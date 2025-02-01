ETV Bharat / business

ସବୁ ହାଇସ୍କୁଲରେ ବ୍ରଡବ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡ ସିଷ୍ଟମ; AI ଶିକ୍ଷାକୁ ପ୍ରୋତ୍ସାହନ, ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠା ହେବ 50 ହଜାର ଅଟଳ ଟିଙ୍କରିଂ ଲ୍ୟାବ୍‌ - UNION BUDGET 2025

ବଜେଟରେ ଶିକ୍ଷା କ୍ଷେତ୍ର ପାଇଁ 1 ଲକ୍ଷ 28 ହଜାର 650 କୋଟିର ବ୍ୟୟ ବରାଦ ହୋଇଛି । ଏଆଇ ଶିକ୍ଷାକୁ ପ୍ରୋତ୍ସାହନ ସହିତ ଗବେଷଣା ଉପରେ ସରକାର ଫୋକସ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 6:52 PM IST

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆର୍ଥିକ ବର୍ଷ 2025-26 ପାଇଁ ଆର୍ଥିକ ପେଡି ଖୋଲିଛନ୍ତି ଅର୍ଥମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିର୍ମଳା ସୀତାରମଣ । ତେବେ ବଜେଟରେ ସରକାର ସମସ୍ତ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରକୁ ଫୋକସରେ ରଖିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଶିକ୍ଷା କ୍ଷେତ୍ରକୁ ମିଳିଛି ସିଂହଭାଗ । ସମୁଦାୟ 1 ଲକ୍ଷ 28 ହଜାର 650 କୋଟିର ପୁଞ୍ଜି ବ୍ୟୟବରାଦ ହୋଇଛି ଶିକ୍ଷା କ୍ଷେତ୍ର ପାଇଁ । ହାଇସ୍କୁଲରୁ ଆଇଆଇଟି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସମସ୍ତ ଶିକ୍ଷାନୁଷ୍ଠାନକୁ ଫୋକସରେ ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ସୀତାରମଣ ।

ସବୁ ଉଚ୍ଚମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ସ୍କୁଲରେ ବ୍ରଡବ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡ- ସବୁ ଉଚ୍ଚମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ସ୍କୁଲରେ ବ୍ରଡବ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ହେବ । ୨ ବର୍ଷ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠା ହେବ ୫୦ ହଜାର ଅଟଳ ଟିଙ୍କରିଂ ଲ୍ୟାବ୍‌ । ଏଆଇ ଶିକ୍ଷାକୁ ପ୍ରୋତ୍ସାହନ ପାଇଁ ୫ଶହ କୋଟିର ସ୍ବତନ୍ତ୍ର ବ୍ୟୟବରାଦ । ବଜେଟ ଉପସ୍ଥାପନରେ ଅର୍ଥମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିର୍ମଳା ସୀତାରମଣଙ୍କ ଘୋଷଣା । ସକ୍ଷମ ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡି ଯୋଜନା ଦ୍ବାରା ୮ କୋଟି ପିଲା ଉପକୃତ ହେବେ । ୧ କୋଟି ଗର୍ଭବତୀ ମହିଳା, ୨୦ ଲକ୍ଷ ଅପପୁଷ୍ଟି ପିଲା ଉପକୃତ ହେବେ ।

୫ ବର୍ଷରେ ୭୫ ହଜାର ମେଡିକାଲ ସିଟ୍‌

ମେଡିକାଲ ଶିକ୍ଷାକୁ ଅଧିକ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବ ଦିଆଯିବ

ଆସନ୍ତା ବର୍ଷ ଆଉ ୧୦ ହଜାର ମେଡିକାଲ ସିଟ୍‌ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯିବ

ଆସନ୍ତା ୫ ବର୍ଷ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୭୫ ହଜାର ମେଡିକାଲ ସିଟ୍‌ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ

5ଟି ଆଇଆଇଟିର ଅତିରିକ୍ତ ଭିତ୍ତିପ୍ରସ୍ଥର ବିକାଶ ସରକାର କରିବେ । ଏହା ସହିତ ଆଇଆଇଟି ପାଟନାର ନବକଳେବର ହେବ । ଭାରତୀୟ ଭାଷା ପୁସ୍ତକ ସ୍କିମ ଅଧିନରେ ସ୍କୁଲ ଏବଂ ହାଇସ୍କୁଲ ପିଲାଙ୍କୁ ସମସ୍ତ ମାତୃଭାଷା ପାଇଁ ଡିଜିଟାଲ ଫର୍ମ ମିଳିବ । ଗତ 10 ବର୍ଷ ମଧ୍ୟରେ 23ଟି ଆଇଆଇଟିରେ ଛାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇ 1 ଲକ୍ଷ 35 ହଜାରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏହା 65 ହଜାର ଥିଲା । 2014 ପରେ ଖୋଲିଥିବା ଆଇଆଇଟିରେ ଆଧିକରୁ ଅଧିକ ପିଲାଙ୍କ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି ପାଇଁ ଭିତ୍ତିପ୍ରସ୍ଥରର ବିକାଶ କରାଯିବ । ଦକ୍ଷତା ବିକାଶ ପାଇଁ 5ଟି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ଉତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟତା କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ଥାପନ କରାଯିବ ।

