ଚେନ୍ନାଇ: ଘରୋଇ ଗ୍ରାଉଣ୍ଡରେ ଚେନ୍ନାଇ ସୁପର କିଙ୍ଗ୍ସର ଲଜ୍ଜାଜନକ ପରାଜୟ । ପ୍ରଥମ ମ୍ୟାଚ ପରଠୁ ଅଣ୍ଟା ସଳଖି ପାରୁନି ସିଏସକେ । ଧୋନିଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ବରେ ଦଳ ଆଜି ପଡିଆକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ବିଜୟ ଟ୍ରକକୁ ଫେରିବା ନେଇ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସ ଆଶାବାଦୀ ଥିଲେ । କିନ୍ତୁ ତାହା ଫସର ଫାଟିଯାଇଛି । ପୁଣି ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସକୁ ନିରାଶ କରିଛି ଧୋନି ବାହିନୀ । ଆଇପିଏଲର 25 ତମ ମୁକାବିଲାରେ ଚେନ୍ନାଇକୁ 8 ଓ୍ବିକେଟରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରିଛି କୋଲକାତା ନାଇଟ ରାଇଡର୍ସ ।
Unstoppable 💥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2025
🎥 After his bowling brilliance, Sunil Narine hammered the ball all around during his 18-ball 4️⃣4️⃣
Updates ▶ https://t.co/gPLIYGimQn#TATAIPL | #CSKvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/r2ZUETFOEU