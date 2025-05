ETV Bharat / bharat

ମରଣୋତ୍ତର ସମେତ 6 କୀର୍ତ୍ତି ଚକ୍ର, 33 ଶୌର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଚକ୍ର ପ୍ରଦାନ କଲେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି - DEFENCE INVESTITURE CEREMONY

In this image via RB, President Droupadi Murmu along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh poses for a group photograph with gallantry award recipients during the Defence Investiture Ceremony-2025 (Phase-I), at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday, May 22, 2025. ( PTI )