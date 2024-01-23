ମିଜୋରାମରେ ଖସିଲା ମିଆଁମାର ସେନା ବିମାନ, 6 ଆହତ

ଆଇଜୋଲ: ବର୍ମା ସେନାର ହେଲିକପ୍ଟର ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ । ଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡିଂ ସମୟରେ କ୍ରାସ ହେଲା ବର୍ମା(ମିଆଁମାର) ସେନାର ହେଲିକପ୍ଟର । ଆଜି(ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର) ମିଜୋରାମରେ ଏହି ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ରହିଛି । ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, ବିମାନରେ ପାଇଲଟ ସମେତ 14 ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରା କରୁଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ଲେଙ୍ଗପୁଇ ଏୟାରପୋର୍ଟ ନିକଟରେ ସେନା ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ହୋଇଛି । ତେବେ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ କାହାର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇନଥିବା ବେଳେ 6ଜଣ ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସମସ୍ତ ଆହତଙ୍କୁ ଲେଙ୍ଗପୁଇ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଥିବା ନେଇ ମିଜୋରାମ ଡିଜିପି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
-
Mizoram | Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport. 14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital: Mizoram DGP pic.twitter.com/AUXmOmCR2x— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Mizoram | Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport. 14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital: Mizoram DGP pic.twitter.com/AUXmOmCR2x— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
Mizoram | Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport. 14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital: Mizoram DGP pic.twitter.com/AUXmOmCR2x— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
ତେବେ ଏକ ଜମିରେ ବିମାନଟି ଖସିପଡ଼ିଥିବା ନେଇ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ପରେ ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଥିବା ଫଟୋରେ ଦେଖାଯାଇଛି । ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ପରେ ସେନା କର୍ମଚାରୀମାନେ ଆହତମାନଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରି ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ନ୍ୟୁଜ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ଏଏନଆଇ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସେନା ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାପରର ଭିଡିଓ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ 582 ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଦେଖାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ କେଉଁ ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ହେଲା ଏନେଇ କୌଣସି ତଥ୍ୟ ହସ୍ତଗତ ହୋଇପାରିନାହିଁ । ଲେଙ୍ଗପୁଇ ଆଇଜୋଲରେ ଅବସ୍ଥିତ ଏକ ଘରୋଇ ବିମାନ ବିମାନବନ୍ଦର ଅଟେ । ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, ଭାରତ-ମିଆଁମାର ସୀମା ପାର କରି ଗତ ସପ୍ତାହରେ କିଛିଜଣ ସେନା ମିଜୋରାମରେ ପ୍ରବେଶ କରିଥିଲେ। ତେବେ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଏୟାରଲିଫ୍ଟ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ମିଆଁମାରରୁ ଏହି ବିମାନ ଆସିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଲେଙ୍ଗପୁଇ ବିମାନବନ୍ଦର ନିକଟରେ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି ।
-
#WATCH | Mizoram: Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport. 14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital: Mizoram DGP pic.twitter.com/aVscbDDoY4— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | Mizoram: Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport. 14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital: Mizoram DGP pic.twitter.com/aVscbDDoY4— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
#WATCH | Mizoram: Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport. 14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital: Mizoram DGP pic.twitter.com/aVscbDDoY4— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟ ପଢନ୍ତୁ: Sudan Plane Crash: ପୋର୍ଟ ସୁଦାନ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦରରେ ବିମାନ କ୍ରାସ, 4 ଯବାନ ସମେତ 9 ମୃତ
ପ୍ରକାଶଥାଉକି, ଗତ ଡିସେମ୍ବର 4 ତାରିଖରେ ତେଲେଙ୍ଗାନାରେ ଏକ ବାୟୁସେନା ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଟ୍ରେନିଂ ବେଳେ ମଝି ଆକାଶରୁ ଖସି ପଡିିଥିଲା ବାୟୁସେନା ବିମାନ । ତେଲେଙ୍ଗାନା ଡୁଣ୍ଡିଗାଲ ଏୟାରଫୋର୍ସ ଟ୍ରେନିଂ ଏକାଡେମୀରେ ଏହି ବାୟୁସେନା ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଗସ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏଥିରେ 2 ଜଣ ବାୟୁସେନା ପାଇଲଟଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ପିଲାଟୁସ ପିସି 7 ଏମକେ ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିଲା । 2 ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଜଣେ ପାଇଲଟ ଓ ଜଣେ ଇନଷ୍ଟ୍ରକ୍ଟର ଥିବା ବାୟୁସେନା ଅଧିକାରୀ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଥିଲେ । ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାର କାରଣ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇନଥିବା ବେଳେ ଟ୍ରେନି ପାଇଲଟ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଉଥିବା ନେଇ କୁହାଯାଇଥିଲା । ବାୟୁସେନା ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୋର୍ଟ ଅଫ ଏନକ୍ବାରୀ ପାଇଁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା ।
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭା ଭାରତ