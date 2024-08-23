ଲୁସାନେ ଡାଇମଣ୍ଡ ଲିଗ ଫାଇନାଲରେ ଭାରତର ଗୋଲ୍ଡେନ ବୟ ନୀରଜ, ମାରିଲେ ସିଜିନ ବେଷ୍ଟ ଥ୍ରୋ 89.49 ମିଟର - Lausanne Diamond League 2024

ଲୁସାନେ (ସ୍ବିଜରଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡ): ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ ବିଜେତା ଜାଭଲିନ୍ ଥ୍ରୋଅର୍ ତଥା ଭାରତର ଗୋଲ୍ଡେନ ବୟ ନୀରଜ ଚୋପ୍ରା ଗୁରୁବାର ଆଉ ଏକ ଐତିହାସିକ ଉପଲବ୍ଧି ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ସିଜିନ ବେଷ୍ଟ ଥ୍ରୋ ମାରି ଲୁସାନେ ଡାଇମଣ୍ଡ ଲିଗ ଫାଇନାଲରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛନ୍ତି ।
Feeling so bad for Neeraj Chopra 💔— Ram kapoor🇮🇳 (@Ram1947_) August 22, 2024
90m will come for sure .
Neeraj was nowhere close to his best in 1st 5 throws gave his all in at 6th throw with SB of 89.49m !!
Common Neeraj 90m will come for sure !!#NeerajChopra #DiamondLeague #Javelin pic.twitter.com/Omuoapm3gK
News Flash: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Lausanne Diamond League with best attempt of 89.49m (SB). #LausanneDL pic.twitter.com/6p4vIiYboS— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 22, 2024
ପ୍ୟାରିସ୍ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ୮୯.୪୫ ମିଟର ଥ୍ରୋ ସହ ରୌପ୍ୟ ପଦକ ଜିତିଥିବା ଭାରତର ତାରକା ଜାଭେଲିନ୍ ଥ୍ରୋ ଆଥଲେଟ୍ ନୀରଜ ଚୋପ୍ରା ସ୍ବିଜରଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡରେ ଚାଲିଥିବା ଲୁସାନେ ଡାଇମଣ୍ଡ ଲିଗରେ ସିଜିନ ବେଷ୍ଟ ଥ୍ରୋ 89.49 ମିଟର ମାରିଛନ୍ତି । ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ସରେ ରୌପ୍ୟ ପଦକ ଜିତିବା ପରେ ଆଘାତ ଜନିତ କାରଣରୁ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଫର୍ମରେ ନଥିବା ବୟାନ ଦେଇଥିବା ନୀରଜ ଏବେ ଆକ୍ସନକୁ ଆସୁ ଆସୁ କମାଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଅଗଷ୍ଟ ୨୨ରୁ ଏହି ଲିଗ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ।
89.49M BY NEERAJ CHOPRA IN THE DIAMOND LEAGUE...!!! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1yb3dfcmuj— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 22, 2024
Here is an insane record:— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 22, 2024
In ALL the 20 tournaments Neeraj Chopra has participated in since his Gold medal winning performance at Tokyo Olympics, he has finished in Top 2!
Consistency is his middle name! https://t.co/Uk2gjfxJak pic.twitter.com/ofuakrdtks