ETV Bharat / bharat

ପହଲଗାମ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମଲାକୁ ବିଶ୍ୱସାରା ନିନ୍ଦା, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ଘାଟିରେ ବଡ଼ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଇତିହାସ - PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

ପହଲଗାମ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣର ଯାଞ୍ଚ ପାଇଁ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା NIA ଟିମ । ଆମେରିକା ଓ ଋଷ ସମେତ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଦେଶର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରମୁଖ୍ୟ ଆତଙ୍କୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକଳାପକୁ ନିନ୍ଦା କରିବା ସହ ଭାରତକୁ ସମର୍ଥନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

terrorist attack in kashmir
terrorist attack in kashmir (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST

2 Min Read

World Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଜମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀର ପହଲଗାମ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ପରେ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱରୁ ଭାରତ ପ୍ରତି ସମର୍ଥନ ଆସୁଛି । ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହାମଲାରେ 26 ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ନିର୍ମମ ଭାବେ ହତ୍ୟା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ । ଏପଟେ ସାଉଦି ଆରବ ଗସ୍ତ ଅଧାରୁ ଛାଡି ସ୍ବଦେଶ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ।

US Russia
US Russia (US Russia)

ସମଗ୍ର ବିଶ୍ୱରୁ ଭାରତକୁ ସମର୍ଥନ, ଆକ୍ରମଣକୁ ନିନ୍ଦା-

ଆମେରିକା, ଋଷ, ୟୁଏଇ, ଇରାନ, ନେପାଳ, ଶ୍ରୀଲଙ୍କା, ଇସ୍ରାଏଲ, ନ୍ୟୁଜିଲାଣ୍ଡ, ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆ, ବ୍ରିଟେନ ଏହି ଆକ୍ରମଣକୁ ନିନ୍ଦା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହିତ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦ ବିରୋଧ ଲଢେଇରେ ଭାରତ ସହିତ ସମସ୍ତେ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏପଟେ ଆମେରିକା ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଡୋନାଲ୍ଡ ଟ୍ରମ୍ପ ଭାରତର ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ସହିତ ଫୋନରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ନେଇ ବାର୍ତ୍ତାଳାପ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆମେରିକା ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, କାଶ୍ମୀର ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଗଭାର ଭାବେ ମର୍ମାହିତ । ଆମେରିକା ଏହି ସମୟରେ ଭାରତ ସହିତ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଛି ।

ଋଷ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଭ୍ଲାଦିମିର ପୁଟିନ, ଭାରତର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ସହିତ ଋଷ ଏହି ସମୟରେ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଛି ବୋଲି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି । ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟମାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଋଷ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହିତ ନେପାଳ, ଇରାନ ଏବଂ ୟୁଏଇ ଭାରତ ସହିତ ଏହି ଘଡିସନ୍ଧି ମୁହୂର୍ତ୍ତରେ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

2019 ପୁଲଓ୍ବାମା ଆକ୍ରମଣ ପରେ କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ସବୁଠାରୁ ବଡ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ହାମଲା ହୋଇଛି । ଗତକାଲି (ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୨୨) ପୁଲଓ୍ବାମା ଆକ୍ରମଣ ପରେ ସବୁଠୁ ବଡ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ହୋଇଛି । ରକ୍ତର ହୋଲି ଖେଳିଛନ୍ତି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ । ଗତକାଲି ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ 26 ଜଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ନିର୍ମମ ଭାବେ ହତ୍ୟା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଆସନ୍ତୁ ନଜର ପକାଇବା ଘାଟିରେ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଇତିହାସ ଉପରେ-

ଭାରତରେ ବଡ଼ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମଲା ଇତିହାସ-

  • 2024 ନଭେମ୍ବର 4 ତାରିଖ, ଶ୍ରୀନଗର ଲାଲ ଚୌକରେ ଗ୍ରେନେଡ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 14 ଆହତ
  • 2024 ଜୁଲାଇ 9 କାଠୁଆରେ ସେନା ଗାଡି ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 5 ମୃତ
  • 2024 ଜୁନ 9 ରଷେଇରେ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହୀ ବସ ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 9 ମୃତ
  • 2023 ଡିସେମ୍ବାର 21 ରାଜୌରୀରେ ଆଇଡି ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ 5 ମୃତ
  • 2023 ମେ 5 ତାରିଖ ସେନା ଗାଡି ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 5 ମୃତ
  • 2023 ଏପ୍ରିଲ 20 ପୁଞ୍ଝରେ ସେନା ଗାଡି ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 5 ମୃତ
  • 2023 ଜାନୁଆରୀ 1 ରାଜୌରୀରେ ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 4 ମୃତ
  • 2022 ଅଗଷ୍ଟ 11 ତାରିଖରେ ରଜୌରୀରେ ଆତ୍ମଘାତୀ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ 5 ମୃତ
  • 2021 ଡିସେମ୍ବର 12 ତାରିଖରେ ଶ୍ରୀନଗରରେ ପୋଲିସ ଗାଡି ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 3 ମୃତ
  • 2020 ଅକ୍ଟୋବର 29 ତାରିଖରେ ବିଜେପି କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 3 ମୃ

ପହଲଗାମରେ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶାହ-

ମୃତ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କୁ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହଙ୍କ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି । ପହଲଗାମ୍‌ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଜଣାଇଲେ ଶାହ । ପରେ ଘଟଣାର ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ତଦନ୍ତ କରିବ NIA ଟିମ୍‌-

ପହଲଗାମ୍‌ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମ୍‌ଲାରେ ତଦନ୍ତ କରିବ NIA । ଆଜି ତଦନ୍ତ ପାଇଁ ପହଲଗାମ୍‌ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି NIA ଟିମ୍ । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏନଆଇଏ ଅଜିତ କୁମାର ଡୋଭାଲ, ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦିଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟି ଆତଙ୍କୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ସଂପର୍କରେ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ଶାହଙ୍କ ସହ କଥାହେଲେ ରାହୁଲ-

ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହଙ୍କ ସହ କଥାହେଲେ ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ । ଶାହଙ୍କ ସହ କଥାହେଲେ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ । ପହଲଗାମ୍‌ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ନେଇ ଆଲୋଚନା ।

ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମଲାରେ ବାଲେଶ୍ବର ଯୁବକ ମୃତ, ଓଡ଼ିଆ ମହିଳା ଆହତ; ଦୁଃଖ ପ୍ରକାଶ କଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ - PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

କିଏ ବିନୟ ନରୱାଲ ? ହନିମୁନ ଟ୍ରିପରେ ଯାଇଥିଲେ, ଧର୍ମ ପଚାରି ଗୁଳି କରିଦେଲେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ - PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

ପହଲଗାମ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମଲା ପରେ ସାଉଦ ଆରବ ଗସ୍ତ ଅଧାରୁ ଫେରିଲେ ମୋଦି, ଡୋଭାଲ ଓ ଜୟଶଙ୍କରଙ୍କ ସହ ବୈଠକ - PM MODI ON PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

World Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଜମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀର ପହଲଗାମ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ପରେ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱରୁ ଭାରତ ପ୍ରତି ସମର୍ଥନ ଆସୁଛି । ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହାମଲାରେ 26 ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ନିର୍ମମ ଭାବେ ହତ୍ୟା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ । ଏପଟେ ସାଉଦି ଆରବ ଗସ୍ତ ଅଧାରୁ ଛାଡି ସ୍ବଦେଶ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ।

US Russia
US Russia (US Russia)

ସମଗ୍ର ବିଶ୍ୱରୁ ଭାରତକୁ ସମର୍ଥନ, ଆକ୍ରମଣକୁ ନିନ୍ଦା-

ଆମେରିକା, ଋଷ, ୟୁଏଇ, ଇରାନ, ନେପାଳ, ଶ୍ରୀଲଙ୍କା, ଇସ୍ରାଏଲ, ନ୍ୟୁଜିଲାଣ୍ଡ, ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆ, ବ୍ରିଟେନ ଏହି ଆକ୍ରମଣକୁ ନିନ୍ଦା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହିତ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦ ବିରୋଧ ଲଢେଇରେ ଭାରତ ସହିତ ସମସ୍ତେ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏପଟେ ଆମେରିକା ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଡୋନାଲ୍ଡ ଟ୍ରମ୍ପ ଭାରତର ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ସହିତ ଫୋନରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ନେଇ ବାର୍ତ୍ତାଳାପ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆମେରିକା ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, କାଶ୍ମୀର ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଗଭାର ଭାବେ ମର୍ମାହିତ । ଆମେରିକା ଏହି ସମୟରେ ଭାରତ ସହିତ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଛି ।

ଋଷ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଭ୍ଲାଦିମିର ପୁଟିନ, ଭାରତର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ସହିତ ଋଷ ଏହି ସମୟରେ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଛି ବୋଲି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି । ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟମାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଋଷ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହିତ ନେପାଳ, ଇରାନ ଏବଂ ୟୁଏଇ ଭାରତ ସହିତ ଏହି ଘଡିସନ୍ଧି ମୁହୂର୍ତ୍ତରେ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

2019 ପୁଲଓ୍ବାମା ଆକ୍ରମଣ ପରେ କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ସବୁଠାରୁ ବଡ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ହାମଲା ହୋଇଛି । ଗତକାଲି (ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୨୨) ପୁଲଓ୍ବାମା ଆକ୍ରମଣ ପରେ ସବୁଠୁ ବଡ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ହୋଇଛି । ରକ୍ତର ହୋଲି ଖେଳିଛନ୍ତି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ । ଗତକାଲି ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ 26 ଜଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ନିର୍ମମ ଭାବେ ହତ୍ୟା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଆସନ୍ତୁ ନଜର ପକାଇବା ଘାଟିରେ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଇତିହାସ ଉପରେ-

ଭାରତରେ ବଡ଼ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମଲା ଇତିହାସ-

  • 2024 ନଭେମ୍ବର 4 ତାରିଖ, ଶ୍ରୀନଗର ଲାଲ ଚୌକରେ ଗ୍ରେନେଡ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 14 ଆହତ
  • 2024 ଜୁଲାଇ 9 କାଠୁଆରେ ସେନା ଗାଡି ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 5 ମୃତ
  • 2024 ଜୁନ 9 ରଷେଇରେ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହୀ ବସ ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 9 ମୃତ
  • 2023 ଡିସେମ୍ବାର 21 ରାଜୌରୀରେ ଆଇଡି ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ 5 ମୃତ
  • 2023 ମେ 5 ତାରିଖ ସେନା ଗାଡି ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 5 ମୃତ
  • 2023 ଏପ୍ରିଲ 20 ପୁଞ୍ଝରେ ସେନା ଗାଡି ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 5 ମୃତ
  • 2023 ଜାନୁଆରୀ 1 ରାଜୌରୀରେ ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 4 ମୃତ
  • 2022 ଅଗଷ୍ଟ 11 ତାରିଖରେ ରଜୌରୀରେ ଆତ୍ମଘାତୀ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ 5 ମୃତ
  • 2021 ଡିସେମ୍ବର 12 ତାରିଖରେ ଶ୍ରୀନଗରରେ ପୋଲିସ ଗାଡି ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 3 ମୃତ
  • 2020 ଅକ୍ଟୋବର 29 ତାରିଖରେ ବିଜେପି କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ 3 ମୃ

ପହଲଗାମରେ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶାହ-

ମୃତ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କୁ ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହଙ୍କ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି । ପହଲଗାମ୍‌ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଜଣାଇଲେ ଶାହ । ପରେ ଘଟଣାର ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ତଦନ୍ତ କରିବ NIA ଟିମ୍‌-

ପହଲଗାମ୍‌ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମ୍‌ଲାରେ ତଦନ୍ତ କରିବ NIA । ଆଜି ତଦନ୍ତ ପାଇଁ ପହଲଗାମ୍‌ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି NIA ଟିମ୍ । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏନଆଇଏ ଅଜିତ କୁମାର ଡୋଭାଲ, ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦିଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟି ଆତଙ୍କୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ସଂପର୍କରେ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ଶାହଙ୍କ ସହ କଥାହେଲେ ରାହୁଲ-

ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହଙ୍କ ସହ କଥାହେଲେ ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ । ଶାହଙ୍କ ସହ କଥାହେଲେ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ । ପହଲଗାମ୍‌ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ନେଇ ଆଲୋଚନା ।

ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମଲାରେ ବାଲେଶ୍ବର ଯୁବକ ମୃତ, ଓଡ଼ିଆ ମହିଳା ଆହତ; ଦୁଃଖ ପ୍ରକାଶ କଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ - PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

କିଏ ବିନୟ ନରୱାଲ ? ହନିମୁନ ଟ୍ରିପରେ ଯାଇଥିଲେ, ଧର୍ମ ପଚାରି ଗୁଳି କରିଦେଲେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ - PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

ପହଲଗାମ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମଲା ପରେ ସାଉଦ ଆରବ ଗସ୍ତ ଅଧାରୁ ଫେରିଲେ ମୋଦି, ଡୋଭାଲ ଓ ଜୟଶଙ୍କରଙ୍କ ସହ ବୈଠକ - PM MODI ON PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ପହଲଗାମ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣPAHALGAM ATTACK NEWS UPDATESWORLD LEADERS CONDEMN TERROR ATTACKJAMMU KASHMIR PAHALGAMPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

ଫିଚର

ସାଇକେଲ ଗ୍ୟାରେଜରୁ ଷ୍ଟାର୍ଟ ଅପ୍: ଟାୟାର ଚେଞ୍ଜିଂ-ପଙ୍କଚର ମେସିନ ଉଦ୍ଭାବନ

ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଡ କରୁଛି ଘିବଲି ଇମେଜ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେମିତି ତିଆରି କରିବେ ?

ପ୍ରତିଦିନ ଗୋଟିଏ ଲବଙ୍ଗ ଖାଆନ୍ତୁ, ଶରୀରରେ ଆସିବ ଏହି ଚମତ୍କାରିତା !

ଏଇଠି ଅଛି ଘଣ୍ଟାଗଛ, ଗଛରେ ଘଣ୍ଟା ବାନ୍ଧିଲେ ମନସ୍କାମନା ପୂରଣ ହୁଏ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.