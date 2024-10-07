ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ମେଡିସିନରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା । ମେଡିସିନରେ ବର୍ଷ ୨୦୨୪ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଭିକ୍ଟର ଆମ୍ବ୍ରୋସ୍ ଏବଂ ଗ୍ୟାରୀ ରୁଭ୍କୁନ୍ଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପାଇଁ ମନୋନୀତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ମାଇକ୍ରୋଆରଏନଏ (microRNA) ଏବଂ ଟ୍ରାନ୍ସକ୍ରିପସନ୍ ଜିନ୍ ନିୟନ୍ତ୍ରଣ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପାଇବେ ଏହି ଦୁଇ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ ।
The 2024 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine focuses on the discovery of a vital regulatory mechanism used in cells to control gene activity. Genetic information flows from DNA to messenger RNA (mRNA), via a process called transcription, and then on to the cellular machinery… pic.twitter.com/dZ61x0clw9— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2024
MicroRNA genes have evolved and expanded within the genomes of multicellular organisms for over 500 million years.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2024
Today, we know that there are more than a thousand genes for different microRNAs in humans, and that gene regulation by microRNA – discovered by this year’s… pic.twitter.com/uQ2W0NMytm
ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି ସମ୍ମାନଜନକ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ୨୦୨୪। ଚଳିତବର୍ଷ ଫିଜିଓଲୋଜି ଓ ମେଡିସିନରେ ଭିକ୍ଟର ଆମ୍ବ୍ରୋସ (Victor Ambros) ଓ ଗ୍ୟାରି ରୁଭକୁନ (Gary Ruvkun)ଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ ।
This year’s medicine laureates Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun studied a relatively unassuming 1 mm long roundworm, C. elegans.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2024
Despite its small size, C. elegans possesses many specialised cell types such as nerve and muscle cells also found in larger, more complex animals,… pic.twitter.com/sUN7HxbzhA
ମାଇକ୍ରୋଆରଏନଏ (microRNA) ଏବଂ ଟ୍ରାନ୍ସକ୍ରିପସନ୍ ଜିନ୍ ନିୟନ୍ତ୍ରଣ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ । ଉଭୟ ମାଇକ୍ରୋ RNA ଆବିଷ୍କାର କରିବା ସହିତ ଓ ଏହାର ଭୂମିକା ଉପରେ ଗବେଷଣା କରୁଥିଲେ ।
The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation: The Nobel Prize pic.twitter.com/fK5HVaHVSN— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2024
BREAKING NEWS— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2024
The 2024 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation. pic.twitter.com/rg3iuN6pgY
"ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ଫିଜିଓଲୋଜି କିମ୍ବା ମେଡିସିନ୍ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ଦୁଇ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ । ଦୁଇ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ ମାଇକ୍ରୋ ଆରଏନଏ ଆବିଷ୍କାର ସହିତ ଏହା ଉପରେ ଗବେଷଣା କରି ସଫଳତା ପାଇଥିଲେ," ବୋଲି ଆଜି ପ୍ରକଶ କରିଛି ସ୍ବିଡେନ୍ କାରୋଲିନସ୍କା ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାନ ।
Say good morning to our new medicine laureate 🎉— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2024
Gary Ruvkun was woken up in the early hours to the news he had been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
Stay tuned for our interview with him, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/z0slb0HbtP
ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । ଆଜି (ସୋମବାର) ମେଡିସିନରେ ନୋବେଲ ପାଇଁ ଦୁଇ ଜଣ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ, ବୁଧବାର ରସାୟନ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଏବଂ ଗୁରୁବାର ସାହିତ୍ୟ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ବିଜେତାଙ୍କ ନାମ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ। ଏହା ବ୍ୟତୀତ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ନୋବେଲ ଶାନ୍ତି ପୁରସ୍କାର ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ ଏବଂ ଅର୍ଥନୀତି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ବିଜେତା ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୧୪ରେ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ ବୋଲି ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର କମିଟି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି ।
ବିଶ୍ବର ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ସମ୍ମାନ-
ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର ବିଶ୍ବର ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ସମ୍ମାନ । ଆଲଫ୍ରେଡ୍ ନୋବେଲ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲେ । ମାନବଜାତି ପ୍ରତି ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ତଥା ସର୍ବଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ଏବଂ ଅତୂଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଏ ।