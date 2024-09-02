Paralympics 2024; ପାରାଅଲମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ଭାରତକୁ ଷଷ୍ଠ ପଦକ, ମହିଳା 200 ମିଟର ଫାଇନାଲରେ ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ମେଡାଲ ଜିତିଲେ ପ୍ରୀତି ପଲ୍, 124ବର୍ଷ ପରେ ରଚିଲେ ଇତିହାସ - Preeti Pal secures Bronze medal

ପ୍ୟାରିସ(ଫ୍ରାନ୍ସ): ପାରାଅଲମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ଭାରତକୁ ଷଷ୍ଠ ପଦକ, ପୁଣି ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ମେଡାଲ ଜିତିଲେ ପ୍ରୀତି ପଲ୍ ।
𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡: 6th 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐬 🔥— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) September 1, 2024
Preethi Pal wins Bronze medal in 200m (T35) clocking her PB 30.01s.
It's 2nd medal for Preethi in this edition! @afiindia #Paralympics2024 #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/8NMK0LYW23
ଚଳିତ ପ୍ୟାରିସ ପାରାଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ 2024ରେ ଭାରତକୁ ମିଳିଲା ଷଷ୍ଠ ପଦକ ।
A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the #Paralympics2024 with a Bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable. #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/4q3IPJDUII— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2024
ମହିଳା 200 ମିଟର T35 ଫାଇନାଲରେ ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ଜିତିଲେ ପାରା ଅଥଲେଟ୍ ପ୍ରୀତି ପଲ ।
Track Medals for India in Olympics/ Paralympics:— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 1, 2024
In the last 124 Years - 0️⃣
In 2024 - 2️⃣
Both Medals won by Preethi Pal , Hence it's one of the biggest moments in Indian Athletics 🇮🇳
Preethi Pal deserves much more praise for it 👏 pic.twitter.com/iv8419msZ2
From triumph to triumph, Preeti Pal has proven her extraordinary talent by winning her second medal in the same edition of the #Paralympics2024!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 1, 2024
Your run in the Women’s 200m T35 secured you a Bronze Medal, highlighting your dedication & excellence.
Keep Shining, Proud of you… pic.twitter.com/RZ3Gz6x3Iw
Medal Alert!🏅— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 1, 2024
Women's 200 m - T35 Final
After winning her first medal at the #ParisParalympics2024, Preeti Pal secures yet another medal for India, clinching a #Bronze medal🥉 with a personal best timing of 30.01 seconds.
With this win, she becomes the first track and field… pic.twitter.com/0LWlrWF0Ji