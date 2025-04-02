Gujarat Jaguar fighter crashed ଗାନ୍ଧୀନଗର(ଗୁଜରାଟ): ଗୁଜୁରାଟର ଜାମନଗରରେ ଅଘଟଣ । କ୍ରାସ ହେଲା ଫାଇଟର ଜେଟ । ଜାଗୁଆର ଏକ ଏୟାରକ୍ରାଫ୍ଟ କ୍ରାସ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଏଥିରେ ଦୁଇ ପାଇଲଟ ଥିଲେ । ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଉ ଜଣେ ପାଇଲଟଙ୍କ ମିଳୁନି ପତ୍ତା । ସେପଟେ ବିିମାନରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗି ପୂରା ଅଞ୍ଚଳକୁ ବ୍ୟାପି ଯାଇଛି । ଖଣ୍ଡ ବିଖଣ୍ଡିତ ହୋଇଛି ଫାଇଟର ଜେଟ ।
#WATCH | Gujarat | Visuals from Jamnagar where a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed; one pilot rescued, operations underway to rescue the other pilot pic.twitter.com/fGsKY0B0pq— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
ଗୁଜୁରାଟରେ କ୍ରାସ:
ଗୁଜୁରାଟର ଜାମନଗର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ସୁଖରଡା ଗାଁରେ ଏହି ଜାଗୁଆର ଏୟାର କ୍ରାଫ୍ଟ କ୍ରାସ ହୋଇଛି । ଖବର ପାଇ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ଅଧିକାରୀ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଗୁରୁତର ପାଇଲଟଙ୍କୁ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ ପଠାଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ପରେ ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଲା ଛାତିଥରା ଦୃଶ୍ୟ:
ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ପରେ ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଛି ଅନେକ ଭିଡିଓ । ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ପୂରା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ନିଆଁ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଏଥିସହ ଜଣେ ଯବାନ ଆହତ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ମାଟିରେ ପଡିରହିଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଆଖପାଖରେ ବିମାନରେ ଖଣ୍ଡବିଖଣ୍ଡିତ ଅଂଶରେ ନିଆଁ ଜଳୁଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ।
#WATCH | Gujarat | Visuals from Jamnagar where a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed; one pilot has been rescued and shifted to hospital for treatment, operations underway to rescue the other pilot pic.twitter.com/Ej6Tvoz0js— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
ଧୂଆଁମୟ ସମଗ୍ର ଅଞ୍ଚଳ:
ଫାଇଟର ଜେଟ କ୍ରାସ ପରେ ସମଗ୍ର ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ଧୂଆଁ ଧୂଆଁ ହୋଇଉଠିଛି । ସେଠାରେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଭିଡ ମଧ୍ୟ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଏନେଇ ପୋଲିସ ଏସପି ପ୍ରେମସୁଖ ଦେଲୁ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ‘ଭାରତୀୟ ବାୟୁସେନାର ଜାଗୁଆର ଫାଇଟର ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ଜଣେ ପାଇଲଟଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଭାବେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି ।’
#WATCH | Gujarat | Visuals from Jamnagar where a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
As per Prem Sukh Delu, SP Jamnagar, there were two pilots in the (Jaguar) trainer aircraft of the Air Force. One has been rescued and taken to the hospital. Operations are underway to rescue the… pic.twitter.com/vpWzsxveHJ
ଜଣେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ନିଖୋଜ:
ପୋଲିସ ଏସପି ପ୍ରେମସୁଖ ଦେଲୁ ଆହୁରି କହିଛନ୍ତି, ‘ ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଜଣେ ପାଇଲଟଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଭାବେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି । ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ଏବେବି ନିଖୋଜ ଅଛନ୍ତି । କ୍ରସ ଲାଣ୍ଡିଂ ପରେ ବିମାନରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଯାଇଥିଲା । ପୋଲିସ ଓ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଅନ୍ୟ ନିଖୋଜ ପାଇଲଟଙ୍କୁ ଖୋଜିବାରେ ଲାଗିପଡିଛନ୍ତି ।
#WATCH | Gujarat | Ketan Thakkar, Collector Jamnagar, says, " an aircraft of the air force has crashed in the district of jamnagar. one pilot has been rescued and shifted to hospital. the fire team is present at the spot and has doused the fire. air force team, fire team, police… https://t.co/9moCo6JPUu pic.twitter.com/aGiNtK6Srw— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
ଖୋଲା ପଡିଆରେ କ୍ରାସ:
ଜାମନଗର ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ କେତନ ଠକ୍କର କହିଛନ୍ତି, ଜାମନଗର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବାୟୁସେନାର ଏକ ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ଜଣେ ପାଇଲଟଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ନିଆଁକୁ ଆୟତ୍ତ କରିଛି । ବାୟୁସେନା ଟିମ, ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ଟିମ, ପୋଲିସ ଓ ଅନ୍ୟ ମାନେ ବି ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇନାହିଁ । ଖୋଲା ପଡିଆରେ ବିମାନଟି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି ।
#WATCH | Gujarat | Visuals from Jamnagar where a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
