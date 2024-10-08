ETV Bharat / international

ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନରେ ୨ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ

ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । ମେଡିସିନ ପରେ ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି ।

By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Nobel Prize in Physics
Nobel Prize in Physics (ETV Bharat Odisha)

ଷ୍ଟକହୋମ: ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଉତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟତା ପାଇଁ ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷର ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର (Nobel Prize 2024) ଘୋଷଣା । ନୋବେଲ ତାଲିକାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି ୨ ଜଣ ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନୀ । ଜନ ଜେ. ହୋପଫିଲ୍ଡ (John J. Hopfield), ଜିଓଫ୍ରେ ଇ. ହିଣ୍ଟନ (Geoffrey E. Hinton)ଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ନୋବେଲ । ସ୍ୱିଡେନର ଷ୍ଟକହୋମ ସ୍ଥିତ କାରୋଲିନସ୍କା ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାନରେ ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନୀ ନୋବେଲ ବିଜେତାଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି ।

ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । ସୋମବାର ମେଡିସିନରେ ନୋବେଲ ପାଇଁ ଦୁଇ ଜଣ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର (ଆଜି) ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ବୁଧବାର ରସାୟନ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଏବଂ ଗୁରୁବାର ସାହିତ୍ୟ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ବିଜେତାଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ । ଏହା ବ୍ୟତୀତ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ନୋବେଲ ଶାନ୍ତି ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ ଏବଂ ଅର୍ଥନୀତି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ବିଜେତା ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୧୪ରେ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ ବୋଲି ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର କମିଟି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି ।

ମେସିନ୍ ଶିକ୍ଷା ( machine learning)ର ଆବିଷ୍କାର ଏବଂ ନ୍ୟୁରାଲ ନେଟଓ୍ବାର୍କର ଡିଜାଇନ ପାଇଁ ଆମେରିକୀୟ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ ଜନ୍ ହୋପଫିଲ୍ଡ ଏବଂ ବ୍ରିଟିଶ-କାନାଡିଆନ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କୁ ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ମେସିନ୍ ଶିକ୍ଷାର ଆବିଷ୍କାର ଏବଂ ଉଦ୍ଭାବନ ପାଇଁ ଏହି ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ସମ୍ମାନ ମିଳିଛ । ଦୁଇ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କ ଆବିଷ୍କାର କୃତ୍ରିମ ସ୍ନାୟୁ ନେଟୱାର୍କ ସହିତ ମେସିନ୍ ଶିକ୍ଷାକୁ ସକ୍ଷମ କରିଥାଏ |

ଗତବର୍ଷ ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନରେ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ 3 ଜଣ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ ପାଇଥିଲେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର । ପେରିର୍ ଅଗସ୍ତିନୀ, ଫେରେନ୍ସ କ୍ରାଉଜ୍‌ ଏବଂ ଆନି ଏଲ ହୁଇଲିୟରଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ। ପରମାଣୁ ଇଲେକ୍ଟ୍ରୋନର ଅଧ୍ଯୟନ ଉପରେ ଲେଜରର ବ୍ୟବହାର ପାଇଁ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ। ରୋୟାଲ ସ୍ବଦେଶ ଏକାଡେମୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନୀ ନୋବେଲ ବିଜେତାଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଥାଏ ।

