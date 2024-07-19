ETV Bharat / bharat

ମାଇକ୍ରୋସଫ୍ଟ ଝଟ୍‌କାରେ ବିଶ୍ବ ଠପ୍‌: ଉଡିପାରୁନି ବିମାନ, ଚାଲୁପାରୁନି ଟିଭି

Published : Jul 19, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

Updated : Jul 19, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

Microsoft outrage: ବିଶ୍ବବ୍ୟାପୀ ଡାଉନ ହେଲା ମାଇକ୍ରୋସଫ୍ଟ ସର୍ଭର । ଫଳରେ ଭାରତ, ଆମେରିକା, ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆ, ଜର୍ମାନୀ ଓ ବ୍ରିଟେନ ସମେତ ଅନେକ ଦେଶରେ ବିମାନ ସେବାଠୁ ନେଇ ଟେଲିକପ୍ ଓ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କିଙ୍ଗ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବିଭିନ୍ନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ର ଗୁରୁତର ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛି ।

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ବିଶ୍ବବ୍ୟାପୀ ଠପ୍ ହେଲା ମାଇକ୍ରୋସଫ୍ଟ ସର୍ଭର । ଭାରତ, ଆମେରିକା, ଅଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଲିଆ, ଜର୍ମାନୀ ଓ ବ୍ରିଟେନ ସମେତ ଅନେକ ଦେଶରେ ମାଇକ୍ରୋସଫ୍ଟ ସର୍ଭର ଡାଉନ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଫଳରେ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ବରେ ବିମାନ ସେବା ଠାରୁ ନେଇ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କିଙ୍ଗ, ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ, ଏୟାରପୋର୍ଟ, ଟେଲିକମ୍, ମିଡିଆ, ସେୟାର ବଜାର ଇତ୍ୟାଦି କ୍ଷେତ୍ର ବ୍ୟାପକ ଭାବେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛି । ଭାରତରେ ସ୍ପାଇସ୍‌ଜେଟ ଓ ଇଣ୍ଡିଗୋ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ସମସ୍ୟା ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଓ ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦରରେ ସେବା ପ୍ରଭାବିତ କରିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ବିଶ୍ବର ସବୁଠୁ ବଡ ଆଇଟି(IT) ସମସ୍ୟା ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଉଛି ।

ଭାରତ, ଆମେରିକା ସମେତ ଅନେକ ଦେଶରେ ବିମାନ ଉଡାଣରେ ସମସ୍ୟା ହେଉଛି । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦର, ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ ଏବଂ ଅନ୍ୟ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦରରେ ସେବା ପ୍ରଭାବିତ କରିଛି । ବିଶେଷକରି ଫ୍ଲାଇଟ ବୁକିଂ ଓ ଚେକ୍-ଇନ ଭଳି ସେବାରେ ସମସ୍ୟା ହେଉଛି । ଏନେଇ ମାଇକ୍ରୋସଫ୍ଟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି, ଆମେ ଏହି ଆଇଟି ସମସ୍ୟା ନେଇ ଅବଗତ ଅଛୁ ଏବଂ ଏହାକୁ ଯଥାଶୀଘ୍ର ଠିକ୍ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରୟାସ କରୁଛୁ ।

ମାଇକ୍ରୋସଫ୍ଟରେ ଅଚଳାବସ୍ଥା କାରଣରୁ ଆମେରିକାର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ୯୧୧ ଏମର୍ଜେନ୍ସି ସେବା ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ନନ୍-ଏମର୍ଜେନ୍ସି ସେବା ଗୁଡିକ ମଧ୍ୟ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି ସକାଳୁ ବ୍ରିଟେନର ସବୁଠୁ ବଡ ଟେଲିଭିଜନ ଚ୍ୟାନେଲ ସ୍କାଏ ନ୍ୟୁଜରେ ବ୍ରଡକାଷ୍ଟିଂ ହୋଇପାରୁନାହିଁ । ଏହି ଅସୁବିଧା ପାଇଁ ଚ୍ୟାନେଲ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଦର୍ଶକମାନଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରାଯାଇଛି ।

କେବଳ ସ୍କାଏ ନ୍ୟୁଜ ନୁହେଁ, ବିଶ୍ବର ଅନେକ ବଡ ବଡ ମିଡିଆ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ଗୁଡିକରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ସମାନ ସମସ୍ୟା ଦେଖାଯାଇଛି । ଆସସିଏଟେଡ ପ୍ରେସ ନ୍ୟୁଜ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ଖବର ପ୍ରକାଶନ କରିବାରେ ସମସ୍ୟା ହେଉଥିବା ଜଣାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡରେ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ଦ୍ବାର ବ୍ୟବହାର ହେଉଥିବା ହେଲ୍‌ଥ ବୁକିଂ ସିଷ୍ଟମ ଅଫଲାଇନ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଏମିତିକି ସକାଳୁ ଲଣ୍ଡନ ଷ୍ଟକ ଏକ୍ସଚେଞ୍ଜ ସେବା ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହେବା କାରଣରୁ ନିବେଶକ ଓ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଗୁଡିକ ସମସ୍ୟାରେ ପଡିଛନ୍ତି ।

ଆମେରିକାର ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଏୟାରଲାଇନ୍ସ ଯେମିତିକି, ଆମେରିକା ଏୟାରଲାଇନ୍ସ, ଡେଲ୍‌ଟା ଓ ୟୁନାଇଟେଡ ଏୟାରଲାଇନର ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ସବୁ ବିମାନଗୁଡିକୁ ଅବତରଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । ପୂର୍ବାହ୍ନ ୧ଟା ୩୦ରୁ ବର୍ଲିନ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦରର ସେବା ମଧ୍ୟ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ତ୍ରୁଟି ପାଇଁ ଠପ୍ ରହିଛି । ଯେଉଁ କରଣରୁ ଚେକ୍-ଇନ ବିଳମ୍ବ ହେଉଥିବା ବିମାନବନ୍ଦର ପରିଚାଳନା କର୍ତ୍ତୃପକ୍ଷ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହିପରି ଭାବେ ଭାରତ ସମେତ ୟୁରୋପ, ବ୍ରିଟେନର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଏୟାରପୋର୍ଟରେ ସେବା ଗୁରୁତର ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛି ।

ମାଇକ୍ରୋସଫ୍ଟରେ ଅଚଳାବସ୍ଥା କାରଣରୁ ଆମେରିକାର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ୯୧୧ ଏମର୍ଜେନ୍ସି ସେବା ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ନନ୍-ଏମର୍ଜେନ୍ସି ସେବା ଗୁଡିକ ମଧ୍ୟ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି ସକାଳୁ ବ୍ରିଟେନର ସବୁଠୁ ବଡ ଟେଲିଭିଜନ ଚ୍ୟାନେଲ ସ୍କାଏ ନ୍ୟୁଜରେ ବ୍ରଡକାଷ୍ଟିଂ ହୋଇପାରୁନାହିଁ । ଏହି ଅସୁବିଧା ପାଇଁ ଚ୍ୟାନେଲ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଦର୍ଶକମାନଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରାଯାଇଛି ।

କେବଳ ସ୍କାଏ ନ୍ୟୁଜ ନୁହେଁ, ବିଶ୍ବର ଅନେକ ବଡ ବଡ ମିଡିଆ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ଗୁଡିକରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ସମାନ ସମସ୍ୟା ଦେଖାଯାଇଛି । ଆସସିଏଟେଡ ପ୍ରେସ ନ୍ୟୁଜ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ଖବର ପ୍ରକାଶନ କରିବାରେ ସମସ୍ୟା ହେଉଥିବା ଜଣାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡରେ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ଦ୍ବାର ବ୍ୟବହାର ହେଉଥିବା ହେଲ୍‌ଥ ବୁକିଂ ସିଷ୍ଟମ ଅଫଲାଇନ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଏମିତିକି ସକାଳୁ ଲଣ୍ଡନ ଷ୍ଟକ ଏକ୍ସଚେଞ୍ଜ ସେବା ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହେବା କାରଣରୁ ନିବେଶକ ଓ କମ୍ପାନୀ ଗୁଡିକ ସମସ୍ୟାରେ ପଡିଛନ୍ତି ।

ଆମେରିକାର ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଏୟାରଲାଇନ୍ସ ଯେମିତିକି, ଆମେରିକା ଏୟାରଲାଇନ୍ସ, ଡେଲ୍‌ଟା ଓ ୟୁନାଇଟେଡ ଏୟାରଲାଇନର ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ବାଧାପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ସବୁ ବିମାନଗୁଡିକୁ ଅବତରଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । ପୂର୍ବାହ୍ନ ୧ଟା ୩୦ରୁ ବର୍ଲିନ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦରର ସେବା ମଧ୍ୟ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ତ୍ରୁଟି ପାଇଁ ଠପ୍ ରହିଛି । ଯେଉଁ କରଣରୁ ଚେକ୍-ଇନ ବିଳମ୍ବ ହେଉଥିବା ବିମାନବନ୍ଦର ପରିଚାଳନା କର୍ତ୍ତୃପକ୍ଷ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହିପରି ଭାବେ ଭାରତ ସମେତ ୟୁରୋପ, ବ୍ରିଟେନର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଏୟାରପୋର୍ଟରେ ସେବା ଗୁରୁତର ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛି ।

