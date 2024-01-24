'ବଡ଼େ ମିୟାଁ ଛୋଟେ ମିୟାଁ' ଟିଜର ରିଲିଜ, ଟାଇଗର-ଅକ୍ଷୟଙ୍କ ଆକ୍ସନ ଅବତାର ଉଡ଼ାଇଲା ହୋସ୍

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସଙ୍କ ଅପେକ୍ଷାର ହେଲା ଅନ୍ତ । ରିଲିଜ ହେଲା ଟାଇଗର ଶ୍ରଫ ଏବଂ ହ୍ରିତିକ ରୋଶନଙ୍କ ବହୁ ପ୍ରତୀକ୍ଷିତ ଫିଲ୍ମ 'ବଡ଼େ ମିୟାଁ ଛୋଟେ ମିୟାଁ'ର ଟିଜର । ଏଥିରେ ଟାଇଗର ଏବଂ ଅକ୍ଷୟଙ୍କ ଅବତାର ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସଙ୍କ ହୋସ ଉଡାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ପୃଥ୍ବୀରାଜ ସୁକୁମାରନଙ୍କ ଚରିତ୍ରକୁ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସ ଦିୱାନା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାକୁ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସ ବେଶ ପସନ୍ଦ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଫିଲ୍ମକୁ ନେଇ ଉତ୍ସାହର ସହ ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
୧ ମିନିଟ ୩୮ ସେକେଣ୍ଡର 'ବଡ଼େ ମିୟାଁ ଛୋଟେ ମିୟାଁ' ଟିଜର ଆକ୍ସନ୍ ଏବଂ କମେଡିରେ ଭରପୂର ରହିଛି । ଟିଜର ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ, ହେଲିକପ୍ଟର, ମିଶାଇଲରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହା ପରେ ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ସାଉଥ ତାରକା ପୃଥ୍ବୀରାଜ ସୁକୁମାରନ, ଟାଇଗର ଶ୍ରଫ ଏବଂ ଅକ୍ଷୟ କୁମାରଙ୍କ ଆକ୍ସନ ଝଲକ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଅକ୍ଷୟ-ଟାଇଗର ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ସେନା ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ ଭୂମିକାରେ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଟିଜରରେ ଟାଇଗର ଶ୍ରଫ କୁହନ୍ତି, 'ଦିଲ ସେ ସୈନିକ, ମନ ସେ ସୈତାନ ହେ ହମ' । ଏହା ପରେ ଅକ୍ଷୟ କୁହନ୍ତି, 'ବଚକେ ରେହେନା ହମ ସେ, ହିନ୍ଦୁସ୍ତାନ ହେ ହମ!' । ଏହି ସଂଳାପ ସହ ଟିଜରକୁ ଲୋକେ ବେଶ ପସନ୍ଦ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
Mind-blowing stuff this 💥💥#BMCMOnEid24 mega blockbuster return all over it. #PrithvirajSukumaran is going to be a huge asset with #AkshayKumar and #TigerShorff leading potentially the biggest film of their career 🤞#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024 pic.twitter.com/QmVhxQcqGJ— AKLESH (@aklesh__sahni) January 24, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Prithiviraj is going to be one of the best and powerful Villian ever 🔥#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser #BMCM #PrithvirajSukumaran #AkshayKumar #TigerShorff https://t.co/BffjYBSWaH pic.twitter.com/fkUtkCK8m3— SONU (@AkkiSonu_) January 24, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
ଟିଜର ସେୟାର କରି ଅକ୍ଷୟ ନିଜ ଇନଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, 'ଦିଲ ସେ ସୈନିକ, ମନ ସେ ସୈତାନ ହେ ହମ' । 'ବଚକେ ରେହେନା ହମ ସେ, ହିନ୍ଦୁସ୍ତାନ ହେ ହମ!' । ଫିଲ୍ମର ରିଲିଜ୍ ତାରିଖ ମଧ୍ୟ ସେ ସେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏପ୍ରିଲ୍ ୨୦୨୪ ଇଦ୍ ଅବସରରେ ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ପ୍ରେକ୍ଷାଳୟକୁ ଆସିବ । ଫିଲ୍ମର ଷ୍ଟାର କାଷ୍ଟ ବିଷୟରେ ଅକ୍ଷୟ କୁମାର ଏବଂ ଟାଇଗର ଶ୍ରଫଙ୍କ ବ୍ୟତୀତ ପୃଥ୍ବୀରାଜ ସୁକୁମାରନ୍ 'ବଡେ ମିୟାଁ ଛୋଟେ ମିୟାଁ'ରେ ଖଳନାୟକ ଭୂମିକାରେ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରରେ ସୋନାକ୍ଷୀ ସିହ୍ନା, ଆଲାୟା ଏଫ୍, ରୋନିତ୍ ରୟ ଏବଂ ମାନୁଷି ଚିଲର ମଧ୍ୟ ନଜର ଆସିବେ ।
#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser seems to provide #AkshayKumar the scale he deserves in an action film.— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 24, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
The edit is too rapid for my liking, almost an amalgamation of shots vs. edited to the score. #PrithvirajSukumaran peaked the most interest for me!
AAZ hope you delivered 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Txf5eLPpAT
କହିରଖୁଛୁ, ବାସୁ ଭଗ୍ନାନୀ ଏବଂ ଜ୍ୟାକି ଭଗ୍ନାନୀଙ୍କ ଦ୍ବାରା ପୂଜା ଏଣ୍ଟରଟେନମେଣ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟାନରରେ ନିର୍ମିତ ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମ । 'ଭାରତ' ଏବଂ 'ସୁଲତାନ' ଫିଲ୍ମ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଅଲି ଅବ୍ବାସ ଜାଫର 'ବଡ଼େ ମିୟାଁ ଛୋଟେ ମିୟାଁ'ର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମ ଅଲ୍ଲିଙ୍କ ତୃତୀୟ ଇଦ୍ ରିଲିଜ ଫିଲ୍ମ ହେବ । ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମ ହିନ୍ଦୀ, ତେଲୁଗୁ ଓ ତାମିଲ, କନ୍ନଡ ଏବଂ ମାଲାୟାଲମ ଭାଷାରେ ରିଲିଜ ହେବ । ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ଅକ୍ଷୟ କୁମାର, ଟାଇଗର ଶ୍ରଫ୍ ଏବଂ ପୃଥ୍ବୀରାଜ ସୁକୁମାରନ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପାଇଁ ଏକାଠି ନଜର ଆସିବେ । ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମ ୟୁରୋପ ଏବଂ ୟୁଏଇର ଅନେକ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ସୁଟିଂ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଫିଲ୍ମ ବକ୍ସ ଅଫିସରେ ଧମାକା କରିବ ବୋଲି ଆଶା କରାଯାଉଛି ।