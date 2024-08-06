paris olympic 2024; ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲେ ଭିନେଶ ଫୋଗତ, ଫାଇନାଲରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଭାରତ ପାଇଁ ମେଡାଲ କଲେ ପକ୍କା - VINESH PHOGAT WINS SEMI FINAL

ETV Bharat / sports

ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲେ ଭିନେଶ ଫୋଗତ, ଫାଇନାଲରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଭାରତ ପାଇଁ ମେଡାଲ କଲେ ପକ୍କା

By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

VINESH PHOGAT WINS SEMI FINAL ASSURED SILVER: ସେମି ଫାଇନାଲ ଜିତିଲେ ଭିନେଶ ଫୋଗତ । କ୍ବାର୍ଟର ଫାଇନାଲରେ ପୂର୍ବତନ ବିଶ୍ବ ଚାମ୍ପିଆନ୍ ଓକଶାନା ଲିଭିଚଙ୍କୁ 7-5 ସ୍କୋରରେ ହରାଇ ସେମିରେ ପ୍ରବେଶ କରିଥିଲେ ଭିନେଶ ଫୋଗତ । ଅଧିକ ପଢନ୍ତୁ ।

VINESH PHOGAT WINS SEMI FINAL ASSURED SILVER
VINESH PHOGAT WINS SEMI FINAL ASSURED SILVER (@Media_SAI)

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ସେମିଫାଇନାଲରେ ଜିତିଲେ ବିନେଶ ଫୋଗାତ । ଭାରତ ପାଇଁ ପଦକ ପକ୍କା କଲେ ଭିନେଶ । ସେମିଫାଇନାଲ ଜିତି ଫାଇନାଲରେ କଲେ ପ୍ରବେଶ । 50 କେଜି ଏକକ ମହିଳା ଫ୍ରି-ଷ୍ଟାଇଲ କୁସ୍ତି ବର୍ଗରେ ଖେଳୁଛନ୍ତି ଭିନେଶ ।

ସେମି ଫାଇନାଲରେ ୟୁସନେଲିସ୍ ଲୋପିଜଙ୍କୁ ହରାଇ ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲେ ଫୋଗତ । ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ମହିଳା କୁସ୍ତିଯୋଦ୍ଧା ଭାବେ ଫାଇନାଲରେ କଲେ ପ୍ରବେଶ । ସିଲଭର ପଦକ କଲେ ପକ୍କା । ସେ ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ଫାଇନାଲ ଖେଳିବେ ।

ସେମି ଫାଇନାଲରେ ଭିନେଶ ଫୋଗତ । କ୍ବାର୍ଟର ଫାଇନାଲରେ ପୂର୍ବତନ ବିଶ୍ବ ଚାମ୍ପିଆନ୍ ଓକଶାନା ଲିଭିଚଙ୍କୁ 7-5 ସ୍କୋରରେ ହରାଇ ସେମିରେ ଭିନେଶ ଫୋଗତ ।

