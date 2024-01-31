ଫାଇଟରକୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସାରେ ପୋତି ପକାଇଲେ ଆର ମାଧବନ

'ଫାଇଟର' ପ୍ରଶଂସାରେ ଆର ମାଧବନ, କହିଲେ- 'ଏହା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ଭାରତୀୟ ସିନେମା ଅଟେ'

R Madhavan On Fighter: ହ୍ରିତିକ ରୋଶନଙ୍କ ଫିଲ୍ମ 'ଫାଇଟର'କୁ ଦର୍ଶକ ବେଶ ପସନ୍ଦ କରୁଛନ୍ତି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ବଲିଉଡ ସେଲିବ୍ରିଟି ମଧ୍ୟ ଫିଲ୍ମର ଦିୱାନା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆର ମାଧବନ 'ଫାଇଟର'କୁ ପସନ୍ଦ କରିବା ସହ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ହ୍ରିତିକ ରୋଶନଙ୍କ ଫିଲ୍ମ 'ଫାଇଟର' ରିଲିଜ ହେବା ଦିନ ଠାରୁ ଭଲ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରୁଛି । ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମଟି ଦର୍ଶକ ମନ ଜିତିଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ବଲିଉଡ ସେଲିବ୍ରିଟି ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମକୁ ପସନ୍ଦ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ନିକଟରେ ଅର୍ଜୁନ କପୁର ଏବଂ ଶିଳ୍ପା ସେଟ୍ଟୀ ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମର ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଆର ମାଧବନ 'ଫାଇଟର'କୁ ପସନ୍ଦ କରିବା ସହ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଏକ ପୋଷ୍ଟ ସେୟାର କରି ଅଭିନେତା 'ଫାଇଟର' ଉପରେ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

  • @justSidAnand —-What an extraordinary film #Fighter is …with brilliant work by all concerned … Take a bow the entire cast and crew.. you guys have given Indian cinema a fantastic, super motivating, moving, and an archival film. This is simply going to be a hallmark of how truly…

    — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 30, 2024

ଆର ମାଧବନ୍ ଏକ୍ସରେ ଫାଇଟର ନେଇ ରିଭ୍ୟୁ ସେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଫାଇଟରକୁ ଏକ "ଅସାଧାରଣ" ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ବୋଲି କହିବା ସହ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥ ଆନନ୍ଦଙ୍କ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନାକୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିସହ ଏହା "ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ଭାରତ ସିନେମା"ର ଏକ ଉଦାହରଣ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, 'ଫାଇଟର ଏକ ଅସାଧାରଣ ଫିଲ୍ମ ଅଟେ । ସମସ୍ତେ ବହୁତ ଭଲ କାମ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସମସ୍ତ କ୍ରୁ ଏବଂ କାଷ୍ଟଙ୍କୁ ନମସ୍କାର । ଆପଣମାନେ ଏକ ଭାରତୀୟ ସିନେମାକୁ ସାନଦାର, ପ୍ରେରଣାଦାୟକ ଫିଲ୍ମ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି ଭାରତୀୟ ସିନେମା କିପରି ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ହୋଇପାରିଛି ତାହାର ଏହା ଏକ ଉଦାହରଣ ।'

  • Maddy! Thank you man for your kindest words. The team will be so happy for this recognition, especially from an artiste of your calibre! Means a lot ❤️ https://t.co/5aI3uAjSlc

    — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 30, 2024

ସେପଟେ ମାଧବନଙ୍କ ଏହି ସମୀକ୍ଷାକୁ ନେଇ ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥ ଆନନ୍ଦ ମଧ୍ୟ ନିଜର ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଅଭିନେତାଙ୍କୁ କୃତଜ୍ଞତା ଜଣାଇ ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, 'ମ୍ୟାଡି! ତୁମର ଏହି ଶବ୍ଦ ପାଇଁ ବହୁତ ବହୁତ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ । ଏହି ସ୍ବୀକୃତି ସହ ଟିମ ବହୁତ ଖୁସି ହେବ, ବିଶେଷ କରି ଆପଣଙ୍କ ସ୍ତରର ଜଣେ କଳାକାରଙ୍କଠାରୁ ଏପରି ପ୍ରଶଂସା ଶୁଣିବା ଆମ ପାଇଁ ଅନେକ କିଛି ।'

'ଫାଇଟର'ର କଲେକ୍ସନ ବିଷୟରେ କହିବାକୁ ଗଲେ, 'ଫାଇଟର' ୨୨.୫ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ସହ ଓପନିଂ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଦ୍ବିତୀୟ ଦିନରେ ୩୯.୫ କୋଟି, ତୃତୀୟ ଦିନରେ ୨୭.୫ କୋଟି, ଚତୁର୍ଥ ଦିନରେ ୨୯ କୋଟି, ପଞ୍ଚମ ଦିନରେ ୮ କୋଟି ଏବଂ ୬ଷ୍ଠ ଦିନରେ ୭.୭୫ କୋଟି ଆୟ କରିଛି । ତେବେ ଫିଲ୍ମର ମୋଟ କଲେକ୍ସନ ୧୩୪.୨୫ କୋଟିକୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏହି ପରି ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମ ୧୫୦କୋଟି କ୍ଲବରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇ ସଫଳତା ହାସଲ କରିବ ।

ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ: ସୈତାନର ଟିଜର ରିଲିଜ, ନୂଆ ଅନ୍ଦାଜରେ ନଜର ଆସିଲେ ଆର ମାଧବନ

କହିରଖୁଛୁ କି, ଫାଇଟର ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୨୫ରେ ରିଲିଜ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥ ଆନନ୍ଦ ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନା ଦେଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଭିଆକମ୍ 18 ଷ୍ଟୁଡିଓ ଏବଂ ମାର୍ଫ୍ଲିକ୍ସ ପିକ୍ଚର୍ସ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରଟି ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ହ୍ରିତିକ ରୋଶନ ଏବଂ ଦୀପିକା ପାଦୁକୋନଙ୍କ ବ୍ୟତୀତ ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ଅନୀଲ କପୁର, କରଣ ସିଂ ଗ୍ରୋଭର, ଅକ୍ଷୟ ଓବରୋଏ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ତାରକା ଏଥିରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଭୂମିକାରେ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

R Madhavan Praised FighterFighter Box Office Collectionଆର ମାଧବନଙ୍କ ଫାଇଟର ରିଭ୍ୟୁଫାଇଟର ବକ୍ସ ଅଫିସ କଲେକ୍ସନ

