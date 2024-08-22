ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ହାରିବା ପରେ ଟେବୁଲ ଟେନିସ୍ ଛାଡିଲେ ଷ୍ଟାର ପେଡଲର୍, ଆମେରିକାରେ ପଢିବେ ପାଠ - Athlete quit Table Tennis

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ 2024ରେ ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଥିବା ଷ୍ଟାର ଭାରତୀୟ ପେଡଲର ଟେବୁଲ ଟେନିସକୁ କରିଲେ ବାଏ ବାଏ । ଆମେରକାରେ ପଢିବେ ପାଠ । ଏହି ଖବର ଆସିବା ପରେ ସମସ୍ତେ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଅଲିମ୍ପିଆନ ଅର୍ଚ୍ଚନା କାମଥ ଆମେରିକାରେ ପାଠ ପଢିବା ପାଇଁ ଟେବୁଲ ଟେନିସ ଛାଡିଛନ୍ତି ।
Star Indian paddler Archana Kamath quits Table Tennis, to pursue Economics at University of Michigan.
