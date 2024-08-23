ETV Bharat / international

ନେପାଳରେ ନଦୀକୁ ଖସିଲା ବସ୍‌; ୧୪ ଭାରତୀୟ ମୃତ - Indian passenger bus plunges

Indian passenger bus plunges into Marsyangdi river: ନେପାଳର ନଦୀରେ ଖସିପଡିଲା ଭାରତୀୟ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହି ବସ୍‌ । 14 ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ । ଅଧିକ ପଢନ୍ତୁ

କାଠମାଣ୍ଡୁ: ନେପାଳରେ ନଦୀକୁ ଖସିଲା ଭାରତୀୟ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ବସ୍‌ । 40 ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ପୋଖରାର କାଠମାଣ୍ଡୁକୁ ଯାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ମାର୍ସିଆଙ୍ଗଡି ନଦୀରେ ବସ୍‌ଟି ଖସି ପଡିଛି । ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ 14 ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅନ୍ୟ ସମସ୍ତ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ନେପାଳ ଶସସ୍ତ୍ରବାହିନୀ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ନେପାଳ ସେନା ଦ୍ୱାରା ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ।

