World Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଜମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀର ପହଲଗାମ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ପରେ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱରୁ ଭାରତ ପ୍ରତି ସମର୍ଥନ ଆସୁଛି । ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହାମଲାରେ 26 ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ନିର୍ମମ ଭାବେ ହତ୍ୟା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ । ଏପଟେ ସାଉଦି ଆରବ ଗସ୍ତ ଅଧାରୁ ଛାଡି ସ୍ବଦେଶ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ।
ସମଗ୍ର ବିଶ୍ୱରୁ ଭାରତକୁ ସମର୍ଥନ, ଆକ୍ରମଣକୁ ନିନ୍ଦା-
ଆମେରିକା, ଋଷ, ୟୁଏଇ, ଇରାନ, ନେପାଳ, ଶ୍ରୀଲଙ୍କା, ଇସ୍ରାଏଲ, ନ୍ୟୁଜିଲାଣ୍ଡ, ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆ, ବ୍ରିଟେନ ଏହି ଆକ୍ରମଣକୁ ନିନ୍ଦା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହିତ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦ ବିରୋଧ ଲଢେଇରେ ଭାରତ ସହିତ ସମସ୍ତେ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏପଟେ ଆମେରିକା ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଡୋନାଲ୍ଡ ଟ୍ରମ୍ପ ଭାରତର ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ସହିତ ଫୋନରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ନେଇ ବାର୍ତ୍ତାଳାପ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆମେରିକା ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, କାଶ୍ମୀର ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଗଭାର ଭାବେ ମର୍ମାହିତ । ଆମେରିକା ଏହି ସମୟରେ ଭାରତ ସହିତ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଛି ।
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli tweets, " deepest condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in pahalgam.nepal stands firmly with india & strongly condemn any & all acts of terrorism.close coordination is established to verify reports of a nepali national among the victims & will… pic.twitter.com/ApW9azqnC9— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025
ଋଷ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଭ୍ଲାଦିମିର ପୁଟିନ, ଭାରତର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ସହିତ ଋଷ ଏହି ସମୟରେ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଛି ବୋଲି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି । ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟମାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଋଷ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହିତ ନେପାଳ, ଇରାନ ଏବଂ ୟୁଏଇ ଭାରତ ସହିତ ଏହି ଘଡିସନ୍ଧି ମୁହୂର୍ତ୍ତରେ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, " with a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the pahalgam terror attack. bharat will not bend to terror. the culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared."— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025
2019 ପୁଲଓ୍ବାମା ଆକ୍ରମଣ ପରେ କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ସବୁଠାରୁ ବଡ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ହାମଲା ହୋଇଛି । ଗତକାଲି (ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୨୨) ପୁଲଓ୍ବାମା ଆକ୍ରମଣ ପରେ ସବୁଠୁ ବଡ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ହୋଇଛି । ରକ୍ତର ହୋଲି ଖେଳିଛନ୍ତି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ । ଗତକାଲି ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ 26 ଜଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ନିର୍ମମ ଭାବେ ହତ୍ୟା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଆସନ୍ତୁ ନଜର ପକାଇବା ଘାଟିରେ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଇତିହାସ ଉପରେ-
✉️ President of Russia Vladimir Putin extends condolences to President of India @rashtrapatibhvn and Prime Minister of India @narendramodi over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 22, 2025
ଭାରତରେ ବଡ଼ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମଲା ଇତିହାସ-
#WATCH | #PahalgamTerroristAttack | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Consul General of ISRAEL to Midwest India, Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani says, " firstly, i would like to send our condolences on behalf of the state of israel to the families and to the victims. i was shocked by the… pic.twitter.com/hidpDfaplF— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025
- 2024 ନଭେମ୍ବର 4 ତାରିଖ, ଶ୍ରୀନଗର ଲାଲ ଚୌକରେ ଗ୍ରେନେଡ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 14 ଆହତ
- 2024 ଜୁଲାଇ 9 କାଠୁଆରେ ସେନା ଗାଡି ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 5 ମୃତ
- 2024 ଜୁନ 9 ରଷେଇରେ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହୀ ବସ ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 9 ମୃତ
- 2023 ଡିସେମ୍ବାର 21 ରାଜୌରୀରେ ଆଇଡି ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ 5 ମୃତ
- 2023 ମେ 5 ତାରିଖ ସେନା ଗାଡି ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 5 ମୃତ
- 2023 ଏପ୍ରିଲ 20 ପୁଞ୍ଝରେ ସେନା ଗାଡି ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 5 ମୃତ
- 2023 ଜାନୁଆରୀ 1 ରାଜୌରୀରେ ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 4 ମୃତ
- 2022 ଅଗଷ୍ଟ 11 ତାରିଖରେ ରଜୌରୀରେ ଆତ୍ମଘାତୀ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ 5 ମୃତ
- 2021 ଡିସେମ୍ବର 12 ତାରିଖରେ ଶ୍ରୀନଗରରେ ପୋଲିସ ଗାଡି ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 3 ମୃତ
- 2020 ଅକ୍ଟୋବର 29 ତାରିଖରେ ବିଜେପି କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 3 ମୃତ
New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, posts on 'X': " new zealand strongly condemns the terrorist attack in kashmir. we send our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and to the indian people. we stand with our indian friends at this difficult… pic.twitter.com/HbYM7vJQST— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025
ପହଲଗାମରେ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶାହ-
ମୃତ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କୁ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହଙ୍କ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି । ପହଲଗାମ୍ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଜଣାଇଲେ ଶାହ । ପରେ ଘଟଣାର ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached the Pahalgam terrorist attack site. The team will assist the J&K Police with the investigation. pic.twitter.com/3MB0ozQkGv— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025
ତଦନ୍ତ କରିବ NIA ଟିମ୍-
ପହଲଗାମ୍ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମ୍ଲାରେ ତଦନ୍ତ କରିବ NIA । ଆଜି ତଦନ୍ତ ପାଇଁ ପହଲଗାମ୍ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି NIA ଟିମ୍ । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏନଆଇଏ ଅଜିତ କୁମାର ଡୋଭାଲ, ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦିଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟି ଆତଙ୍କୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ସଂପର୍କରେ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
#PahalgamTerroristAttack | Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese posts on 'X': " i am shocked by the horrific terror attack on innocent civilians in jammu and kashmir overnight. there is no justification for this violence and australia condemns it. our hearts go out to the… pic.twitter.com/HMXY6xop6K— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025
ଶାହଙ୍କ ସହ କଥାହେଲେ ରାହୁଲ-
ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହଙ୍କ ସହ କଥାହେଲେ ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ । ଶାହଙ୍କ ସହ କଥାହେଲେ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ । ପହଲଗାମ୍ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ନେଇ ଆଲୋଚନା ।
#PahalgamTerroristAttack | Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer posts on 'X': " the horrific terrorist attack in kashmir today is utterly devastating. my thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the people of india." pic.twitter.com/Mp6F1ts1qc— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025