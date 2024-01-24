'ବଡ଼େ ମିୟାଁ ଛୋଟେ ମିୟାଁ' ଟିଜର ରିଲିଜ, ଟାଇଗର-ଅକ୍ଷୟଙ୍କ ଆକ୍ସନ ଅବତାର ଉଡ଼ାଇଲା ହୋସ୍

author img

By ETV Bharat Odisha Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

'ବଡେ ମିୟାଁ ଛୋଟେ ମିୟାଁ' ଦମଦାର ଟିଜର ରିଲିଜ, ଟାଇଗର-ଅକ୍ଷୟଙ୍କ ଆକ୍ସନ ଅବତାର ଉଡାଇଲା ହୋସ୍

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: ଟାଇଗର ଶ୍ରଫ ଏବଂ ଅକ୍ଷୟ କୁମାରଙ୍କ ବହୁ ପ୍ରତୀକ୍ଷିତ ଫିଲ୍ମ 'ବଡ଼େ ମିୟାଁ ଛୋଟେ ମିୟାଁ' କୁ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସ ଉତ୍ସାହର ସହ ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଫିଲ୍ମ ଇଦ ଅବସରରେ ରିଲିଜ ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଫିଲ୍ମର ଦମଦାର ଟିଜର ରିଲିଜ କରିଛନ୍ତି ନିର୍ମାତା ।

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସଙ୍କ ଅପେକ୍ଷାର ହେଲା ଅନ୍ତ । ରିଲିଜ ହେଲା ଟାଇଗର ଶ୍ରଫ ଏବଂ ହ୍ରିତିକ ରୋଶନଙ୍କ ବହୁ ପ୍ରତୀକ୍ଷିତ ଫିଲ୍ମ 'ବଡ଼େ ମିୟାଁ ଛୋଟେ ମିୟାଁ'ର ଟିଜର । ଏଥିରେ ଟାଇଗର ଏବଂ ଅକ୍ଷୟଙ୍କ ଅବତାର ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସଙ୍କ ହୋସ ଉଡାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ପୃଥ୍ବୀରାଜ ସୁକୁମାରନଙ୍କ ଚରିତ୍ରକୁ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସ ଦିୱାନା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାକୁ ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସ ବେଶ ପସନ୍ଦ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଫିଲ୍ମକୁ ନେଇ ଉତ୍ସାହର ସହ ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

୧ ମିନିଟ ୩୮ ସେକେଣ୍ଡର 'ବଡ଼େ ମିୟାଁ ଛୋଟେ ମିୟାଁ' ଟିଜର ଆକ୍ସନ୍ ଏବଂ କମେଡିରେ ଭରପୂର ରହିଛି । ଟିଜର ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ, ହେଲିକପ୍ଟର, ମିଶାଇଲରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହା ପରେ ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ସାଉଥ ତାରକା ପୃଥ୍ବୀରାଜ ସୁକୁମାରନ, ଟାଇଗର ଶ୍ରଫ ଏବଂ ଅକ୍ଷୟ କୁମାରଙ୍କ ଆକ୍ସନ ଝଲକ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଅକ୍ଷୟ-ଟାଇଗର ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ସେନା ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ ଭୂମିକାରେ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଟିଜରରେ ଟାଇଗର ଶ୍ରଫ କୁହନ୍ତି, 'ଦିଲ ସେ ସୈନିକ, ମନ ସେ ସୈତାନ ହେ ହମ' । ଏହା ପରେ ଅକ୍ଷୟ କୁହନ୍ତି, 'ବଚକେ ରେହେନା ହମ ସେ, ହିନ୍ଦୁସ୍ତାନ ହେ ହମ!' । ଏହି ସଂଳାପ ସହ ଟିଜରକୁ ଲୋକେ ବେଶ ପସନ୍ଦ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ଟିଜର ସେୟାର କରି ଅକ୍ଷୟ ନିଜ ଇନଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, 'ଦିଲ ସେ ସୈନିକ, ମନ ସେ ସୈତାନ ହେ ହମ' । 'ବଚକେ ରେହେନା ହମ ସେ, ହିନ୍ଦୁସ୍ତାନ ହେ ହମ!' । ଫିଲ୍ମର ରିଲିଜ୍ ତାରିଖ ମଧ୍ୟ ସେ ସେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏପ୍ରିଲ୍ ୨୦୨୪ ଇଦ୍ ଅବସରରେ ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ପ୍ରେକ୍ଷାଳୟକୁ ଆସିବ । ଫିଲ୍ମର ଷ୍ଟାର କାଷ୍ଟ ବିଷୟରେ ଅକ୍ଷୟ କୁମାର ଏବଂ ଟାଇଗର ଶ୍ରଫଙ୍କ ବ୍ୟତୀତ ପୃଥ୍ବୀରାଜ ସୁକୁମାରନ୍ 'ବଡେ ମିୟାଁ ଛୋଟେ ମିୟାଁ'ରେ ଖଳନାୟକ ଭୂମିକାରେ ଅଭିନୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରରେ ସୋନାକ୍ଷୀ ସିହ୍ନା, ଆଲାୟା ଏଫ୍, ରୋନିତ୍ ରୟ ଏବଂ ମାନୁଷି ଚିଲର ମଧ୍ୟ ନଜର ଆସିବେ ।

ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ: 'ବଡେ ମିୟାଁ ଛୋଟେ ମିୟାଁ' ନୂଆ ପୋଷ୍ଟର ଆଉଟ, କାଲି ଆସିବ ଟିଜର

କହିରଖୁଛୁ, ବାସୁ ଭଗ୍ନାନୀ ଏବଂ ଜ୍ୟାକି ଭଗ୍ନାନୀଙ୍କ ଦ୍ବାରା ପୂଜା ଏଣ୍ଟରଟେନମେଣ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟାନରରେ ନିର୍ମିତ ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମ । 'ଭାରତ' ଏବଂ 'ସୁଲତାନ' ଫିଲ୍ମ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଅଲି ଅବ୍ବାସ ଜାଫର 'ବଡ଼େ ମିୟାଁ ଛୋଟେ ମିୟାଁ'ର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମ ଅଲ୍ଲିଙ୍କ ତୃତୀୟ ଇଦ୍ ରିଲିଜ ଫିଲ୍ମ ହେବ । ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମ ହିନ୍ଦୀ, ତେଲୁଗୁ ଓ ତାମିଲ, କନ୍ନଡ ଏବଂ ମାଲାୟାଲମ ଭାଷାରେ ରିଲିଜ ହେବ । ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ଅକ୍ଷୟ କୁମାର, ଟାଇଗର ଶ୍ରଫ୍ ଏବଂ ପୃଥ୍ବୀରାଜ ସୁକୁମାରନ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପାଇଁ ଏକାଠି ନଜର ଆସିବେ । ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମ ୟୁରୋପ ଏବଂ ୟୁଏଇର ଅନେକ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ସୁଟିଂ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଫିଲ୍ମ ବକ୍ସ ଅଫିସରେ ଧମାକା କରିବ ବୋଲି ଆଶା କରାଯାଉଛି ।

bade miyan chote miyan teaserakshay kumar tiger shroff filmବଡେ ମିୟାଁ ଛୋଟେ ମିୟାଁ ଟିଜରଟାଇଗର ଶ୍ରଫ ଅକ୍ଷୟ କୁମାରଙ୍କ ଫିଲ୍ମ

