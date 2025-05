ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026 ଖେଳିବେ ତ ଧୋନି, ଗୁଡବାଏ କହିବେ ନା କମବ୍ୟାକ କରିବେ ? - MS DHONI IPL RETIREMENT

MS Dhoni said I will take next four months to take decision on his retirement from IPL ( AFP )