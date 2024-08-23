ନେପାଳରେ ନଦୀକୁ ଖସିଲା ବସ୍‌; ୧୪ ଭାରତୀୟ ମୃତ - Indian passenger bus plunges

କାଠମାଣ୍ଡୁ: ନେପାଳରେ ନଦୀକୁ ଖସିଲା ଭାରତୀୟ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ବସ୍ । 40 ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ପୋଖରାର କାଠମାଣ୍ଡୁକୁ ଯାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ମାର୍ସିଆଙ୍ଗଡି ନଦୀରେ ବସ୍ଟି ଖସି ପଡିଛି । ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ 14 ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅନ୍ୟ ସମସ୍ତ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ନେପାଳ ଶସସ୍ତ୍ରବାହିନୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ନେପାଳ ସେନା ଦ୍ୱାରା ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ।
#WATCH | Nepal: An Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard has plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district. The bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara. Search and rescue operations underway by the Nepal Army at the incident site.— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024
(Video Source: News Agency… pic.twitter.com/txxO43O4CV