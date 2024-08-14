Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: ବିଭାଜନ ବିଭୀଷିକାକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇଲେ ମୋଦି, କହିଲେ ବିଭାଜନରେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନକୁ ପୁନଃନିର୍ମାଣ ଆବଶ୍ୟକ - Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ବିଭାଜନ ଭୟାବହତା ସ୍ମରଣ ଦିବସରେ, ଆମେ ଅଗଣିତ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ମରଣ କରୁ, ଯେଉଁମାନେ ବିଭାଜନର ଭୟାବହତାରେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ବହୁ କଷ୍ଟ ପାଇଥିଲେ । ସେମାନଙ୍କର ସାହସକୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଦେବାର ଆଜି ଏକ ଦିନ । ବିଭାଜନ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପ୍ରଭାବିତମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଅନେକ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଜୀବନକୁ ପୁନଃନିର୍ମାଣ ଏବଂ ଅପାର ସଫଳତା ହାସଲ କରିବାକୁ ଆଗେଇ ଆସିଥିଲେ । ଆଜି ମଧ୍ୟ ଆମେ ଆମ ଦେଶରେ ଏକତା ଏବଂ ଭାଇଚାରା ବନ୍ଧନକୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ଆମର ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧତାକୁ ଦୋହରାଇଛୁ । ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଟ୍ବିଟରରେ ଆଜି ଏଭଳି ପୋଷ୍ଟ ଲେଖି ବିଭାଜନ ବିଭୀଷିକା ସ୍ମୃତି ଦିବସକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ।
On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, we recall the countless people who were impacted and greatly suffered due to the horrors of Partition. It is also a day to pay tributes to their courage, which illustrates the power of human resilience. A lot of those impacted by Partition went…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2024
ଆଦି ବିଭାଜନ ବିଭୀଷିକା ସ୍ମୃତି ଦିବସ । ୧୯୪୭ ମସିହା ଆଜିର ଦିନରେ ଅର୍ଥାତ୍ ଅଗଷ୍ଟ ୧୪ ତାରିଖରେ ଭାରତ-ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ବିଭାଜନ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଅଗଷ୍ଟ ୧୪କୁ ସ୍ବାଧୀନତା ଦିବସ ଭାବେ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଏ । ଏ ଦିନରେ ବିଭାଜନ ବେଦନାକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି ସେହି କଳା ଦିନକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇବା ସହ ବିଭାଜନର ଦୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶା ଭୋଗିଥିବା ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।
On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, we remember the millions who were uprooted from their homes & the countless lives lost.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 14, 2024
My heart aches for those who endured unimaginable suffering.
It's a painful chapter in our history that could have been different if our leaders had stood…
ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି,''ଯେଉଁମାନେ ବିଭାଜନର ଭୟାବହତାରେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ବହୁ କଷ୍ଟ ପାଇଥିଲେ । ସେମାନଙ୍କର ସାହସକୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଦେବାର ଆଜି ଏକ ଦିନ । ବିଭାଜନ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପ୍ରଭାବିତମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଅନେକ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଜୀବନକୁ ପୁନଃନିର୍ମାଣ ଏବଂ ଅପାର ସଫଳତା ହାସଲ କରିବାକୁ ଆଗେଇ ଆସିଥିଲେ । ଆଜି ମଧ୍ୟ ଆମେ ଆମ ଦେଶରେ ଏକତା ଏବଂ ଭାଇଚାରା ବନ୍ଧନକୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ଆମର ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧତାକୁ ଦୋହରାଇଛୁ ।'' 2021ରେ ଅଗଷ୍ଟ 14 ତାରିଖକୁ ବିଭାଜନ ବିଭୀଷିକା ସ୍ମୃତି ଦିବସ ଭାବେ ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିଲେ ।
On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, we pay homage to all of those who sacrificed their lives & suffered unimaginable pain during the partition in 1947— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 14, 2024
On this day, let us remember the horrors of partition and always work for the unity and integrity of the society and country.… pic.twitter.com/3YUS3wM2XF
ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ କି, ଦେଶ ସ୍ବାଧୀନ ହେବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ସାମ୍ପ୍ରଦାୟିକ ଭାବେ ଦେଶକୁ ବିଭାଜିତ କରିବାର ସ୍ଥିତି ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଥିଲା । ମୁସଲମାନ ବହୁଳ ଅଞ୍ଚଳକୁ ନେଇ ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ନାମରେ ଏକ ସ୍ବତନ୍ତ୍ର ତଥା ନୂତନ ଦେଶ ଗଠନ ଲାଗି ଚାପ ପ୍ରୟୋଗ କରିଥିଲା ମହମ୍ମଦ ଅଲ୍ଲୀ ଜିହ୍ନାଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ବାଧୀନ 'ମୁସଲିମ ଲିଗ' । ପରେ ଦେଶ ବିଭାଜିତ ହେବାରେ ସହମତି ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଥିଲା ବ୍ରିଟିଶ ସରକାର । ଦେଶ ବିଭାଜନ ହେବା ସମୟରେ ମୁସଲିମ ସମ୍ପ୍ରଦାୟ ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ଚାଲିଯିବାବେଳେ ସେଠାରେ ଥିବା କିଛି ହିନ୍ଦୁ ଭାରତ ଫେରିଥିଲେ ।
ତେବେ ଆଜିର ଏହି ଦିନରେ ଅନେକ ନେତୃବୃନ୍ଦ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରି ଏହି ଦିବସକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇଛନ୍ତି ।