paris olympic 2024; ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲେ ଭିନେଶ ଫୋଗତ, ଫାଇନାଲରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଭାରତ ପାଇଁ ମେଡାଲ କଲେ ପକ୍କା - VINESH PHOGAT WINS SEMI FINAL

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ସେମିଫାଇନାଲରେ ଜିତିଲେ ବିନେଶ ଫୋଗାତ । ଭାରତ ପାଇଁ ପଦକ ପକ୍କା କଲେ ଭିନେଶ । ସେମିଫାଇନାଲ ଜିତି ଫାଇନାଲରେ କଲେ ପ୍ରବେଶ । 50 କେଜି ଏକକ ମହିଳା ଫ୍ରି-ଷ୍ଟାଇଲ କୁସ୍ତି ବର୍ଗରେ ଖେଳୁଛନ୍ତି ଭିନେଶ ।
𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐠𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘
𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋, 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥!
📸 @wrestling #Wrestling… pic.twitter.com/zc2RIxC0gA
ସେମି ଫାଇନାଲରେ ୟୁସନେଲିସ୍ ଲୋପିଜଙ୍କୁ ହରାଇ ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲେ ଫୋଗତ । ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ମହିଳା କୁସ୍ତିଯୋଦ୍ଧା ଭାବେ ଫାଇନାଲରେ କଲେ ପ୍ରବେଶ । ସିଲଭର ପଦକ କଲେ ପକ୍କା । ସେ ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ଫାଇନାଲ ଖେଳିବେ ।
𝗔 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗪𝗜𝗡! Vinesh Phogat defeated Yusneylis Lopez to become the first female Indian wrestler to reach the final at the Olympics.
She will take on either Otgonjargal Dolgorjav or Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the final on the 7th of August.
💪 Here's hoping… pic.twitter.com/h0pYCMBjrY
ସେମି ଫାଇନାଲରେ ଭିନେଶ ଫୋଗତ । କ୍ବାର୍ଟର ଫାଇନାଲରେ ପୂର୍ବତନ ବିଶ୍ବ ଚାମ୍ପିଆନ୍ ଓକଶାନା ଲିଭିଚଙ୍କୁ 7-5 ସ୍କୋରରେ ହରାଇ ସେମିରେ ଭିନେଶ ଫୋଗତ ।
Women's Wrestling Freestyle 50KG SF
Vinesh Phogat on a winning spree, continues her quest for glory & assures a medal for India
The seasoned grappler picked up two historic wins earlier today and went past her Cuban opponent Yusneylis Guzman Lopez