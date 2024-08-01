ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ କମାଲ କଲେ ଏହି ଖେଳାଳି...ପକେଟରେ ହାତ ପୁରାଇ ଜିତିଲେ ସିଲଭର ମେଡାଲ, ଦର୍ଶକ ଆବାକ୍ - TURKISH SHOOTER YUSUF DIKEC

ପ୍ୟାରିସ (ଫ୍ରାନ୍କ): ଚଳିତ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ 10 ମିଟର ଏୟାର ପିସ୍ତଲ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟରେ ସିଲଭର ମେଡାଲ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି ୟୁସୁଫ୍ ଡିକେସ୍ । ବୁଧବାର ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ 2024 10-ଏମ ଏୟାର ପିସ୍ତଲ ଫାଇନାଲ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟରେ ୟୁସୁଫଙ୍କ ଏହି ବିଜୟ ପରେ ଏବେ ସେ ସମଗ୍ର ବିଶ୍ବରେ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚାରେ । ଖାଲି ସେତିକି ନୁହେଁ ସିଲଭର ମେଡାଲ ବିଜୟ ପରେ ୟୁସୁଫଙ୍କ ଫଟୋ ଏବଂ ଭିଡିଓ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଭାଇରାଲ ହେଉଛି । ସେ ସୁଟିଂ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟ ସମୟରେ କୌଣସି ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ସରଞ୍ଜାମ ପିନ୍ଧିନଥିଲେ ଯେପରି ଆଖି ଏବଂ କାନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରୋଟେକ୍ସନ ନେଇନଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ସୁଟିଂ ସମୟରେ ସମସ୍ତ ଖେଳାଳି ଆଖି ଏବଂ କାନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରୋଟେକ୍ସନ ନେଇଥାନ୍ତି ।
Currently the most famous man in the world— Enez Özen (@Enezator) July 31, 2024
pic.twitter.com/srxPhwDkUk
Did Turkey send a hitman to the Olympics?— Manish (@speakwithmanish) August 1, 2024
Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec remarkable achievement of winning a silver medal at the Olympics with limited gear has not only impressed spectators but also highlighted his exceptional talent and determination. #Turkey #Olympics #YusufDikec pic.twitter.com/CGbvUwPIZZ
ସୁଟିଂ ପାଇଁ ସୁଟରମାନେ ଅନେକ ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ଜିନିଷ ପିନ୍ଧିଥାନ୍ତି, ଯେପରି ଆଖା ପାଇଁ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଚଷମା । ଯାହା ସୁଟରଙ୍କୁ ଦେଖିବାରେ ସହାୟକ ହୋଇଥାଏ । କାନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରୋଟେକ୍ସନ, ଯାହା କୌଣସି ଅଯଥା ଶବ୍ଦରୁ ରକ୍ଷା କରିଥାଏ । ତେବେ ଫାଇନାଲ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟରେ ୟୁସୁଫ ପକେଟରେ ହତ ପୁରାଇ କୌଣସି ଜିନିଷ ନ ପିନ୍ଧି 10 ମିଟର ଏୟାର ପିସ୍ତଲ ଇଭେଣ୍ଟ ଖେଳିଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ତୁର୍କି ପାଇଁ ସିଲଭର ମେଡଲ ଜିତିଥିଲେ ।
It seemed impossible that the nonchalance of the South Korean shooter, Kim Ye-ji, would be eclipsed during the Paris Olympics, and then came along the Turkish shooter, Yusuf Dikec, with his just out of bed look and proved us wrong.— Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) August 1, 2024
Both won 🥈 in shooting and 🥇 in nonchalance. pic.twitter.com/Oa1uF5lVpx
Olympic Games fans have gone into meltdown on social media over a photo of Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec competing in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event in Paris.#OlympicGames #Olympicshttps://t.co/pG5FfH0tVn— Könül Şahin 𓃠 (@KonulikShahin) August 1, 2024
Incredible.. !! He Came -He Saw - He Won Silver. The 51 year old Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec with no specialised lenses, eye cover or ear protection won silver medal in #ParisOlympic2024 #YusufDikec #Sniper pic.twitter.com/yRoc4aauRD— Rajpal Singh Shekhawat (@Rajpal_BJP) August 1, 2024
51 ବର୍ଷୀୟ ୟୁସୁଫଙ୍କ ଏହି କ୍ରେଜି ସୁଟିଂ ଭିଜୁଆଲ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସବୁଆଡେ ଛାଇଯାଇଛି । ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ମୋବାଇଲରୁ ମୋବାଇଲ ଘୁରି ବୁଲିଛି ତାଙ୍କ ଫଟୋ ଏବଂ ଭିଡିଓ ।
ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ଭାରତକୁ ସୁଟିଂରେ 3 ପଦକ-
ଚଳିତ ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ 2024ରେ ଭାତକୁ ସୁଟିଂରେ 3ଟି ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ପଦକ ମିଳିଛି । ମନୁ ଭାକର, ସରବଜୋତ ସିଂ ଏବଂ ସ୍ବପ୍ନୀଲ କୁସାଲ ପଦକ ବଜୟୀ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଚଳିତ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ ପୂର୍ବରୁ 2016 ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ ଏବଂ 2020 ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ସୁଟିଂରେ କୌଣସି ପଦକ ଆସିନଥିଲା । ତେବେ ସୁଟିଂରେ ଅଭିନବ ବିନ୍ଦ୍ରା ହିଁ ଏକମାତ୍ର ଖେଳାଳି ଭାବେ ଗୋଲ୍ଡ ପଦକ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି ।
