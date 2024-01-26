JDU-RJD ମେଣ୍ଟ ସରକାର ପତନ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ! ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବୈଠକ ଡାକିଲେ ତେଜସ୍ବୀ

Tejashwi Yadav calls a meeting: ଆରଜେଡି ଓ ଜେଡିୟୁ ମହାମେଣ୍ଟ ସରକାରର ଘଟିବ କି ପତନ ? ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବୈଠକ ଡାକିଲେ ବିହାର ଉପମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତେଜସ୍ବୀ ଯାଦବ । ଅଧିକ ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ପାଟନା: ଆରଜେଡି ଓ ଜେଡିୟୁ ମହାମେଣ୍ଟ ସରକାରର ପତନ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବୈଠକ ଡାକିଲେ ଆରଜେଡି ନେତା ତଥା ବିହାର ଉପମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତେଜସ୍ବୀ ଯାଦବ । ନିଜ କିଛି ଘନିଷ୍ଠଙ୍କ ସହିତ ତେଜସ୍ବୀ ପାଟନା ସ୍ଥିତ ସରକାରୀ ବାସଭବନରେ ବୈଠକ କରୁଥିବା ନେଇ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ପଛୁଆ ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ସମର୍ଥକ ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ବିହାର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କର୍ପୁରୀ ଠାକୁରଙ୍କୁ ଭାରତ ରତ୍ନ ଦିଆଯିବା ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା ପରେ ବିହାର ରାଜନୀତିରେ ହଲଚଲ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି । ନୀତିଶଙ୍କ ଗଠବନ୍ଧନ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ ନେଇ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ଜୋର ଧରିଛି । ନୀତିଶ ଆରଜେଡି ସହିତ ମହାଗଠବନ୍ଧନକୁ ଭଙ୍ଗ କରି ଏନଡିଏ ସହିତ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇପାରନ୍ତି ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ତେଜସ୍ବୀ ଡାକିଛନ୍ତି ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବୈଠକ ।

ବିହାରରେ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ରାଜନୈତିକ ସସପେନ୍ସ । ନୀତିଶ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଏନଡିଏ ମେଣ୍ଟରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇପାରନ୍ତି ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ପରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଘଡିକେ ଘୋଡା ଛୁଟୁଛି । ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳଙ୍କ ଦ୍ବାରା ଆୟୋଜିତ ହାଇ-ଟି ପାର୍ଟିରେ ତେଜସ୍ବୀ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇନଥିବା ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ଥମିନଥିବା ବେଳେ ସେ ନିଜର କିଛି ଘନିଷ୍ଠଙ୍କ ସହିତ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବୈଠକ ଡାକିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ବି ବୈଠକ ଜାରି ଥିବା ବେଳେ ବୈଠକର ନିଷ୍କର୍ସ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଅଧିକ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିନାହିଁ । ସେପଟେ ଏ ନେଇ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ବରିଷ୍ଠ ବିଜେପି ନେତା ତଥା କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଗିରିରାଜ ସିଂ । ନୀତିଶ ଏନଡିଏ ମେଣ୍ଟରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇପାରନ୍ତି କି ପ୍ରଶ୍ନରେ ଗିରିରାଜ କହିଛନ୍ତି, "ଲୋକ ଆସିବେ ଯିବେ, ହେଲେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ବିହାରର ରାଜନୈତିକ ମାହୋଲ କଣ ଚାଲିଛି ସେ ନେଇ ମୋ ନିକଟରେ କୌଣସି ତଥ୍ୟ ନାହିଁ ।"

ଏହା ବି ପଢନ୍ତୁ- ରାଜଭବନ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମରେ ସାମିଲ ହେଲେନି ତେଜସ୍ବୀ, ନୀତିଶ କହିଲେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ପଚାର

ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରୁ ଡାକରା ଆସିବା ପରେ ଏଲଜେପି ନେତା ଚିରାଗ ପାସୱାନ କହିଛନ୍ତି, " ଏନଡିଏ ମେଣ୍ଟ ରାଜ୍ୟର ରାଜନୈତିକ ମାହୋଲ ଉପରେ ତୀକ୍ଷ୍ଣ ନଜର ରଖିଛି । ଏ ନେଇ ବୈଠକ ବସିବାକୁ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ସାମ୍ଭାବ୍ୟ ସ୍ଥିତି ଉପରେ ଆଲୋଚନା କରାଯିବ । ଆମେ ଆସନ୍ତା ୨ରୁ ୩ ଦିନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବିଭିନ୍ନ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମକୁ ବାତିଲ କରିଛୁ । ଏଲଜେପି ଓ ବିଜେପି ମିଳିତ ଭାବରେ ଆଗାମୀ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେବ ।" ଏହି ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବିଜେପି ସାଂସଦ ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ବିହାର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସୁଶୀଲ ମୋଦି ମଧ୍ୟ ବଡ଼ ବୟାନ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ରାଜନୀତିରେ କାହା ପାଇଁ କେବେ ବି ଦ୍ବାର ବନ୍ଦ ନଥାଏ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିବା ପରେ ନୀତିଶଙ୍କ ଏନଡିଏ ମେଣ୍ଟରେ ସାମିଲ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ଆହୁରି ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି ।

ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ

