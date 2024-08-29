BCCI VS ICC SALARY; ICCରୁ କେତେ ସାଲାରୀ ନେବେ ଶାହ ? ଜାଣିଲେ ଉଡଯିବ ହୋସ, ଏତିକି ଦରମା ଦେଉଥିଲା BCCI - JAY SHAH ICC CHAIRMAN

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟ ପରିଷଦ (ଆଇସିସି)ର ନୂଆ ବସ ହୋଇସାରିଛନ୍ତି ବିସିସିଆଇ ସଚିବ ଜୟ ଶାହ । ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ସେ କେତେ ଦରମା ପାଇବେ ଆଇସିସିଠୁ । କେତେ ଦରମା ପାଉଥିଲେ ବିସିସିଆଇଠୁ ।
Congratulations to BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr. Jay Shah for being elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council.@JayShah pic.twitter.com/sKZw4mdRvi— BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2024
Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the ICC.https://t.co/Len6DO9xlE— ICC (@ICC) August 27, 2024