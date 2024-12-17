ETV Bharat / bharat

ଲୋକସଭାରେ ଆଗତ ହେଲା ‘ଏକକ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ବିଲ’: ସପକ୍ଷରେ ୨୬୯, ବିପକ୍ଷରେ ୧୯୮ ଭୋଟ୍ - ONE NATION ONE ELECTION BILL

'ଏକକ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ବିଲ୍' ଆଗତ କଲେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଆଇନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅର୍ଜୁନରାମ ମେଘଓ୍ବାଲ । ମିଳିଲା ବହୁମତ ।

ଲୋକସଭାରେ ଆଗତ ହେଲା ଏକକ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ବିଲ, One Nation, One Election Bill
ଲୋକସଭାରେ ଆଗତ ହେଲା ଏକକ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ବିଲ, One Nation, One Election Bill (ETV Bharat Odisha)
By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 22 minutes ago

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଲୋକସଭାରେ ଆଗତ ହେଲା ବହୁଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ବିଲ୍‌ ‘ଏକକ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ବିଲ-2024’ (One Nation, One Election Bill)। କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଆଇନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅର୍ଜୁନରାମ ମେଘଓ୍ବାଲ ଏହାକୁ ଗୃହରେ ଆଗତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ବିଲ ଆଗତ ହେବା ମାତ୍ରେ ବିରୋଧୀ ଏହାକୁ ବିରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଚଳିତମାସ 12 ତାରିଖରେ ଏହି ବିଲକୁ ମୋଦି କ୍ୟାବିନେଟରେ ଅନୁମୋଦନ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟସଭାରେ ସମ୍ବିଧାନ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା ଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ନିମ୍ନସଦନ ଲୋକସଭାରେ ଏହାକୁ ଆଗତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ସମ୍ବିଧାନ ସଂସ୍କାରଧର୍ମୀ ବିଲ୍‌କୁ ଯୁଗ୍ନ ସଂସଦୀୟ କମିଟିକୁ ପଠାଯିବାର ଯଥେଷ୍ଟ ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି ।

  • କୋବିନ୍ଦ କମିଟି ସୁପାରିଶରେ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ହୋଇଛି ବିଲ୍‌

ପୂର୍ବତନ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ରାମନାଥ କୋବିନ୍ଦଙ୍କ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷତାରେ ଗଠିତ 8 ଜଣିଆ ଉଚ୍ଚସ୍ତରୀୟ କମିଟିର ସୁପାରିଶରେ ଏହି ବିଧେୟକକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଦୀର୍ଘ ଦଶନ୍ଧିରୁ ଭାରତୀୟ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟିର ନିର୍ବାଚନୀ ଇସ୍ତାହାରରେ ଥିବା ଏକ ବଡ ମୁଦ୍ଦା ହେଉଛି, ‘ଗୋଟିଏ ଦେଶ, ଗୋଟିଏ ନିର୍ବାଚନ’ ନାରା । ତେବେ ଏହା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାରୀ ହେଲେ ବିଶ୍ବର ସର୍ବବୃହତ୍ତ ଗାଣତାନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ଭାରତର ନିର୍ବାଚନୀ ଢାଞ୍ଚାରେ ଆମୁଳଚୂଳ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ ହେବ । ସାଧାରଣ (ଲୋକସଭା) ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଓ ସମସ୍ତ ରାଜ୍ୟର ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଏକାଠୀ ହେବ । ବିରୋଧୀ ଏହି ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ବିଲକୁ ପ୍ରଥମରୁ ବିରୋଧ କରିଆସୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଶାସକ ଭାରତୀୟ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟି ଏହାକୁ ସମୟର ଆବଶ୍ୟକତା ବୋଲି ଦର୍ଶାଇଛି ।

  • ବିରୋଧୀଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧ ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ମିଳିଲା ବହୁମତ

କଂଗ୍ରେସ, ତୃଣମୂଳ କଂଗ୍ରେସ,ଡିଏମକେ ସମେତ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ବିପକ୍ଷ ଦଳ ଏହି ବିଲକୁ ବିରୋଧ କରିବା ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ବହୁମତରେ ପାରିତ ହୋଇଛି । ବିଲ୍ ସପକ୍ଷରେ ୨୬୯ ଭୋଟ ପଡିଥିବା ବେଳେ ବିପକ୍ଷରେ ୧୯୮ ଭୋଟ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଏକକ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ବିଲକୁ ନେଇ JPC (Joint parliamentary committee) ପାଇଁ ଆଜି କିମ୍ବା କାଲି ଲୋକସଭାରେ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ଆସିବ । ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ପାରିତ ହେବା ପରେ ଜେପିସି ଗଠନ ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ । ଏହାର ଦିନେ କିମ୍ବା ଦୁଇ ଦିନ ପରେ ଜେପିସି ଚେୟାରମ୍ୟାନ ଓ ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ନାଁ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯିବ ।

ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ

