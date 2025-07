ETV Bharat / bharat

4 ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟସଭାକୁ ମନୋନୀତ, ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ - RAJYA SABHA NOMINATIONS

(From the left) A collage of former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master and historian Meenakshi Jain. ( file )