JDU-RJD ମେଣ୍ଟ ସରକାର ପତନ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ! ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବୈଠକ ଡାକିଲେ ତେଜସ୍ବୀ

ପାଟନା: ଆରଜେଡି ଓ ଜେଡିୟୁ ମହାମେଣ୍ଟ ସରକାରର ପତନ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବୈଠକ ଡାକିଲେ ଆରଜେଡି ନେତା ତଥା ବିହାର ଉପମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତେଜସ୍ବୀ ଯାଦବ । ନିଜ କିଛି ଘନିଷ୍ଠଙ୍କ ସହିତ ତେଜସ୍ବୀ ପାଟନା ସ୍ଥିତ ସରକାରୀ ବାସଭବନରେ ବୈଠକ କରୁଥିବା ନେଇ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ପଛୁଆ ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ସମର୍ଥକ ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ବିହାର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କର୍ପୁରୀ ଠାକୁରଙ୍କୁ ଭାରତ ରତ୍ନ ଦିଆଯିବା ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା ପରେ ବିହାର ରାଜନୀତିରେ ହଲଚଲ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି । ନୀତିଶଙ୍କ ଗଠବନ୍ଧନ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ ନେଇ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ଜୋର ଧରିଛି । ନୀତିଶ ଆରଜେଡି ସହିତ ମହାଗଠବନ୍ଧନକୁ ଭଙ୍ଗ କରି ଏନଡିଏ ସହିତ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇପାରନ୍ତି ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ତେଜସ୍ବୀ ଡାକିଛନ୍ତି ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବୈଠକ ।
Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav calls a meeting of his close aides at his official residence in Patna. The meeting is currently underway. #Biharpoltics— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
ବିହାରରେ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ରାଜନୈତିକ ସସପେନ୍ସ । ନୀତିଶ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଏନଡିଏ ମେଣ୍ଟରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇପାରନ୍ତି ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ପରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଘଡିକେ ଘୋଡା ଛୁଟୁଛି । ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳଙ୍କ ଦ୍ବାରା ଆୟୋଜିତ ହାଇ-ଟି ପାର୍ଟିରେ ତେଜସ୍ବୀ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇନଥିବା ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ଥମିନଥିବା ବେଳେ ସେ ନିଜର କିଛି ଘନିଷ୍ଠଙ୍କ ସହିତ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବୈଠକ ଡାକିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ବି ବୈଠକ ଜାରି ଥିବା ବେଳେ ବୈଠକର ନିଷ୍କର୍ସ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଅଧିକ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିନାହିଁ । ସେପଟେ ଏ ନେଇ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ବରିଷ୍ଠ ବିଜେପି ନେତା ତଥା କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଗିରିରାଜ ସିଂ । ନୀତିଶ ଏନଡିଏ ମେଣ୍ଟରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇପାରନ୍ତି କି ପ୍ରଶ୍ନରେ ଗିରିରାଜ କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ଲୋକ ଆସିବେ ଯିବେ, ହେଲେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ବିହାରର ରାଜନୈତିକ ମାହୋଲ କଣ ଚାଲିଛି ସେ ନେଇ ମୋ ନିକଟରେ କୌଣସି ତଥ୍ୟ ନାହିଁ ।"
#WATCH | On the current political situation in Bihar, BJP MP and former Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi says, "We are keeping an eye on all the developments and if needed an appropriate decision will be taken. No door is permanently closed in politics and the door can be opened if… pic.twitter.com/K1XJsec0lD— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
ଏହା ବି ପଢନ୍ତୁ- ରାଜଭବନ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମରେ ସାମିଲ ହେଲେନି ତେଜସ୍ବୀ, ନୀତିଶ କହିଲେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ପଚାର
ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରୁ ଡାକରା ଆସିବା ପରେ ଏଲଜେପି ନେତା ଚିରାଗ ପାସୱାନ କହିଛନ୍ତି, " ଏନଡିଏ ମେଣ୍ଟ ରାଜ୍ୟର ରାଜନୈତିକ ମାହୋଲ ଉପରେ ତୀକ୍ଷ୍ଣ ନଜର ରଖିଛି । ଏ ନେଇ ବୈଠକ ବସିବାକୁ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ସାମ୍ଭାବ୍ୟ ସ୍ଥିତି ଉପରେ ଆଲୋଚନା କରାଯିବ । ଆମେ ଆସନ୍ତା ୨ରୁ ୩ ଦିନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବିଭିନ୍ନ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମକୁ ବାତିଲ କରିଛୁ । ଏଲଜେପି ଓ ବିଜେପି ମିଳିତ ଭାବରେ ଆଗାମୀ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେବ ।" ଏହି ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବିଜେପି ସାଂସଦ ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ବିହାର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସୁଶୀଲ ମୋଦି ମଧ୍ୟ ବଡ଼ ବୟାନ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ରାଜନୀତିରେ କାହା ପାଇଁ କେବେ ବି ଦ୍ବାର ବନ୍ଦ ନଥାଏ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିବା ପରେ ନୀତିଶଙ୍କ ଏନଡିଏ ମେଣ୍ଟରେ ସାମିଲ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ଆହୁରି ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି ।
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ