ମେଡିସିନରେ ନୋବେଲ: ଭିକ୍ଟର ଆମ୍ବ୍ରୋସ-ଗ୍ୟାରୀ ରୁଭ୍‌କୁନଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ପୁରସ୍କାର - NOBEL PRIZE MEDICINE

ଭିକ୍ଟର ଆମ୍ବ୍ରୋସ୍ ଏବଂ ଗ୍ୟାରୀ ରୁଭ୍‌କୁନ୍‌ଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର । ମାଇକ୍ରୋଆରଏନଏ (microRNA) ଏବଂ ଟ୍ରାନ୍ସକ୍ରିପସନ୍ ଜିନ୍ ନିୟନ୍ତ୍ରଣ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ।

author img

Published : 57 minutes ago

Updated : 18 minutes ago

Gary Ruvkun Victor Ambros win Nobel Prize in Medicine
Gary Ruvkun Victor Ambros win Nobel Prize in Medicine (@NobelPrize)

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ମେଡିସିନରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା । ମେଡିସିନରେ ବର୍ଷ ୨୦୨୪ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଭିକ୍ଟର ଆମ୍ବ୍ରୋସ୍ ଏବଂ ଗ୍ୟାରୀ ରୁଭ୍‌କୁନ୍ଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପାଇଁ ମନୋନୀତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ମାଇକ୍ରୋଆରଏନଏ (microRNA) ଏବଂ ଟ୍ରାନ୍ସକ୍ରିପସନ୍ ଜିନ୍ ନିୟନ୍ତ୍ରଣ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପାଇବେ ଏହି ଦୁଇ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ ।

ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି ସମ୍ମାନଜନକ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ୨୦୨୪। ଚଳିତବର୍ଷ ଫିଜିଓଲୋଜି ଓ ମେଡିସିନରେ ଭିକ୍ଟର ଆମ୍ବ୍ରୋସ (Victor Ambros) ଓ ଗ୍ୟାରି ରୁଭକୁନ (Gary Ruvkun)ଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ ।

ମାଇକ୍ରୋଆରଏନଏ (microRNA) ଏବଂ ଟ୍ରାନ୍ସକ୍ରିପସନ୍ ଜିନ୍ ନିୟନ୍ତ୍ରଣ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ । ଉଭୟ ମାଇକ୍ରୋ RNA ଆବିଷ୍କାର କରିବା ସହିତ ଓ ଏହାର ଭୂମିକା ଉପରେ ଗବେଷଣା କରୁଥିଲେ ।

ମେଡିସିନରେ ୨ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ-

  • ମେଡିସିନରେ ୨ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର
  • ଭିକ୍ଟର ଆମ୍ବ୍ରୋସ ଓ ଗ୍ୟାରି ରୁଭକୁନଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ୍‌ ପୁରସ୍କାର
  • ମାଇକ୍ରୋ RNA ଆବିଷ୍କାର ପାଇଁ ଉଭୟଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ
  • ମାଇକ୍ରୋ RNA ଓ ଏହାର ଭୂମିକା ଉପରେ ଗବେଷଣା କରୁଥିଲେ ଉଭୟ

"ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ଫିଜିଓଲୋଜି କିମ୍ବା ମେଡିସିନ୍ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ଦୁଇ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ । ଦୁଇ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ ମାଇକ୍ରୋ ଆରଏନଏ ଆବିଷ୍କାର ସହିତ ଏହା ଉପରେ ଗବେଷଣା କରି ସଫଳତା ପାଇଥିଲେ," ବୋଲି ଆଜି ପ୍ରକଶ କରିଛି ସ୍ବିଡେନ୍ କାରୋଲିନସ୍କା ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାନ ।

ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । ଆଜି (ସୋମବାର) ମେଡିସିନରେ ନୋବେଲ ପାଇଁ ଦୁଇ ଜଣ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ, ବୁଧବାର ରସାୟନ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଏବଂ ଗୁରୁବାର ସାହିତ୍ୟ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ବିଜେତାଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ। ଏହା ବ୍ୟତୀତ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ନୋବେଲ ଶାନ୍ତି ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ ଏବଂ ଅର୍ଥନୀତି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ବିଜେତା ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୧୪ରେ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ ବୋଲି ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର କମିଟି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି ।

ବିଶ୍ବର ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ସମ୍ମାନ-

ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ବିଶ୍ବର ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ସମ୍ମାନ । ଆଲଫ୍ରେଡ୍ ନୋବେଲ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲେ । ମାନବଜାତି ପ୍ରତି ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ତଥା ସର୍ବଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ଏବଂ ଅତୂଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଏ ।

