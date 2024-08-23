ETV Bharat / sports

ଲୁସାନେ ଡାଇମଣ୍ଡ ଲିଗ ଫାଇନାଲରେ ଭାରତର ଗୋଲ୍ଡେନ ବୟ ନୀରଜ, ମାରିଲେ ସିଜିନ ବେଷ୍ଟ ଥ୍ରୋ 89.49 ମିଟର - Lausanne Diamond League 2024

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Lausanne Diamond League 2024:ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ ବିଜେତା ଜାଭଲିନ୍ ଥ୍ରୋଅର୍ ତଥା ଭାରତର ଗୋଲ୍ଡେନ ବୟ ନୀରଜ ଚୋପ୍ରା ଗୁରୁବାର ଆଉ ଏକ ଐତିହାସିକ ଉପଲବ୍ଧି ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଅଧିକ ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ନୀରଜ ଚୋପ୍ରା
ନୀରଜ ଚୋପ୍ରା (AP Photo)

ଲୁସାନେ (ସ୍ବିଜରଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡ): ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ ବିଜେତା ଜାଭଲିନ୍ ଥ୍ରୋଅର୍ ତଥା ଭାରତର ଗୋଲ୍ଡେନ ବୟ ନୀରଜ ଚୋପ୍ରା ଗୁରୁବାର ଆଉ ଏକ ଐତିହାସିକ ଉପଲବ୍ଧି ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ସିଜିନ ବେଷ୍ଟ ଥ୍ରୋ ମାରି ଲୁସାନେ ଡାଇମଣ୍ଡ ଲିଗ ଫାଇନାଲରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛନ୍ତି ।

ପ୍ୟାରିସ୍ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ୮୯.୪୫ ମିଟର ଥ୍ରୋ ସହ ରୌପ୍ୟ ପଦକ ଜିତିଥିବା ଭାରତର ତାରକା ଜାଭେଲିନ୍ ଥ୍ରୋ ଆଥଲେଟ୍ ନୀରଜ ଚୋପ୍ରା ସ୍ବିଜରଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡରେ ଚାଲିଥିବା ଲୁସାନେ ଡାଇମଣ୍ଡ ଲିଗରେ ସିଜିନ ବେଷ୍ଟ ଥ୍ରୋ 89.49 ମିଟର ମାରିଛନ୍ତି । ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ରୌପ୍ୟ ପଦକ ଜିତିବା ପରେ ଆଘାତ ଜନିତ କାରଣରୁ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଫର୍ମରେ ନଥିବା ବୟାନ ଦେଇଥିବା ନୀରଜ ଏବେ ଆକ୍ସନକୁ ଆସୁ ଆସୁ କମାଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଅଗଷ୍ଟ ୨୨ରୁ ଏହି ଲିଗ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ।

