ପରଦାକୁ ଆସିଲା 'ଫାଇଟର', ଫିଲ୍ମକୁ ବ୍ଲକବ୍ଲଷ୍ଟର ଟ୍ୟାଗ ଦେଲେ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସ

ପରଦାକୁ ଆସିଲା 'ଫାଇଟର', ଫିଲ୍ମକୁ ବ୍ଲକବ୍ଲଷ୍ଟର ଟ୍ୟାଗ ଦେଲେ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସ

Fighter Reviews: ହ୍ରିତିକ ରୋଶନ ଏବଂ ଦୀପିକା ପାଦୁକୋନଙ୍କ ବହୁ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ଷୀତ ଫିଲ୍ମ 'ଫାଇଟର' ଆଜି ରିଲିଜ ହୋଇଛି । ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନର ପ୍ରଥମ ଶୋ' ହାଉସଫୁଲ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସ ଫିଲ୍ମକୁ ନେଇ ମତାମତ ସେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୨୬ର ଦିନକ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ରିଲିଜ ହେଲା ଦେଶଭକ୍ତି ଫିଲ୍ମ 'ଫାଇଟର' । ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ହ୍ରିତିକ ରୋଶନ, ଅନୀଲ କପୁର ଏବଂ ଦୀପିକା ପାଦୁକୋନଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଅନେକ ତାରାକାଙ୍କୁ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମ ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନର ପ୍ରଥମ ଶୋ' ହାଉସଫୁଲ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଫିଲ୍ମକୁ ନେଇ ନିଜର ରିଭ୍ୟୁ ସେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସ । ଦେଶଭକ୍ତିରେ ଭରପୁର ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମକୁ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସ ବ୍ଲକବ୍ଲଷ୍ଟର ଟ୍ୟାଗ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିସହ ହ୍ରିତିକ ରୋଶନଙ୍କ ବାପା ରାକେଶ ରୋଶନ ମଧ୍ୟ ଫିଲ୍ମକୁ ନେଇ ନିଜ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ରାକେଶ ରୋଶନ ନିଜ ଇନଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମରେ ତାଙ୍କ ପୁଅ ହ୍ରିତିକ ରୋଶନଙ୍କ ଫିଲ୍ମ 'ଫାଇଟର' ନେଇ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ରାକେଶ ରୋଶନ ହ୍ରିତିକଙ୍କ ଫିଲ୍ମକୁ 'ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ' ବୋଲି ବର୍ଣ୍ଣନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାସହ ସେ ହ୍ରିତିକ, ଦୀପିକା, ଅନୀଲ ଏବଂ ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥ ଆନନ୍ଦଙ୍କୁ ବି ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ସାଲ୍ୟୁଟ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ଟ୍ରେଡ ଆନାଲିଷ୍ଟ ତରଣ ଆଦର୍ଶ 'ଫାଇଟର୍'ର ସମୀକ୍ଷା ତାଙ୍କ ଏକ୍ସରେ ସେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତରଣ ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରକୁ ବହୁତ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ହ୍ରିତିକ ରୋଶନ, ଦୀପିକା ପାଦୁକୋନ ଏବଂ ଅନୀଲ କପୁରଙ୍କ ସମେତ ବାକି ସହ ତାରକାଙ୍କ ଅଭିନୟକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, ଫିଲ୍ମ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟାରେ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଫିଲ୍ମ ଦେଶର ସୈନିକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଜଣାଉଛି ।

ସେପଟେ ଅନେକ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସଙ୍କୁ ଏରିୟଲ ଆକ୍ସନକୁ ପସନ୍ଦ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅନେକ ଭିଏଫଏକ୍ସ ଏବଂ ଆଉ କେତେକ ଷ୍ଟାରଙ୍କ ଅଭିନୟକୁ ପସନ୍ଦ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଜଣେ ୟୁଜର୍ସ ଏକ୍ସରେ ଫିଲ୍ମର ଏକ ସର୍ଟ ସେୟାର କରି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, ଫାଇଟରର ଖୁବ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିବା ସହ ବ୍ଲକବ୍ଲଷ୍ଟର ଫିଲ୍ମ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି । ଆଉ ଜଣେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, ସ୍କ୍ରିନ ଫ୍ଲେ ଧ୍ୟାନ ଆକର୍ଷଣକାରୀ ଅଟେ । ସମସ୍ତ କଳାକାରଙ୍କ ଅଭିନୟ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସୁନ୍ଦର । ଫାଇଟର ବିଜେତା ଅଟେ । ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, ହ୍ରିତିକ ଏବଂ ଦୀପିକାଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ କେମେଷ୍ଟ୍ରି ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟଜନକ, ଆକ୍ସନ ଜବରଦସ୍ତ ରହିଛି । ଭିଏଫଏକ୍ସ, ସିନେମାଟୋଗ୍ରାଫି, ବିଜିଏମ୍, ଷ୍ଟୋରୀ ଲାଇନ୍ ଏବଂ ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥ ଆନନ୍ଦଙ୍କ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଶୀର୍ଷ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ରହିଛି । ଆରମ୍ଭରୁ ଶେଷ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଫିଲ୍ମ ସୁପରହିଟ ହୋଇଛି ।

ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ: ରିଲିଜର ଦିନକ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ନିର୍ମାତାଙ୍କୁ ଝଟକା, ବ୍ୟାନ ହେଲା 'ଫାଇଟର'

ସୂଚନା ଥାଉ କି, ସିଦ୍ଧାର୍ଥ ଆନନ୍ଦଙ୍କ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନାରେ ନିର୍ମିତ ଏହି ଏରିୟଲ ଆକ୍ସନ ଫିଲ୍ମର କାହାଣୀ ଭାରତୀୟ ବାୟୁସେନା ଯୁଦ୍ଧ ବିମାନ ପାଇଲଟଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ଆଧାରିତ । ଭିଆକମ୍ 18 ଷ୍ଟୁଡିଓ ଏବଂ ମାର୍ଫ୍ଲିକ୍ସ ପିକ୍ଚର୍ସ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରଟି ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ଦୀପିକା ପାଦୁକୋନ, ହ୍ରିତିକ ରୋଶନ, ସୁନୀଲ ଗ୍ରୋଭର ଏବଂ ଅନୀଲ କପୁର, ଅକ୍ଷୟ ଅବରୋଏ ନଜର ଆସିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଦୀପିକା, ଅନୀଲଙ୍କ ସହ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପାଇଁ ସ୍କ୍ରିନ ସେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି ହ୍ରିତିକ ।

  • #HrithikRoshan again proves why he is the best. One of the greatest all round talent that we have and he has come with a grand winner this time again with #Fighter 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

