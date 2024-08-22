ETV Bharat / sports

ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ହାରିବା ପରେ ଟେବୁଲ ଟେନିସ୍ ଛାଡିଲେ ଷ୍ଟାର ପେଡଲର୍, ଆମେରିକାରେ ପଢିବେ ପାଠ - Athlete quit Table Tennis

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Athlete quit Table Tennis to pursue Academics: ଅଲିମ୍ପିଆନ ଅର୍ଚ୍ଚନା କାମଥ ଆମେରିକାରେ ପାଠ ପଢିବା ପାଇଁ ଟେବୁଲ ଟେନିସ ଛାଡିଛନ୍ତି । ଅଧିକ ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ARCHANA KAMATH
ARCHANA KAMATH (Etv Bharat)

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ 2024ରେ ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଥିବା ଷ୍ଟାର ଭାରତୀୟ ପେଡଲର ଟେବୁଲ ଟେନିସକୁ କରିଲେ ବାଏ ବାଏ । ଆମେରକାରେ ପଢିବେ ପାଠ । ଏହି ଖବର ଆସିବା ପରେ ସମସ୍ତେ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଅଲିମ୍ପିଆନ ଅର୍ଚ୍ଚନା କାମଥ ଆମେରିକାରେ ପାଠ ପଢିବା ପାଇଁ ଟେବୁଲ ଟେନିସ ଛାଡିଛନ୍ତି ।

