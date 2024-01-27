ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନ ଓପନ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଜିତି ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲେ ବୋପାନ୍ନା; ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

By ETV Bharat Odisha Desk

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open 2024: ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନ ଓପନ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଜିତି ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲେ ଭାରତୀୟ ଭେଟେରାନ ଟେନିସ ତାରକା ରୋହନ ବୋପାନ୍ନା । ୪୩ ବର୍ଷ ବୟସରେ ଜିତିଲେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ । ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ଅଧିକ ପଢ଼ନ୍ତୁ

ମେଲବର୍ଣ୍ଣ: ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆରୁ ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାପ୍ରେମୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଆସିଛି ଖୁସି ଖବର । ୪୩ ବର୍ଷ ବୟସରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନ ଓପନ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଜିତି ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଛନ୍ତି ଭାରତୀୟ ଭେଟେରାନ ଟେନିସ ଖେଳାଳି ରୋହନ ବୋପାନ୍ନା । ସେ ତାଙ୍କ ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲୀୟ ସାଥି ଖେଳାଳି ମାଥ୍ୟୁ ଏବଡେନ୍‌ଙ୍କ ସହିତ ମିଶି ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନଓପନ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ପୁରୁଷ ଯୁଗଳ ବର୍ଗ ଟାଇଟଲ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି । ଏଭଳି ସଫଳତା ପରେ ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆରୁ ଭାରତ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବୋପାନ୍ନାଙ୍କ ନିକଟକୁ ଛୁଟିଛି ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛାର ସୁଅ । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ମଧ୍ୟ ବୋପାନ୍ନାଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ସଫଳତା ପାଇଁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।

  • Time and again, the phenomenally talented @rohanbopanna shows age is no bar!

    Congratulations to him on his historic Australian Open win.

    His remarkable journey is a beautiful reminder that it is always our spirit, hard work and perseverance that define our capabilities.

    Best… pic.twitter.com/r06hkkJOnN

    — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ଏମିତି ଥିଲା ମ୍ୟାଚ୍‌: ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନ ଓପନ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଫାଇନାଲ୍‌ରେ ବୋପାନ୍ନା ଓ ଏବଡେନ୍‌ଙ୍କ ବିପକ୍ଷରେ କଡ଼ା ପ୍ରତିଦ୍ବନ୍ଦ୍ବିତା କରିଥିଲେ ଇଟାଲୀର ସିମୋନ ବୋଲେଲି ଓ ଆଣ୍ଡ୍ରି ଭାଭାସୋରି । ଫାଇନାଲ୍‌ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍‌ର ପ୍ରଥମ ସେଟ୍‌ ଟାଇ-ବ୍ରେକ୍‌ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଚାଲିଥିଲା । ଏହି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ବୋପାନ୍ନା ଓ ଏବଡେନ୍‌ ଗୋଟିଏ ହେଲେ ଗେମ୍‌ ନହରାଇ ୭-୬ରେ ଖେଳ ଶେଷ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏହାପରେ ଦ୍ବିତୀୟ ସେଟ୍‌ରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ବେଶ ଟକ୍କର ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ଏହି ସେଟ୍‌ରେ ୧୧ ତମ ଗେମ୍‌ରେ ପ୍ରତିପକ୍ଷ ଯୋଡ଼ିଙ୍କ ସର୍ଭିସ୍‌ ବ୍ରେକ୍‌ ହୋଇଯାଇଥିଲା । ଯାହା ମ୍ୟାଚ୍‌କୁ ବୋପାନ୍ନା ଓ ଏବଡେନ୍‌ଙ୍କ ସପକ୍ଷକୁ ଆଣିଥିଲା । ଶେଷରେ ୭-୫ରେ ଦ୍ବିତୀୟ ସେଟ୍‌ରେ ପ୍ରତିପକ୍ଷ ଯୋଡ଼ିକୁ ହରାଇଥିଲେ ବୋପାନ୍ନା ଓ ଏବଡେନ୍‌ । ଏହି ଫାଇନାଲ୍‌ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍‌ ଦୀର୍ଘ ୧ ଘଣ୍ଟା ୩୯ ମିନିଟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଚାଲିଥିଲା ।

ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଜିତିବାରେ ସବୁଠାରୁ ବୟସ୍କ ବୋପାନ୍ନା: ଭାରତୀୟ ଭେଟେରାନ ଟେନିସ୍‌ ଷ୍ଟାର ରୋହନ ବୋପାନ୍ନାଙ୍କ ବୟସ ଏବେ ୪୩ ବର୍ଷ । ଏହି ବୟସରେ ସେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଜିତିବାର ରେକର୍ଡ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସବୁଠାରୁ ବୟସ୍କ ପୁରୁଷ ଖେଳାଳି ଭାବେ ସେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି । ବୋପାନ୍ନାଙ୍କ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏହି ରେକର୍ଡ ନେଦରଲାଣ୍ଡର ଜାନ ଜୁଲିଏନ୍‌ ରୋଜରଙ୍କ ନାମରେ ରହିଥିଲା । ସେ ୪୦ ବର୍ଷ ୯ ମାସ ବୟସରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡସ୍ଲାମ ଟାଇଟଲ ଜିତିଥିଲେ । ମାର୍ସେଲୋ ଆରେଭୋଲାଙ୍କ ସହ ଫ୍ରେଞ୍ଚ ଓପନ ଯୁଗଳ ବର୍ଗରେ ଟାଇଟଲ ହାତେଇଥିଲେ ।

  • Rohan Bopanna becomes Australian Open champion at 43, wins doubles final with Matthew Ebden.

    He says, "This is the victory of those people who have shown so much of love. Thanks to everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the support. Never have any limitations, and keep… pic.twitter.com/K3HHCPYD7Q

    — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନ ଓପନରେ No.1 ବୋପାନ୍ନା: ଏହି ଦମଦାର ବିଜୟ ସହ ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନ ଓପନରେ ଶୀର୍ଷ ସ୍ଥାନ ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଭାରତୀୟ କିମ୍ବଦନ୍ତୀ ଟେନିସ୍‌ ତାରକା ରୋହନ ବୋପାନ୍ନା । ଏପରିକି ତାଙ୍କ ସାଥୀ ଖେଳାଳି ମାଥ୍ୟୁ ଏବ୍‌ଡେନ୍‌ ମଧ୍ୟ ନିଜ ପାଇଁ ୨ୟ ସ୍ଥାନ ପକ୍କା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ: ରୋହନ ବୋପାନ୍ନାଙ୍କ ଏହି ସଫଳତା ପରେ ତାଙ୍କ ନିକଟକୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛାର ସୁଅ ଛୁଟିଛି । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ଅନେକ ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ମଧ୍ୟ ବୋପାନ୍ନାଙ୍କୁ ଏକ୍ସ ଯୋଗେ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିଜସ୍ବ ଏକ୍ସରେ ଏକ ପୋଷ୍ଟରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, "ଅଦ୍ଭୁତ ପ୍ରତିଭାଶାଳୀ ରୋହନ ବୋପାନ୍ନା ପ୍ରମାଣିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ବୟସ ଏକ ପ୍ରତିବନ୍ଧକ ନୁହେଁ । ଏହି ଐତିହାସିକ ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆନ ଓପନ ବିଜୟ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା । ତାଙ୍କର ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ ଯାତ୍ରା ମନେ ପକାଇ ଦିଏ, ଆମର ଆତ୍ମା, କଠିନ ପରିଶ୍ରମ ଏବଂ ଦୃଢ଼ତା ହିଁ ଆମର ସାମର୍ଥ୍ୟକୁ ବ୍ୟାଖ୍ୟା କରେ । ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ ପାଇଁ ଶୁଭକାମନା ।"

ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ

