା, କଠିନ ପରିଶ୍ରମ ଏବଂ ଦୃଢ଼ତା ହିଁ ଆମର ସାମର୍ଥ୍ୟକୁ ବ୍ୟାଖ୍ୟା କରେ । ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ ପାଇଁ ଶୁଭକାମନା ।"
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ