33ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ପୁରସ୍କାର, ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ କାହାକୁ ମିଳିଲା ସମ୍ମାନ ? - Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆଜି ଦେଶ ପାଳୁଛି ପ୍ରଥମ ଜାତୀୟ ମହାକାଶ ଦିବସ । ଦିନକ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି । ବିଜ୍ଞାନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ 33 ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ପୁରସ୍କାରରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଭବନର ଗଣତନ୍ତ୍ର ମଣ୍ଡପରେ 4ଟି ବର୍ଗ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ରତ୍ନ, ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଟିମ୍, ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଯୁବ ଓ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଶ୍ରୀ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଥିଲେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି । 33 ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ 18 ଜଣ ଯୁବ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ।
President Droupadi Murmu presents Vigyan Team Award to Team Chandrayaan-3 in the field of Space Science and Technology. The successful completion of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is one of the greatest scientific achievements in the nation and represents contributions in different…
କାହାକୁ ମିଳିଲା କେଉଁ ସମ୍ମାନ ? :
ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ରତ୍ନ: ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରଯୁକ୍ତିବିଦ୍ୟାର ଯେକୌଣସି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଜୀବନବ୍ୟାପୀ ଅବଦାନ ରଖିଥିବା ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଏ । ଜୈବରସାୟନବିତ୍ ଗୋବିନ୍ଦରାଜନ ପଦ୍ମନାଭନଙ୍କୁ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଯୋଗଦାନ ପାଇଁ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ରତ୍ନ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଥିଲେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ।
ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଟିମ୍: ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରଯୁକ୍ତିବିଦ୍ୟାର କୌଣସି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଗବେଷଣାରେ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ 3 କିମ୍ବା ଅଧିକ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକ ଟିମ୍କୁ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା |ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଟିମ୍ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଭାରତୀୟ ମହାକାଶ ଗବେଷଣା ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାନ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଯାନ3 ଟିମ୍କୁ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି ।
ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଶ୍ରୀ: ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଓ ପ୍ରଯୁକ୍ତିବିଦ୍ୟା କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ବିଶେଷ ଯୋଗଦାନ ଦେଇଥିବା 13 ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଶ୍ରୀ ସମ୍ମାନରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ନିଜ ନିଜ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ବିଶେଷ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।
ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଯୁବ-SSB ସମ୍ମାନ: ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରଯୁକ୍ତିବିଦ୍ୟାର କୌଣସି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ୟୁବ-ଏସଏସବି ପୁରସ୍କାର 18 ଜଣ ବୈଜ୍ଞାନିକଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା। ଭାରତ ମହାସାଗରର ଉତ୍ତାପ ଏବଂ ଏହାର ପରିଣାମ, ସ୍ବଦେଶୀ 5G ଷ୍ଟେସନର ବିକାଶ ଏବଂ କ୍ୱାଣ୍ଟମ୍ ମେକାନିକ୍ସର ଯୋଗାଯୋଗ ଏବଂ ସଠିକ ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ ପାଇଁ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା।
ଆଜି ଜାତୀୟ ମହାକାଶ ଦିବସ । ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପାଇଁ ଏହି ଦିବସ ପାଳୁଛି ଦେଶ। ଆଜିର ଦିନରେ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରର ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ମେରୁରେ ଅବତରଣ କରିଥିଲା ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଯାନ-3 । ମକାକାଶ ବିଜ୍ଞାନର ଗାଥାକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇବାକୁ ଏଦି ହିବସ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଉଛି । ଏହି ଦିବସ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ।