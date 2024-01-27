ମରାଠା ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ: ଦାବି ଶୁଣିଲେ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ସରକାର, ଅନଶନରୁ ଓହରିଲେ ମନୋଜ ପାଟିଲ

ମୁମ୍ବାଇ: ମରାଠା ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ ବିବାଦରେ ପଡ଼ିପାରେ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣଚ୍ଛେଦ । ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନର ନେତୃତ୍ବ ନେଇଥିବା ମନୋଜ ଜାରଙ୍ଗେଙ୍କ ସମସ୍ତ ଦାବିକୁ ଗ୍ରହଣ କଲେ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ସରକାର । ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ରାତିରେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଦୀପକ କେସରକର ଏବଂ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମଙ୍ଗଲ ପ୍ରଭାତ ଲୋଧା ନାଭି ମୁମ୍ବାଇରେ ମନୋଜ ଜାରଙ୍ଗେଙ୍କ ସହ ସାକ୍ଷାତ କରି ଏହି ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଥିଲେ। ଦୀର୍ଘ ସମୟ ଆଲୋଚନା ପରେ ଉଭୟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମନୋଜ ଜାରଙ୍ଗେଙ୍କୁ ସମସ୍ତ ଦାବି ପୂରଣ ନେଇ ସରକାର ଗ୍ରିନ ସିଗନାଲ ଦେଇଥିବା କହିଥିଲେ । ଏହାପରେ ଆଜି ମନୋଜ ଜାରେଙ୍ଗ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏକନାଥ ସିନ୍ଦେଙ୍କ ଉପସ୍ଥିତିରେ ମରାଠା ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ଶେଷ ହୋଇଥିବା ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
#WATCH | Navi Mumbai: Supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil celebrate, as he announces an end to the protests today after the government accepted their demands. He will break his fast today in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/w3e6ve8wLx— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
">
#WATCH | Navi Mumbai: Supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil celebrate, as he announces an end to the protests today after the government accepted their demands. He will break his fast today in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/w3e6ve8wLx— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ରାତିରେ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଏକ ପ୍ରତିନିଧି ଦଳ ମନୋଜ ଜାରେଙ୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିଥିଲେ । ପ୍ରାୟ ତିନି ଘଣ୍ଟା ଧରି ସରକାରୀ ପ୍ରତିନିଧିଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଥିଲେ ମନୋଜ । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସଂଶୋଧିତ ବିଲ ମନୋଜ ପାଟିଲଙ୍କ ହାତକୁ ଆସିଯାଇଛି । ମନୋଜ ଆଜି ସକାଳେ ନଭି ମୁମ୍ବାଇରେ ଉପବାସ ଭାଙ୍ଗିଛନ୍ତି। ସକାଳ ସମୟରେ ନଭି ମୁମ୍ବାଇରେ ମରାଠା ବିକ୍ଷୋଭକାରୀମାନେ ଉତ୍ସବ ମନାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
#WATCH | Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to end his fast today in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after the government accepted demands, in Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ogLqes3wHL— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
">
#WATCH | Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to end his fast today in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after the government accepted demands, in Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ogLqes3wHL— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
ମରାଠା ସଂରକ୍ଷଣକୁ ନେଇ ମନୋଜଙ୍କ ସମସ୍ତ ଦାବିକୁ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ସରକାର ପୂରଣ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଘୋଷଣା କରିବା ସହ ଏକ ଅଧ୍ୟାଦେଶ ଜାରି କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମନୋଜ ପାଟିଲ ଆଜି ନଭି ମୁମ୍ବାଇର ଛତ୍ରପତି ଶିବାଜୀ ମହାରାଜ ଛକରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏକନାଥ ସିନ୍ଦେଙ୍କ ହାତରୁ ଜୁସ ପିଇ ଉପବାସ ଭାଙ୍ଗିଛନ୍ତି। ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ସରକାର ଏକ ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ଜାରି କରି କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଶିବ ସଂଗଠନ ନେତା ମନୋଜ ପାଟିଲ ଏବଂ ସରକାରୀ ପ୍ରତିନିଧିଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ମରାଠା ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ମଧ୍ୟରାତ୍ରୀରେ ବିସ୍ତୃତ ଆଲୋଚନା ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଯାହା ସଫଳ ହୋଇଛି । ମନୋଜଙ୍କୁ ଏକ ସଂଶୋଧିତ ବିଲ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହାପରେ ସେ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ବନ୍ଦ କରିବାକୁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଥିଲେ ।
ମରାଠା ସଂରକ୍ଷଣକୁ ନଭି ମୁମ୍ବାଇରେ ଗତ ଛଅ ମାସ ହେଲା ମରାଠାମାନେ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ଜାରି ରଖିଥିଲେ । ଦାବି ପୂରଣ ହେବା ପରେ ସେମାନେ ଖୁସି ବ୍ୟକ୍ତ କରି ଉତ୍ସବ ମନାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି ଏକ ବିଜୟ ରାଲି ବାହାରିବ ବୋଲି ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ମରାଠା ଜାତିକୁ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ପଛୁଆ ଜାତି ବର୍ଗରେ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଭୁକ୍ତ କରି ସାମାଜିକ ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ ଦେବାକୁ ଦାବି ହେଉଥିଲା । ଏହି ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନର ନେତୃତ୍ବ ନେଉଥିବା ସାମାଜିକ କର୍ମୀ ମନୋଜ ଜାରାଙ୍ଗେ ଆମରଣ ଅନଶନରେ ବସିଥିଲେ ।
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ