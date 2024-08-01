ETV Bharat / sports

ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ କମାଲ କଲେ ଏହି ଖେଳାଳି...ପକେଟରେ ହାତ ପୁରାଇ ଜିତିଲେ ସିଲଭର ମେଡାଲ, ଦର୍ଶକ ଆବାକ୍ - TURKISH SHOOTER YUSUF DIKEC

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 12 hours ago

This player won Olympic silver by putting one hand in his pocket: ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ କମାଲ କଲେ ଏହି ଖେଳାଳି... ପକେଟରେ ହାତ ପୁରାଇ ଜିତିଗଲେ ସିଲଭର ମେଡାଲ, ଦର୍ଶକ ଆବାକ୍ । ଅଧିକ ପଢନ୍ତୁ

TURKISH SHOOTER YUSUF DIKEC
TURKISH SHOOTER YUSUF DIKEC (AP and AFP Photos)

ପ୍ୟାରିସ (ଫ୍ରାନ୍କ): ଚଳିତ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ 10 ମିଟର ଏୟାର ପିସ୍ତଲ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟରେ ସିଲଭର ମେଡାଲ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି ୟୁସୁଫ୍ ଡିକେସ୍ । ବୁଧବାର ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ 2024 10-ଏମ ଏୟାର ପିସ୍ତଲ ଫାଇନାଲ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟରେ ୟୁସୁଫଙ୍କ ଏହି ବିଜୟ ପରେ ଏବେ ସେ ସମଗ୍ର ବିଶ୍ବରେ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚାରେ । ଖାଲି ସେତିକି ନୁହେଁ ସିଲଭର ମେଡାଲ ବିଜୟ ପରେ ୟୁସୁଫଙ୍କ ଫଟୋ ଏବଂ ଭିଡିଓ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଭାଇରାଲ ହେଉଛି । ସେ ସୁଟିଂ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟ ସମୟରେ କୌଣସି ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ସରଞ୍ଜାମ ପିନ୍ଧିନଥିଲେ ଯେପରି ଆଖି ଏବଂ କାନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରୋଟେକ୍ସନ ନେଇନଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ସୁଟିଂ ସମୟରେ ସମସ୍ତ ଖେଳାଳି ଆଖି ଏବଂ କାନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରୋଟେକ୍ସନ ନେଇଥାନ୍ତି ।

TURKISH SHOOTER YUSUF DIKEC
TURKISH SHOOTER YUSUF DIKEC (AP and AFP Photos)

ଏହା ବି ପଢନ୍ତୁ- ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ଶେଷ ହେଲା ଟେବୁଲ୍ ଟେନିସ୍ ତାରକା ଶ୍ରୀଜାଙ୍କ ଯାତ୍ରା, ବିଶ୍ବର ଏକ ନମ୍ବର ଖେଳାଳିଙ୍କଠାରୁ 0-4ରେ ପରାଜିତ - Paris Olympics 2024 Table Tennis

ସୁଟିଂ ପାଇଁ ସୁଟରମାନେ ଅନେକ ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ଜିନିଷ ପିନ୍ଧିଥାନ୍ତି, ଯେପରି ଆଖା ପାଇଁ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଚଷମା । ଯାହା ସୁଟରଙ୍କୁ ଦେଖିବାରେ ସହାୟକ ହୋଇଥାଏ । କାନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରୋଟେକ୍ସନ, ଯାହା କୌଣସି ଅଯଥା ଶବ୍ଦରୁ ରକ୍ଷା କରିଥାଏ । ତେବେ ଫାଇନାଲ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟରେ ୟୁସୁଫ ପକେଟରେ ହତ ପୁରାଇ କୌଣସି ଜିନିଷ ନ ପିନ୍ଧି 10 ମିଟର ଏୟାର ପିସ୍ତଲ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟ ଖେଳିଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ତୁର୍କି ପାଇଁ ସିଲଭର ମେଡଲ ଜିତିଥିଲେ ।

ଏହା ବି ପଢନ୍ତୁ- ବକ୍ସିଂରେ ଆସିବ ପଦକ ! ପୁରୁଷ ବକ୍ସିଂ କ୍ବାଟର ଫାଇନାଲରେ ନିଶାନ୍ତ ଦେବ - Paris Olympics 2024

ଏହା ବି ପଢନ୍ତୁ- PARIS OLYMPICS 2024: ଭାରତକୁ ମିଳିଲା 3ୟ ମେଡାଲ, 50 ମିଟର ରାଇଫଲ 3 ପୋଜିସନ୍ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟରେ ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ଜିତିଲେ ସ୍ବପ୍ନୀଲ - swapnil kusale won bronze

51 ବର୍ଷୀୟ ୟୁସୁଫଙ୍କ ଏହି କ୍ରେଜି ସୁଟିଂ ଭିଜୁଆଲ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସବୁଆଡେ ଛାଇଯାଇଛି । ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ମୋବାଇଲରୁ ମୋବାଇଲ ଘୁରି ବୁଲିଛି ତାଙ୍କ ଫଟୋ ଏବଂ ଭିଡିଓ ।

ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ଭାରତକୁ ସୁଟିଂରେ 3 ପଦକ-

ଚଳିତ ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ 2024ରେ ଭାତକୁ ସୁଟିଂରେ 3ଟି ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ପଦକ ମିଳିଛି । ମନୁ ଭାକର, ସରବଜୋତ ସିଂ ଏବଂ ସ୍ବପ୍ନୀଲ କୁସାଲ ପଦକ ବଜୟୀ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଚଳିତ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ ପୂର୍ବରୁ 2016 ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ ଏବଂ 2020 ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ସୁଟିଂରେ କୌଣସି ପଦକ ଆସିନଥିଲା । ତେବେ ସୁଟିଂରେ ଅଭିନବ ବିନ୍ଦ୍ରା ହିଁ ଏକମାତ୍ର ଖେଳାଳି ଭାବେ ଗୋଲ୍ଡ ପଦକ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି ।

ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ

ପ୍ୟାରିସ (ଫ୍ରାନ୍କ): ଚଳିତ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ 10 ମିଟର ଏୟାର ପିସ୍ତଲ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟରେ ସିଲଭର ମେଡାଲ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି ୟୁସୁଫ୍ ଡିକେସ୍ । ବୁଧବାର ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ 2024 10-ଏମ ଏୟାର ପିସ୍ତଲ ଫାଇନାଲ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟରେ ୟୁସୁଫଙ୍କ ଏହି ବିଜୟ ପରେ ଏବେ ସେ ସମଗ୍ର ବିଶ୍ବରେ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚାରେ । ଖାଲି ସେତିକି ନୁହେଁ ସିଲଭର ମେଡାଲ ବିଜୟ ପରେ ୟୁସୁଫଙ୍କ ଫଟୋ ଏବଂ ଭିଡିଓ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଭାଇରାଲ ହେଉଛି । ସେ ସୁଟିଂ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟ ସମୟରେ କୌଣସି ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ସରଞ୍ଜାମ ପିନ୍ଧିନଥିଲେ ଯେପରି ଆଖି ଏବଂ କାନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରୋଟେକ୍ସନ ନେଇନଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ସୁଟିଂ ସମୟରେ ସମସ୍ତ ଖେଳାଳି ଆଖି ଏବଂ କାନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରୋଟେକ୍ସନ ନେଇଥାନ୍ତି ।

TURKISH SHOOTER YUSUF DIKEC
TURKISH SHOOTER YUSUF DIKEC (AP and AFP Photos)

ଏହା ବି ପଢନ୍ତୁ- ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ଶେଷ ହେଲା ଟେବୁଲ୍ ଟେନିସ୍ ତାରକା ଶ୍ରୀଜାଙ୍କ ଯାତ୍ରା, ବିଶ୍ବର ଏକ ନମ୍ବର ଖେଳାଳିଙ୍କଠାରୁ 0-4ରେ ପରାଜିତ - Paris Olympics 2024 Table Tennis

ସୁଟିଂ ପାଇଁ ସୁଟରମାନେ ଅନେକ ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ଜିନିଷ ପିନ୍ଧିଥାନ୍ତି, ଯେପରି ଆଖା ପାଇଁ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଚଷମା । ଯାହା ସୁଟରଙ୍କୁ ଦେଖିବାରେ ସହାୟକ ହୋଇଥାଏ । କାନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରୋଟେକ୍ସନ, ଯାହା କୌଣସି ଅଯଥା ଶବ୍ଦରୁ ରକ୍ଷା କରିଥାଏ । ତେବେ ଫାଇନାଲ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟରେ ୟୁସୁଫ ପକେଟରେ ହତ ପୁରାଇ କୌଣସି ଜିନିଷ ନ ପିନ୍ଧି 10 ମିଟର ଏୟାର ପିସ୍ତଲ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟ ଖେଳିଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ତୁର୍କି ପାଇଁ ସିଲଭର ମେଡଲ ଜିତିଥିଲେ ।

ଏହା ବି ପଢନ୍ତୁ- ବକ୍ସିଂରେ ଆସିବ ପଦକ ! ପୁରୁଷ ବକ୍ସିଂ କ୍ବାଟର ଫାଇନାଲରେ ନିଶାନ୍ତ ଦେବ - Paris Olympics 2024

ଏହା ବି ପଢନ୍ତୁ- PARIS OLYMPICS 2024: ଭାରତକୁ ମିଳିଲା 3ୟ ମେଡାଲ, 50 ମିଟର ରାଇଫଲ 3 ପୋଜିସନ୍ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟରେ ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ଜିତିଲେ ସ୍ବପ୍ନୀଲ - swapnil kusale won bronze

51 ବର୍ଷୀୟ ୟୁସୁଫଙ୍କ ଏହି କ୍ରେଜି ସୁଟିଂ ଭିଜୁଆଲ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସବୁଆଡେ ଛାଇଯାଇଛି । ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ମୋବାଇଲରୁ ମୋବାଇଲ ଘୁରି ବୁଲିଛି ତାଙ୍କ ଫଟୋ ଏବଂ ଭିଡିଓ ।

ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ଭାରତକୁ ସୁଟିଂରେ 3 ପଦକ-

ଚଳିତ ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ 2024ରେ ଭାତକୁ ସୁଟିଂରେ 3ଟି ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ପଦକ ମିଳିଛି । ମନୁ ଭାକର, ସରବଜୋତ ସିଂ ଏବଂ ସ୍ବପ୍ନୀଲ କୁସାଲ ପଦକ ବଜୟୀ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଚଳିତ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ ପୂର୍ବରୁ 2016 ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ ଏବଂ 2020 ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ସୁଟିଂରେ କୌଣସି ପଦକ ଆସିନଥିଲା । ତେବେ ସୁଟିଂରେ ଅଭିନବ ବିନ୍ଦ୍ରା ହିଁ ଏକମାତ୍ର ଖେଳାଳି ଭାବେ ଗୋଲ୍ଡ ପଦକ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି ।

ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ

Last Updated : 12 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YUSUF DIKEC SILVER MEDALYUSUF DIKEC RELAX ATTITUDEINDIA AT PARIS OLYMPICSOLYMPICS 2024TURKISH SHOOTER YUSUF DIKEC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ଫିଚର

ଆଲାର୍ଜି କାହିଁକି ହୁଏ ? ଏଥିରୁ ମୁକ୍ତି ପାଇବାକୁ କେଉଁ ଉପାୟ ଆପଣାଇବେ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ - Allergies And Its Prevention

ବିବାହ ପରେ କାହିଁକି ମୋଟା ହୋଇଯାଆନ୍ତି ମହିଳା ? ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ଏହାର କାରଣ ଓ କେମିତି ମୋଟାପଣକୁ କରିବେ ବାଏ ବାଏ - Women Gain weight After Marriage

ସଞ୍ଚୟ ନା ନିବେଶ ? କ'ଣ କଲେ ପାଇବେ ଧନୀ ହେବାର ସୌଭାଗ୍ୟ ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ - Saving Vs Investing

ଡିଭୋର୍ସ ତ ଡିଭୋର୍ସ, ପୁଣି ଗ୍ରେ-ଡିଭୋର୍ସ କ'ଣ ? - Grey Divorce

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.