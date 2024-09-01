ପ୍ରତିଦିନ ଆଳୁ ଖାଉଥିଲେ ଜାଣିରଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ଜରୁରୀ କଥା, ଶରୀର ପାଇଁ କେତେ ହିତକର ? - Potato health benefits

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ରୋଷେଇ ଘରେ ସବୁଠୁ ଜରୁରୀ ପରିବା ଆଳୁ । ଆଳୁ ବିନା ତରକାରୀ ସ୍ବାଦ ଭଲ ଲାଗେନା । ଭେଜ୍ ହେଉକି ନନଭେଜ୍, ଘରେ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ତରକାରୀରେ ଆଳୁ ବ୍ୟବହୃତ ହେବା ନିଶ୍ଚିତ । ଯେଉଁଥିପାଇଁ ଆଳୁକୁ ପନିପରିବାର ରାଜା କୁହାଯାଏ । ବିଶ୍ବର ପ୍ରାୟ ଦୁଇ ତୃତୀୟାଂଶ ଲୋକେ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଭୋଜନରେ ଆଳୁ ଖାଇଥାନ୍ତି । ଘରୋଇ ଖାଦ୍ୟରେ ପାଖାପାଖି 50 ପ୍ରତିଶତ ଆଳୁ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରାଯାଏ । ତେବେ ଆପଣ ଜାଣନ୍ତି କି, ସବୁଠୁ ପ୍ରିୟ ପରିବା ଆଳୁ ଶରୀର ପାଇଁ କେତେ ଉପକାରୀ ? ଏହାକୁ ଖାଇବା ଦ୍ବାରା କି କି ଲାଭ ହୋଇଥାଏ ?
ଆଳୁରେ ଅନେକ ପ୍ରକାରର ପୋଷକ ତତ୍ତ୍ବ ରହିଛି, ଯେମିତିକି- ପୋଟାସିୟମ, କ୍ୟାଲେସିୟମ, ଭିଟାମିନ-ସି, ଆଇରନ, ଭିଟାମିନ-ବି6 ଓ ମ୍ୟାଗ୍ନେସିୟମ । ତେବେ ଆଳୁର ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଉପକାରୀ ଗୁଣକୁ ନେଇ ଅନେକ ଦ୍ବନ୍ଦ ରହିଛି । UC Davis Health dietetic intern Adrienne Posner ଜଣାଇଛି ଯେ, ଆପଣ କାହିଁକି ଭୋଜନରେ ଆଳୁ ଖାଇବା ଉଚିତ୍ ।
ଆଳୁ ଏକ ପରିବା କି ?
ଉତ୍ତର-ହଁ, ଆଳୁରେ ଅଧିକ ଷ୍ଟାର୍ଚ ଥିବା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଏହାକୁ ଏକ ଷ୍ଟାର୍ଚି ପରିବା ଭାବେ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଏ । ଏହି ପରିବା ଅଧିକ କ୍ୟାଲୋରୀ ଓ କମ୍ ଫାଇବର ଦେଇଥାଏ । କହିରଖୁଛୁ କି, ଷ୍ଟାର୍ଚ ଏକ ପ୍ରକାର କାର୍ବୋହାଇଡ୍ରେଟ ।
ଅନେକ ସଂସ୍କୃତିରେ ଭୋଜନରେ ଭାତ, ପାସ୍ତା ଓ ଆଳୁ ପରଷା ଯାଏ । କାରଣ ଏହି ଖାଦ୍ୟ ଶରୀରରେ କ୍ୟାଲୋରୀ ବଢାଏ ଓ ପେଟ ଫୁଲ୍ କରିଥାଏ । ଆଳୁ ଭଳି ଅନ୍ୟ ଷ୍ଟାର୍ଚି ଫୁଡଗୁଡିକ ହେଲା-ମକା, ଗ୍ରୀନ ମଟର, କନ୍ଦମୂଳ, ବିନ୍ସ ଇତ୍ୟାଦି ।
ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ: କାହିଁକି ପାଳନ ହୁଏ 'ଜାତୀୟ ପୋଷଣ ସପ୍ତାହ', ସୁସ୍ଥ ଶରୀର ପାଇଁ ଜରୁରୀ କେଉଁ ଖାଦ୍ୟ ? - National Nutrition Week 2024
ଆଳୁର ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଉପକାରିତା:
ଯେମିତିକି ଆମେ ଆଗରୁ କହିଛୁ, ଆଳୁରେ ଭିଟାମିନ, ମିନେରାଲ, ଫାଇବାର ରହିଛି । ଏହା ଭିଟାମିନ-ସିରେ ଭରପୂର, ଯାହାକି ଏକ ଆଣ୍ଟିଅକ୍ସିଡେଣ୍ଟ । ଶରୀରରେ ଭିଟାମିନ-ସି ଅଭାବରୁ ହେଉଥିବା ରୋଗକୁ ଏହା ରୋକେ । ଆଳୁରେ ଆଉ ଏକ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ନ୍ୟୁଟ୍ରିଏନ୍ସ ହେଲା ପୋଟାସିୟମ । ଏହା ଆମର ହୃଦୟ, ମାଂସପେଶୀ ଓ ସ୍ନାୟବିକ ପ୍ରଣାଳୀକୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ରଖେ । ଆଳୁ ଚୋପାରେ ଫାଇବର ମିଳେ, ଏହା ଆମର ହଜମ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଉନ୍ନତ କରେ ।
ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପ୍ରକାରର ଆଳୁ ରହିଛି । ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଆଳୁର ରଙ୍ଗ, ଆକାର ଭିନ୍ନ ଭିନ୍ନ । ଆଳୁର ରଙ୍ଗ ଯେତିକି ଗଭୀର ତାହା ସେତିକି ଆଣ୍ଟିଅକ୍ସିଡେଣ୍ଟରେ ଭରପୂର । କନ୍ଦମୂଳରେ ପ୍ରଚୁର ଭିଟାମିନ-ଏ ମିଳେ । ଏହା ଆମର ଇମ୍ୟୁନିଟି ଓ ଚକ୍ଷୁ ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ଲାଭଦାୟକ ।
କାହିଁକି ଆଳୁ ଖାଇବା ଉଚିତ୍ ?
ଆଳୁ ଅନ୍ୟ ପନିପରିବା ତୁଳନାରେ ଶସ୍ତା ଓ ସବୁ ଋତୁରେ ବଜାରରେ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ଥାଏ । ଏହାର ଅନେକ ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଉପକାରିତା ଅଛି । ଆଳୁରେ ପ୍ରଚୁର ଏନର୍ଜି, ଫାଇବର, ଭିଟାମିନ ଓ ମିନେରାଲ ମିଳେ । ତେଣୁ ଭୋଜନରେ ଆଳୁ ଖାଇବାକୁ କୁହାଯାଏ । ଆଳୁକି ସିଝାଇ କିମ୍ବା ପୋଡିକି ଖାଇବା ଦ୍ବାରା ଅଧିକ ଲାଭ ମିଳିଥାଏ ।
Disclaimer- ଏଠାରେ ପ୍ରଦତ୍ତ ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧୀୟ ସୂଚନା କେବଳ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ । ଏହା ଉପରେ ବିଚାର କରିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ପରାମର୍ଶ ନେବା ଭଲ ହେବ ।
Potato health benefits and why you should eat more spuds
By Good Food Is Good Medicine
From mashed potatoes, scalloped cheesy potatoes and the fast-food fried variety, potatoes are everywhere. They’re by far one of the most popular vegetables in America. But are potatoes good for your health?
There seems to be a lot of misconceptions on the health benefits of potatoes. UC Davis Health dietetic intern Adrienne Posner breaks down the nutrition facts on potatoes and why you may want to serve them at your next meal.
Are potatoes vegetables?
Yes. Potatoes are stem tubers and are considered a starchy vegetable. As the name implies, these vegetables contain more starch as compared to others. This isn’t bad. It means that the vegetable delivers more calories and typically less fiber.
Starch is a type of carbohydrate that our body breaks into glucose to use as energy. Therefore, starchy foods could be a good food source if you want to add calories or add a food choice to round out a meal.
Many cultures serve sides of rice, pasta, or potatoes with meals. These choices add calories and give a “full feeling” to hungry families. Other types of starchy vegetables include:
corn
green peas
winter squash, such as butternut or acorn
sweet potatoes and yams
beans and lentils
Potatoes for health and nutrition
In addition to starch, potatoes contain vitamins, minerals, and fiber. They’re rich in vitamin C, which is an antioxidant. Potatoes were a life-saving food source in early times because the vitamin C prevented scurvy. Another major nutrient in potatoes is potassium, an electrolyte which aids in the workings of our heart, muscles, and nervous system. Potato skin contains fiber, which is important for digestive health.
Different types of potatoes, especially those that come in other colors, contain more nutrients that have health benefits. In general, the darker the potato, the more antioxidants it contains. Sweet potatoes are a good source of vitamin A, an important nutrient for immunity and eye health. Purple potatoes are rich in antioxidants including anthocyanins which may prevent heart disease and cancer and boost brain health.1
Types of potatoes
Potatoes come in all colors, shapes, and sizes. There are many different varieties of potatoes. Some of the common types at most grocery stores include:
Fingerling potatoes: Small, stubby, finger-shaped potatoes
Russet potatoes: Large potatoes with dark brown skin and white flesh
Sweet potatoes: Large potatoes with bright orange flesh and sweet taste
White and red potatoes: Many sizes and shapes with either white- or red-colored skin
Purple potatoes: Oval-shaped potatoes with a purplish-black skin and purple flesh
What makes potatoes unhealthy?
Generally, potatoes move into the less than healthy category when they are loaded with toppings such as cheese, sour cream, and bacon. When you are mindful of both portion size and toppings, potatoes can provide comfort and satisfaction with any meal.
So why eat potatoes?
In addition to being budget-friendly, there are many health benefits to potatoes. They’re rich in energy, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Try to include different varieties of potatoes in your diet to maximize the nutritional benefits.
Healthy potato recipes
These three healthy potato recipes from Good Food Is Good Medicine that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.