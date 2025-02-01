ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆର୍ଥିକ ବର୍ଷ 2025-26 ପାଇଁ ଆର୍ଥିକ ପେଡି ଖୋଲିଛନ୍ତି ଅର୍ଥମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିର୍ମଳା ସୀତାରମଣ । ତେବେ ବଜେଟରେ ସରକାର ସମସ୍ତ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରକୁ ଫୋକସରେ ରଖିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଶିକ୍ଷା କ୍ଷେତ୍ରକୁ ମିଳିଛି ସିଂହଭାଗ । ସମୁଦାୟ 1 ଲକ୍ଷ 28 ହଜାର 650 କୋଟିର ପୁଞ୍ଜି ବ୍ୟୟବରାଦ ହୋଇଛି ଶିକ୍ଷା କ୍ଷେତ୍ର ପାଇଁ । ହାଇସ୍କୁଲରୁ ଆଇଆଇଟି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସମସ୍ତ ଶିକ୍ଷାନୁଷ୍ଠାନକୁ ଫୋକସରେ ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ସୀତାରମଣ ।
Expansion of Medical Education— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2025
🔸The government has added almost 1.1 lakh undergraduate and postgraduate medical education seats in 10 years, an increase of 130 percent.
🔸In the next year, 10,000 additional seats will be added in medical colleges and hospitals towards the goal… pic.twitter.com/Gq5ovT63oj
ସବୁ ଉଚ୍ଚମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ସ୍କୁଲରେ ବ୍ରଡବ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡ- ସବୁ ଉଚ୍ଚମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ସ୍କୁଲରେ ବ୍ରଡବ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ହେବ । ୨ ବର୍ଷ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠା ହେବ ୫୦ ହଜାର ଅଟଳ ଟିଙ୍କରିଂ ଲ୍ୟାବ୍ । ଏଆଇ ଶିକ୍ଷାକୁ ପ୍ରୋତ୍ସାହନ ପାଇଁ ୫ଶହ କୋଟିର ସ୍ବତନ୍ତ୍ର ବ୍ୟୟବରାଦ । ବଜେଟ ଉପସ୍ଥାପନରେ ଅର୍ଥମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିର୍ମଳା ସୀତାରମଣଙ୍କ ଘୋଷଣା । ସକ୍ଷମ ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡି ଯୋଜନା ଦ୍ବାରା ୮ କୋଟି ପିଲା ଉପକୃତ ହେବେ । ୧ କୋଟି ଗର୍ଭବତୀ ମହିଳା, ୨୦ ଲକ୍ଷ ଅପପୁଷ୍ଟି ପିଲା ଉପକୃତ ହେବେ ।
Sakhsham Anganwadi and Portion 2.0— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2025
💠The program provides nutritional support to more than eight crore children, one crore pregnant women and lactating mothers all over the country, and about 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the Northeast region.
💠50,000… pic.twitter.com/XjIo7OyXnV
୫ ବର୍ଷରେ ୭୫ ହଜାର ମେଡିକାଲ ସିଟ୍
ମେଡିକାଲ ଶିକ୍ଷାକୁ ଅଧିକ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବ ଦିଆଯିବ
ଆସନ୍ତା ବର୍ଷ ଆଉ ୧୦ ହଜାର ମେଡିକାଲ ସିଟ୍ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରାଯିବ
ଆସନ୍ତା ୫ ବର୍ଷ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୭୫ ହଜାର ମେଡିକାଲ ସିଟ୍ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ
Expansion of capacity in IITs— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2025
🔷Total number of students in 23 IITs have increased 100% from 65,000 to 1.35 lakh in the past 10 years.
🔷Additional infrastructure will be created in the five IITs, started after 2014 to facilitate education for 6,500 more students.
Center of… pic.twitter.com/ISSG78mQNA
5ଟି ଆଇଆଇଟିର ଅତିରିକ୍ତ ଭିତ୍ତିପ୍ରସ୍ଥର ବିକାଶ ସରକାର କରିବେ । ଏହା ସହିତ ଆଇଆଇଟି ପାଟନାର ନବକଳେବର ହେବ । ଭାରତୀୟ ଭାଷା ପୁସ୍ତକ ସ୍କିମ ଅଧିନରେ ସ୍କୁଲ ଏବଂ ହାଇସ୍କୁଲ ପିଲାଙ୍କୁ ସମସ୍ତ ମାତୃଭାଷା ପାଇଁ ଡିଜିଟାଲ ଫର୍ମ ମିଳିବ । ଗତ 10 ବର୍ଷ ମଧ୍ୟରେ 23ଟି ଆଇଆଇଟିରେ ଛାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇ 1 ଲକ୍ଷ 35 ହଜାରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏହା 65 ହଜାର ଥିଲା । 2014 ପରେ ଖୋଲିଥିବା ଆଇଆଇଟିରେ ଆଧିକରୁ ଅଧିକ ପିଲାଙ୍କ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି ପାଇଁ ଭିତ୍ତିପ୍ରସ୍ଥରର ବିକାଶ କରାଯିବ । ଦକ୍ଷତା ବିକାଶ ପାଇଁ 5ଟି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ଉତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟତା କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ଥାପନ କରାଯିବ ।