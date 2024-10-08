ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନରେ ୨ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ

ଷ୍ଟକହୋମ: ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଉତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟତା ପାଇଁ ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷର ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର (Nobel Prize 2024) ଘୋଷଣା । ନୋବେଲ ତାଲିକାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି ୨ ଜଣ ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନୀ । ଜନ ଜେ. ହୋପଫିଲ୍ଡ (John J. Hopfield), ଜିଓଫ୍ରେ ଇ. ହିଣ୍ଟନ (Geoffrey E. Hinton)ଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ନୋବେଲ । ସ୍ୱିଡେନର ଷ୍ଟକହୋମ ସ୍ଥିତ କାରୋଲିନସ୍କା ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାନରେ ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନୀ ନୋବେଲ ବିଜେତାଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି ।
" i'm in a cheap hotel in california which doesn't have a good internet or phone connection. i was going to have an mri scan today but i'll have to cancel that!"— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2024
- new physics laureate geoffrey hinton speaking at today’s press conference where his #NobelPrize was announced. pic.twitter.com/i7jnucEhFl
ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । ସୋମବାର ମେଡିସିନରେ ନୋବେଲ ପାଇଁ ଦୁଇ ଜଣ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର (ଆଜି) ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ବୁଧବାର ରସାୟନ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଏବଂ ଗୁରୁବାର ସାହିତ୍ୟ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ବିଜେତାଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ । ଏହା ବ୍ୟତୀତ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ନୋବେଲ ଶାନ୍ତି ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ ଏବଂ ଅର୍ଥନୀତି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ବିଜେତା ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୧୪ରେ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ ବୋଲି ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର କମିଟି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି ।
Did you know that an artificial neural network is designed to mimic the brain?— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2024
Inspired by biological neurons in the brain, artificial neural networks are large collections of “neurons”, or nodes, connected by “synapses”, or weighted couplings, which are trained to perform… pic.twitter.com/KgHpQzhdW1
The 2024 #NobelPrize laureates in physics used tools from physics to construct methods that helped lay the foundation for today’s powerful machine learning.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2024
John Hopfield created a structure that can store and reconstruct information. Geoffrey Hinton invented a method that can… pic.twitter.com/QtKLpFtykE
ମେସିନ୍ ଶିକ୍ଷା ( machine learning)ର ଆବିଷ୍କାର ଏବଂ ନ୍ୟୁରାଲ ନେଟଓ୍ବାର୍କର ଡିଜାଇନ ପାଇଁ ଆମେରିକୀୟ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ ଜନ୍ ହୋପଫିଲ୍ଡ ଏବଂ ବ୍ରିଟିଶ-କାନାଡିଆନ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କୁ ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ମେସିନ୍ ଶିକ୍ଷାର ଆବିଷ୍କାର ଏବଂ ଉଦ୍ଭାବନ ପାଇଁ ଏହି ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ସମ୍ମାନ ମିଳିଛ । ଦୁଇ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କ ଆବିଷ୍କାର କୃତ୍ରିମ ସ୍ନାୟୁ ନେଟୱାର୍କ ସହିତ ମେସିନ୍ ଶିକ୍ଷାକୁ ସକ୍ଷମ କରିଥାଏ |
This year’s #NobelPrize laureate in physics John Hopfield created an associative memory that can store and reconstruct images and other types of patterns in data.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2024
The Hopfield network can store patterns and has a method for recreating them. When the network is given an… pic.twitter.com/QDDKymJCaF
2024 physics laureate Geoffrey Hinton used a network developed by his co-laureate John Hopfield as the foundation for a new network: the Boltzmann machine. This can learn to recognise characteristic elements in a given type of data.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2024
The Boltzmann machine can be used to classify… pic.twitter.com/LMinR0vA0n
ଗତବର୍ଷ ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନରେ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ 3 ଜଣ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ ପାଇଥିଲେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର । ପେରିର୍ ଅଗସ୍ତିନୀ, ଫେରେନ୍ସ କ୍ରାଉଜ୍ ଏବଂ ଆନି ଏଲ ହୁଇଲିୟରଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ। ପରମାଣୁ ଇଲେକ୍ଟ୍ରୋନର ଅଧ୍ଯୟନ ଉପରେ ଲେଜରର ବ୍ୟବହାର ପାଇଁ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ। ରୋୟାଲ ସ୍ବଦେଶ ଏକାଡେମୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନୀ ନୋବେଲ ବିଜେତାଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଥାଏ ।
BREAKING NEWS— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2024
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2024 #NobelPrize in Physics to John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton “for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks.” pic.twitter.com/94LT8opG79