ETV Bharat / bharat

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: ବିଭାଜନ ବିଭୀଷିକାକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇଲେ ମୋଦି, କହିଲେ ବିଭାଜନରେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନକୁ ପୁନଃନିର୍ମାଣ ଆବଶ୍ୟକ - Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

author img

By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : Aug 14, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: ଆଜି ବିଭାଜନ ବିଭୀଷିକା ସ୍ମୃତି ଦିବସ । ବିଭାଜନ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶାପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଥିଲା । ଅସ୍ଥିରତା, ଅରାଜତକତା ଓ ଦଙ୍ଗାରେ ଲକ୍ଷାଧିକ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଥିଲା । ପରେ 1947 ଅଗଷ୍ଟ 14 ତାରିଖ ମଧ୍ୟରାତ୍ରୀରେ ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ଏକ ଇସଲାମିକ ଦେଶ ଭାବେ ଆତ୍ମପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଥିବାବେଳେ, ପରଦିନ ଅର୍ଥାତ 15 ତାରିଖରେ ଧର୍ମ ନିରପେକ୍ଷ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ଭାବେ ଆତ୍ମପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଥିଲା ଭାରତ । ଅଧିକ ପଢନ୍ତୁ

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (ETV Bharat Odisha @KirenRijiju)

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ବିଭାଜନ ଭୟାବହତା ସ୍ମରଣ ଦିବସରେ, ଆମେ ଅଗଣିତ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ମରଣ କରୁ, ଯେଉଁମାନେ ବିଭାଜନର ଭୟାବହତାରେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ବହୁ କଷ୍ଟ ପାଇଥିଲେ । ସେମାନଙ୍କର ସାହସକୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଦେବାର ଆଜି ଏକ ଦିନ । ବିଭାଜନ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପ୍ରଭାବିତମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଅନେକ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଜୀବନକୁ ପୁନଃନିର୍ମାଣ ଏବଂ ଅପାର ସଫଳତା ହାସଲ କରିବାକୁ ଆଗେଇ ଆସିଥିଲେ । ଆଜି ମଧ୍ୟ ଆମେ ଆମ ଦେଶରେ ଏକତା ଏବଂ ଭାଇଚାରା ବନ୍ଧନକୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ଆମର ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧତାକୁ ଦୋହରାଇଛୁ । ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଟ୍ବିଟରରେ ଆଜି ଏଭଳି ପୋଷ୍ଟ ଲେଖି ବିଭାଜନ ବିଭୀଷିକା ସ୍ମୃତି ଦିବସକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ।

ଆଦି ବିଭାଜନ ବିଭୀଷିକା ସ୍ମୃତି ଦିବସ । ୧୯୪୭ ମସିହା ଆଜିର ଦିନରେ ଅର୍ଥାତ୍ ଅଗଷ୍ଟ ୧୪ ତାରିଖରେ ଭାରତ-ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ବିଭାଜନ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଅଗଷ୍ଟ ୧୪କୁ ସ୍ବାଧୀନତା ଦିବସ ଭାବେ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଏ । ଏ ଦିନରେ ବିଭାଜନ ବେଦନାକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି ସେହି କଳା ଦିନକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇବା ସହ ବିଭାଜନର ଦୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶା ଭୋଗିଥିବା ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।

ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି,''ଯେଉଁମାନେ ବିଭାଜନର ଭୟାବହତାରେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ବହୁ କଷ୍ଟ ପାଇଥିଲେ । ସେମାନଙ୍କର ସାହସକୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଦେବାର ଆଜି ଏକ ଦିନ । ବିଭାଜନ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପ୍ରଭାବିତମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଅନେକ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଜୀବନକୁ ପୁନଃନିର୍ମାଣ ଏବଂ ଅପାର ସଫଳତା ହାସଲ କରିବାକୁ ଆଗେଇ ଆସିଥିଲେ । ଆଜି ମଧ୍ୟ ଆମେ ଆମ ଦେଶରେ ଏକତା ଏବଂ ଭାଇଚାରା ବନ୍ଧନକୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ଆମର ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧତାକୁ ଦୋହରାଇଛୁ ।'' 2021ରେ ଅଗଷ୍ଟ 14 ତାରିଖକୁ ବିଭାଜନ ବିଭୀଷିକା ସ୍ମୃତି ଦିବସ ଭାବେ ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିଲେ ।

ଏହା ବି ପଢନ୍ତୁ- ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଛତା ଧରି ଛିଡା ହେଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦି; ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ପ୍ରଶଂସା - Farmers interact with PM Modi

ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ କି, ଦେଶ ସ୍ବାଧୀନ ହେବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ସାମ୍ପ୍ରଦାୟିକ ଭାବେ ଦେଶକୁ ବିଭାଜିତ କରିବାର ସ୍ଥିତି ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଥିଲା । ମୁସଲମାନ ବହୁଳ ଅଞ୍ଚଳକୁ ନେଇ ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ନାମରେ ଏକ ସ୍ବତନ୍ତ୍ର ତଥା ନୂତନ ଦେଶ ଗଠନ ଲାଗି ଚାପ ପ୍ରୟୋଗ କରିଥିଲା ମହମ୍ମଦ ଅଲ୍ଲୀ ଜିହ୍ନାଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ବାଧୀନ 'ମୁସଲିମ ଲିଗ' । ପରେ ଦେଶ ବିଭାଜିତ ହେବାରେ ସହମତି ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଥିଲା ବ୍ରିଟିଶ ସରକାର । ଦେଶ ବିଭାଜନ ହେବା ସମୟରେ ମୁସଲିମ ସମ୍ପ୍ରଦାୟ ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ଚାଲିଯିବାବେଳେ ସେଠାରେ ଥିବା କିଛି ହିନ୍ଦୁ ଭାରତ ଫେରିଥିଲେ ।

ତେବେ ଆଜିର ଏହି ଦିନରେ ଅନେକ ନେତୃବୃନ୍ଦ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରି ଏହି ଦିବସକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ବିଭାଜନ ଭୟାବହତା ସ୍ମରଣ ଦିବସରେ, ଆମେ ଅଗଣିତ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ମରଣ କରୁ, ଯେଉଁମାନେ ବିଭାଜନର ଭୟାବହତାରେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ବହୁ କଷ୍ଟ ପାଇଥିଲେ । ସେମାନଙ୍କର ସାହସକୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଦେବାର ଆଜି ଏକ ଦିନ । ବିଭାଜନ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପ୍ରଭାବିତମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଅନେକ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଜୀବନକୁ ପୁନଃନିର୍ମାଣ ଏବଂ ଅପାର ସଫଳତା ହାସଲ କରିବାକୁ ଆଗେଇ ଆସିଥିଲେ । ଆଜି ମଧ୍ୟ ଆମେ ଆମ ଦେଶରେ ଏକତା ଏବଂ ଭାଇଚାରା ବନ୍ଧନକୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ଆମର ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧତାକୁ ଦୋହରାଇଛୁ । ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଟ୍ବିଟରରେ ଆଜି ଏଭଳି ପୋଷ୍ଟ ଲେଖି ବିଭାଜନ ବିଭୀଷିକା ସ୍ମୃତି ଦିବସକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ।

ଆଦି ବିଭାଜନ ବିଭୀଷିକା ସ୍ମୃତି ଦିବସ । ୧୯୪୭ ମସିହା ଆଜିର ଦିନରେ ଅର୍ଥାତ୍ ଅଗଷ୍ଟ ୧୪ ତାରିଖରେ ଭାରତ-ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ବିଭାଜନ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଅଗଷ୍ଟ ୧୪କୁ ସ୍ବାଧୀନତା ଦିବସ ଭାବେ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଏ । ଏ ଦିନରେ ବିଭାଜନ ବେଦନାକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି ସେହି କଳା ଦିନକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇବା ସହ ବିଭାଜନର ଦୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶା ଭୋଗିଥିବା ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।

ଟ୍ବିଟ କରି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି,''ଯେଉଁମାନେ ବିଭାଜନର ଭୟାବହତାରେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ବହୁ କଷ୍ଟ ପାଇଥିଲେ । ସେମାନଙ୍କର ସାହସକୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଦେବାର ଆଜି ଏକ ଦିନ । ବିଭାଜନ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପ୍ରଭାବିତମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଅନେକ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଜୀବନକୁ ପୁନଃନିର୍ମାଣ ଏବଂ ଅପାର ସଫଳତା ହାସଲ କରିବାକୁ ଆଗେଇ ଆସିଥିଲେ । ଆଜି ମଧ୍ୟ ଆମେ ଆମ ଦେଶରେ ଏକତା ଏବଂ ଭାଇଚାରା ବନ୍ଧନକୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ଆମର ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧତାକୁ ଦୋହରାଇଛୁ ।'' 2021ରେ ଅଗଷ୍ଟ 14 ତାରିଖକୁ ବିଭାଜନ ବିଭୀଷିକା ସ୍ମୃତି ଦିବସ ଭାବେ ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିଲେ ।

ଏହା ବି ପଢନ୍ତୁ- ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଛତା ଧରି ଛିଡା ହେଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦି; ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ପ୍ରଶଂସା - Farmers interact with PM Modi

ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ କି, ଦେଶ ସ୍ବାଧୀନ ହେବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ସାମ୍ପ୍ରଦାୟିକ ଭାବେ ଦେଶକୁ ବିଭାଜିତ କରିବାର ସ୍ଥିତି ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଥିଲା । ମୁସଲମାନ ବହୁଳ ଅଞ୍ଚଳକୁ ନେଇ ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ନାମରେ ଏକ ସ୍ବତନ୍ତ୍ର ତଥା ନୂତନ ଦେଶ ଗଠନ ଲାଗି ଚାପ ପ୍ରୟୋଗ କରିଥିଲା ମହମ୍ମଦ ଅଲ୍ଲୀ ଜିହ୍ନାଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ବାଧୀନ 'ମୁସଲିମ ଲିଗ' । ପରେ ଦେଶ ବିଭାଜିତ ହେବାରେ ସହମତି ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଥିଲା ବ୍ରିଟିଶ ସରକାର । ଦେଶ ବିଭାଜନ ହେବା ସମୟରେ ମୁସଲିମ ସମ୍ପ୍ରଦାୟ ପାକିସ୍ତାନ ଚାଲିଯିବାବେଳେ ସେଠାରେ ଥିବା କିଛି ହିନ୍ଦୁ ଭାରତ ଫେରିଥିଲେ ।

ତେବେ ଆଜିର ଏହି ଦିନରେ ଅନେକ ନେତୃବୃନ୍ଦ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରି ଏହି ଦିବସକୁ ମନେ ପକାଇଛନ୍ତି ।

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODI ON PARTITION DAYPARTITION DAYବିଭାଜନ ଦିବସବିଭାଜନ ବିଭୀଷିକା ଦିବାସPARTITION HORRORS REMEMBRANCE DAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ଫିଚର

ଭୁଲ ତରିକାରେ ଦସ୍ତଖତ କରୁନାହାନ୍ତି ତ ? Signature କଲାବେଳେ ଏସବୁ ଦିଗ ପ୍ରତି ଦିଅନ୍ତୁ ଧ୍ୟାନ, ନଚେତ.. - Right Signature Pattern

ପିଜୁଳି କି ଡ୍ରାଗନ୍ ଫ୍ରୁଟ, କେଉଁଥିରେ ଅଧିକ ରହିଛି ଭିଟାମିନ ? ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ - Guava Vs Dragon Fruit

ଡେଙ୍ଗୁ ହେଲେ କେମିତି ଜାଣିବେ, କେତେବେଳେ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି ହେବେ ? ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଲେ ଏସସିବି ଡାକ୍ତର - Dengue outbreak in Odisha

ପୁରୁଷ କାହିଁକି ଫୋଡ଼ାନ୍ତି କାନ; କଣ ରହୁଛି ଏହାର ଫାଇଦା, କଣ କହୁଛି ବାସ୍ତୁଶାସ୍ତ୍ର - Ear Piercing Benefits

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.