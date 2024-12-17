ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଲୋକସଭାରେ ଆଗତ ହେଲା ବହୁଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ବିଲ୍ ‘ଏକକ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ବିଲ-2024’ (One Nation, One Election Bill)। କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଆଇନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅର୍ଜୁନରାମ ମେଘଓ୍ବାଲ ଏହାକୁ ଗୃହରେ ଆଗତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ବିଲ ଆଗତ ହେବା ମାତ୍ରେ ବିରୋଧୀ ଏହାକୁ ବିରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଚଳିତମାସ 12 ତାରିଖରେ ଏହି ବିଲକୁ ମୋଦି କ୍ୟାବିନେଟରେ ଅନୁମୋଦନ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟସଭାରେ ସମ୍ବିଧାନ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ନିମ୍ନସଦନ ଲୋକସଭାରେ ଏହାକୁ ଆଗତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ସମ୍ବିଧାନ ସଂସ୍କାରଧର୍ମୀ ବିଲ୍କୁ ଯୁଗ୍ନ ସଂସଦୀୟ କମିଟିକୁ ପଠାଯିବାର ଯଥେଷ୍ଟ ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି ।
Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Law Minister introduces Constitutional Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha for ‘One Nation, One Election’. pic.twitter.com/pnbQTOcvwX— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024
- କୋବିନ୍ଦ କମିଟି ସୁପାରିଶରେ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ହୋଇଛି ବିଲ୍
ପୂର୍ବତନ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ରାମନାଥ କୋବିନ୍ଦଙ୍କ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷତାରେ ଗଠିତ 8 ଜଣିଆ ଉଚ୍ଚସ୍ତରୀୟ କମିଟିର ସୁପାରିଶରେ ଏହି ବିଧେୟକକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଦୀର୍ଘ ଦଶନ୍ଧିରୁ ଭାରତୀୟ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟିର ନିର୍ବାଚନୀ ଇସ୍ତାହାରରେ ଥିବା ଏକ ବଡ ମୁଦ୍ଦା ହେଉଛି, ‘ଗୋଟିଏ ଦେଶ, ଗୋଟିଏ ନିର୍ବାଚନ’ ନାରା । ତେବେ ଏହା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାରୀ ହେଲେ ବିଶ୍ବର ସର୍ବବୃହତ୍ତ ଗାଣତାନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ଭାରତର ନିର୍ବାଚନୀ ଢାଞ୍ଚାରେ ଆମୁଳଚୂଳ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ ହେବ । ସାଧାରଣ (ଲୋକସଭା) ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଓ ସମସ୍ତ ରାଜ୍ୟର ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଏକାଠୀ ହେବ । ବିରୋଧୀ ଏହି ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ବିଲକୁ ପ୍ରଥମରୁ ବିରୋଧ କରିଆସୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଶାସକ ଭାରତୀୟ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟି ଏହାକୁ ସମୟର ଆବଶ୍ୟକତା ବୋଲି ଦର୍ଶାଇଛି ।
#WATCH | On One Nation One Election Bill, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says " ...undoubtedly the government has larger numbers on its side than us. in the jpc, however, they may even have a majority in terms of the composition of the jpc but to pass it as a constitutional amendment,… pic.twitter.com/8e56JJNNCP— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024
#WATCH | Delhi | On the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, " for overall development and progress of the country, all elections will be held once every 5 years. it is in the best interest of the country. all parties should give their suggestions… pic.twitter.com/NKSrDEzdVe— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024
#WATCH | On One Nation One Election Bill, Congress MP Manickam Tagore, says " 3rd of the majority was needed for the amendment to be passed, and that means the total members present were 461, in that, 2="" 3rd means 307 was needed but the government got 263 and the opposition got… pic.twitter.com/EjLG2vkKR0— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024
#WATCH | Bhopal | On the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Singh Patel says, " it is a welcome step taken by the government. it is a good solution to stop waste of money and time..." pic.twitter.com/DXC67PrthA— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024
#WATCH | On 'One Nation One Election' Bill, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, says " the government is arguing that crores of rupees are being spent in organizing elections and it is trying to save money. to conduct a lok sabha election, rs 3700 crores is spent, this figure was given by… pic.twitter.com/JZlYh5nKCy— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024
#WATCH | Chennai | On One Nation One Election, DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan says, “One Nation One Election is not a practical bill. It is unconstitutional. They want one government. The BJP doesn’t want state governments… Do they have the majority to run the government for the… pic.twitter.com/OzRjCfVaNJ— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024
#WATCH | On One Nation One Election Bill, DMK MP Kanimozhi says, " dmk has consistently said that we oppose the entire bill. we do not accept that there can be one nation and one election because it is against the constitution. it is against federal rights and it is against the… pic.twitter.com/D1FZByIkJC— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024
- ବିରୋଧୀଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧ ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ମିଳିଲା ବହୁମତ
କଂଗ୍ରେସ, ତୃଣମୂଳ କଂଗ୍ରେସ,ଡିଏମକେ ସମେତ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ବିପକ୍ଷ ଦଳ ଏହି ବିଲକୁ ବିରୋଧ କରିବା ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ବହୁମତରେ ପାରିତ ହୋଇଛି । ବିଲ୍ ସପକ୍ଷରେ ୨୬୯ ଭୋଟ ପଡିଥିବା ବେଳେ ବିପକ୍ଷରେ ୧୯୮ ଭୋଟ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଏକକ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ବିଲକୁ ନେଇ JPC (Joint parliamentary committee) ପାଇଁ ଆଜି କିମ୍ବା କାଲି ଲୋକସଭାରେ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ଆସିବ । ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ପାରିତ ହେବା ପରେ ଜେପିସି ଗଠନ ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ । ଏହାର ଦିନେ କିମ୍ବା ଦୁଇ ଦିନ ପରେ ଜେପିସି ଚେୟାରମ୍ୟାନ ଓ ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ନାଁ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ ।
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ