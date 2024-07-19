ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ବିଶ୍ବବ୍ୟାପୀ ଠପ୍ ହେଲା ମାଇକ୍ରୋସଫ୍ଟ ସର୍ଭର । ଭାରତ, ଆମେରିକା, ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆ, ଜର୍ମାନୀ ଓ ବ୍ରିଟେନ ସମେତ ଅନେକ ଦେଶରେ ମାଇକ୍ରୋସଫ୍ଟ ସର୍ଭର ଡାଉନ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଫଳରେ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ବରେ ବିମାନ ସେବା ଠାରୁ ନେଇ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କିଙ୍ଗ, ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ, ଏୟାରପୋର୍ଟ, ଟେଲିକମ୍, ମିଡିଆ, ସେୟାର ବଜାର ଇତ୍ୟାଦି କ୍ଷେତ୍ର ବ୍ୟାପକ ଭାବେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛି । ଭାରତରେ ସ୍ପାଇସ୍ଜେଟ ଓ ଇଣ୍ଡିଗୋ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ସମସ୍ୟା ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଓ ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦରରେ ସେବା ପ୍ରଭାବିତ କରିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ବିଶ୍ବର ସବୁଠୁ ବଡ ଆଇଟି(IT) ସମସ୍ୟା ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଉଛି ।
Vistara tweets, " we are experiencing technical challenges across various aspects of our operations due to a global outage at our service provider's end. we are working with them to resolve the issue as quickly as possible..." pic.twitter.com/EU69m1YPvO— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024
Advisory: Due to the global IT outage, services of airlines have been impacted.— RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) July 19, 2024
We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers.
You may please get in touch with the airline concerned for updates on your flight information.
We…
ଭାରତ, ଆମେରିକା ସମେତ ଅନେକ ଦେଶରେ ବିମାନ ଉଡାଣରେ ସମସ୍ୟା ହେଉଛି । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦର, ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ ଏବଂ ଅନ୍ୟ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦରରେ ସେବା ପ୍ରଭାବିତ କରିଛି । ବିଶେଷକରି ଫ୍ଲାଇଟ ବୁକିଂ ଓ ଚେକ୍-ଇନ ଭଳି ସେବାରେ ସମସ୍ୟା ହେଉଛି । ଏନେଇ ମାଇକ୍ରୋସଫ୍ଟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି, ଆମେ ଏହି ଆଇଟି ସମସ୍ୟା ନେଇ ଅବଗତ ଅଛୁ ଏବଂ ଏହାକୁ ଯଥାଶୀଘ୍ର ଠିକ୍ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରୟାସ କରୁଛୁ ।
ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱରେ ଆଇଟି ସେବା ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ— ETVBharat Odisha (@ETVBharatOD) July 19, 2024
ବିମାନ ସେବା, ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ, ଟେଲିକମ, ମିଡିଆ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ#breaking #bigbreakingnews #InternationalNews #IT #Microsoft #Indigo #ETVBharatOdisha pic.twitter.com/NkdycFyGYv
We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services. More info posted in the admin center under MO821132 and on https://t.co/W5Y8dAkjMk— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 18, 2024
- ମାଇକ୍ରୋସଫ୍ଟ ସର୍ଭର ଡାଉନ ପରେ ବଡ IT ସେବା ଠପ୍
- ସାରା ବିଶ୍ବରେ ହଇଚଇ, ବିମାନରୁ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ସେବା ପ୍ରଭାବିତ
- ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ, ଟେଲିକମ, ମିଡିଆ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ
- ମାଇକ୍ରୋସଫ୍ଟ ସର୍ଭରରେ ଟେକ୍ନିକାଲ୍ ସମସ୍ୟା
- ସମସ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସେବା ପ୍ରଭାବିତ
- ଟେଲିକମ୍, ଏୟାରଲାଇନ୍ସ, ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ସେବା ପ୍ରଭାବିତ
- ଭାରତର କିଛି ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦରରେ ସମସ୍ୟା
- ଟିକେଟ ବୁକିଂରୁ ଚେକ୍ ଇନ୍ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସମସ୍ୟା
Delhi Airport tweets, " due to the global it issue, some of the services at the delhi airport were temporarily impacted. we are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. passengers are requested to be in touch with the airline concerned… pic.twitter.com/QK3Fhu471u— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024
ମାଇକ୍ରୋସଫ୍ଟରେ ଅଚଳାବସ୍ଥା କାରଣରୁ ଆମେରିକାର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ୯୧୧ ଏମର୍ଜେନ୍ସି ସେବା ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ନନ୍-ଏମର୍ଜେନ୍ସି ସେବା ଗୁଡିକ ମଧ୍ୟ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି ସକାଳୁ ବ୍ରିଟେନର ସବୁଠୁ ବଡ ଟେଲିଭିଜନ ଚ୍ୟାନେଲ ସ୍କାଏ ନ୍ୟୁଜରେ ବ୍ରଡକାଷ୍ଟିଂ ହୋଇପାରୁନାହିଁ । ଏହି ଅସୁବିଧା ପାଇଁ ଚ୍ୟାନେଲ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଦର୍ଶକମାନଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରାଯାଇଛି ।
SpiceJet tweets, " we are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. as a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. we… pic.twitter.com/YKwyQmrXs3— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024
କେବଳ ସ୍କାଏ ନ୍ୟୁଜ ନୁହେଁ, ବିଶ୍ବର ଅନେକ ବଡ ବଡ ମିଡିଆ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ଗୁଡିକରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ସମାନ ସମସ୍ୟା ଦେଖାଯାଇଛି । ଆସସିଏଟେଡ ପ୍ରେସ ନ୍ୟୁଜ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ଖବର ପ୍ରକାଶନ କରିବାରେ ସମସ୍ୟା ହେଉଥିବା ଜଣାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡରେ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ଦ୍ବାର ବ୍ୟବହାର ହେଉଥିବା ହେଲ୍ଥ ବୁକିଂ ସିଷ୍ଟମ ଅଫଲାଇନ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଏମିତିକି ସକାଳୁ ଲଣ୍ଡନ ଷ୍ଟକ ଏକ୍ସଚେଞ୍ଜ ସେବା ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହେବା କାରଣରୁ ନିବେଶକ ଓ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଗୁଡିକ ସମସ୍ୟାରେ ପଡିଛନ୍ତି ।
IndiGo tweets, " our systems are currently impacted by a microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. during this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted..." pic.twitter.com/SmxwaFNxGU— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024
ଆମେରିକାର ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଏୟାରଲାଇନ୍ସ ଯେମିତିକି, ଆମେରିକା ଏୟାରଲାଇନ୍ସ, ଡେଲ୍ଟା ଓ ୟୁନାଇଟେଡ ଏୟାରଲାଇନର ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ସବୁ ବିମାନଗୁଡିକୁ ଅବତରଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । ପୂର୍ବାହ୍ନ ୧ଟା ୩୦ରୁ ବର୍ଲିନ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦରର ସେବା ମଧ୍ୟ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ତ୍ରୁଟି ପାଇଁ ଠପ୍ ରହିଛି । ଯେଉଁ କରଣରୁ ଚେକ୍-ଇନ ବିଳମ୍ବ ହେଉଥିବା ବିମାନବନ୍ଦର ପରିଚାଳନା କର୍ତ୍ତୃପକ୍ଷ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହିପରି ଭାବେ ଭାରତ ସମେତ ୟୁରୋପ, ବ୍ରିଟେନର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଏୟାରପୋର୍ଟରେ ସେବା ଗୁରୁତର ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛି ।