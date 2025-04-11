ETV Bharat / sports

ଚେପକରେ ଚେନ୍ନାଇର ଲଜ୍ଜାଜନକ ପରାଜୟ, 8 ଓ୍ବିକେଟରେ କୋଲକାତାର ବିଜୟ - IPL 2025 KKR BEAT CSK

ଆଇପିଏଲର 25 ତମ ମୁକାବିଲାରେ ଚେନ୍ନାଇକୁ 8 ଓ୍ବିକେଟରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରିଛି କୋଲକାତା ନାଇଟ ରାଇଡର୍ସ ।

By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : April 11, 2025

Updated : April 11, 2025 at 10:38 PM IST

ଚେନ୍ନାଇ: ଘରୋଇ ଗ୍ରାଉଣ୍ଡରେ ଚେନ୍ନାଇ ସୁପର କିଙ୍ଗ୍ସର ଲଜ୍ଜାଜନକ ପରାଜୟ । ପ୍ରଥମ ମ୍ୟାଚ ପରଠୁ ଅଣ୍ଟା ସଳଖି ପାରୁନି ସିଏସକେ । ଧୋନିଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ବରେ ଦଳ ଆଜି ପଡିଆକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ବିଜୟ ଟ୍ରକକୁ ଫେରିବା ନେଇ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସ ଆଶାବାଦୀ ଥିଲେ । କିନ୍ତୁ ତାହା ଫସର ଫାଟିଯାଇଛି । ପୁଣି ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସକୁ ନିରାଶ କରିଛି ଧୋନି ବାହିନୀ । ଆଇପିଏଲର 25 ତମ ମୁକାବିଲାରେ ଚେନ୍ନାଇକୁ 8 ଓ୍ବିକେଟରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରିଛି କୋଲକାତା ନାଇଟ ରାଇଡର୍ସ ।

