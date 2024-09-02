ETV Bharat / sports

Paralympics 2024; ପାରାଅଲମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ଭାରତକୁ ଷଷ୍ଠ ପଦକ, ମହିଳା 200 ମିଟର ଫାଇନାଲରେ ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ମେଡାଲ ଜିତିଲେ ପ୍ରୀତି ପଲ୍, 124ବର୍ଷ ପରେ ରଚିଲେ ଇତିହାସ - Preeti Pal secures Bronze medal

By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Paralympics 2024 Preeti Pal secures yet another medal for India:ପାରାଅଲମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ଭାରତକୁ ଷଷ୍ଠ ପଦକ, ପୁଣି ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ମେଡାଲ ଜିତିଲେ ପ୍ରୀତି ପଲ୍ । ଅଧିକ ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ପ୍ୟାରିସ(ଫ୍ରାନ୍ସ): ପାରାଅଲମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ଭାରତକୁ ଷଷ୍ଠ ପଦକ, ପୁଣି ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ମେଡାଲ ଜିତିଲେ ପ୍ରୀତି ପଲ୍ ।

ଚଳିତ ପ୍ୟାରିସ ପାରାଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସ 2024ରେ ଭାରତକୁ ମିଳିଲା ଷଷ୍ଠ ପଦକ ।

ମହିଳା 200 ମିଟର T35 ଫାଇନାଲରେ ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ଜିତିଲେ ପାରା ଅଥଲେଟ୍ ପ୍ରୀତି ପଲ ।

