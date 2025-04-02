ETV Bharat / bharat

ଜାମନଗରରେ ଜଳିଗଲା ଜାଗୁଆର: ଫାଇଟର ଜେଟ କ୍ରାସ, ଜଣେ ପାଇଲଟ ନିଖୋଜ - JAGUAR FIGHTER AIRCRAFT CRASHED

ଗୁଜୁରାଟର ଜାମନଗରରେ କ୍ରାସ ହେଲା ଫାଇଟର ଜେଟ । ପାଇଲଟ ଉଦ୍ଧାର, ଜଣେ ନିଖୋଜ ।

By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 11:49 PM IST

Gujarat Jaguar fighter crashed ଗାନ୍ଧୀନଗର(ଗୁଜରାଟ): ଗୁଜୁରାଟର ଜାମନଗରରେ ଅଘଟଣ । କ୍ରାସ ହେଲା ଫାଇଟର ଜେଟ । ଜାଗୁଆର ଏକ ଏୟାରକ୍ରାଫ୍ଟ କ୍ରାସ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଏଥିରେ ଦୁଇ ପାଇଲଟ ଥିଲେ । ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଉ ଜଣେ ପାଇଲଟଙ୍କ ମିଳୁନି ପତ୍ତା । ସେପଟେ ବିିମାନରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗି ପୂରା ଅଞ୍ଚଳକୁ ବ୍ୟାପି ଯାଇଛି । ଖଣ୍ଡ ବିଖଣ୍ଡିତ ହୋଇଛି ଫାଇଟର ଜେଟ ।

ଗୁଜୁରାଟରେ କ୍ରାସ:

ଗୁଜୁରାଟର ଜାମନଗର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ସୁଖରଡା ଗାଁରେ ଏହି ଜାଗୁଆର ଏୟାର କ୍ରାଫ୍ଟ କ୍ରାସ ହୋଇଛି । ଖବର ପାଇ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ଅଧିକାରୀ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଗୁରୁତର ପାଇଲଟଙ୍କୁ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ ପଠାଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ପରେ ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଲା ଛାତିଥରା ଦୃଶ୍ୟ:

ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ପରେ ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଛି ଅନେକ ଭିଡିଓ । ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ପୂରା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ନିଆଁ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଏଥିସହ ଜଣେ ଯବାନ ଆହତ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ମାଟିରେ ପଡିରହିଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଆଖପାଖରେ ବିମାନରେ ଖଣ୍ଡବିଖଣ୍ଡିତ ଅଂଶରେ ନିଆଁ ଜଳୁଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ।

ଧୂଆଁମୟ ସମଗ୍ର ଅଞ୍ଚଳ:

ଫାଇଟର ଜେଟ କ୍ରାସ ପରେ ସମଗ୍ର ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ଧୂଆଁ ଧୂଆଁ ହୋଇଉଠିଛି । ସେଠାରେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଭିଡ ମଧ୍ୟ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଏନେଇ ପୋଲିସ ଏସପି ପ୍ରେମସୁଖ ଦେଲୁ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ‘ଭାରତୀୟ ବାୟୁସେନାର ଜାଗୁଆର ଫାଇଟର ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ଜଣେ ପାଇଲଟଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଭାବେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି ।’

ଜଣେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ନିଖୋଜ:

ପୋଲିସ ଏସପି ପ୍ରେମସୁଖ ଦେଲୁ ଆହୁରି କହିଛନ୍ତି, ‘ ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଜଣେ ପାଇଲଟଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଭାବେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି । ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ଏବେବି ନିଖୋଜ ଅଛନ୍ତି । କ୍ରସ ଲାଣ୍ଡିଂ ପରେ ବିମାନରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଯାଇଥିଲା । ପୋଲିସ ଓ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଅନ୍ୟ ନିଖୋଜ ପାଇଲଟଙ୍କୁ ଖୋଜିବାରେ ଲାଗିପଡିଛନ୍ତି ।

ଖୋଲା ପଡିଆରେ କ୍ରାସ:

ଜାମନଗର ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ କେତନ ଠକ୍କର କହିଛନ୍ତି, ଜାମନଗର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବାୟୁସେନାର ଏକ ବିମାନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ଜଣେ ପାଇଲଟଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ନିଆଁକୁ ଆୟତ୍ତ କରିଛି । ବାୟୁସେନା ଟିମ, ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ଟିମ, ପୋଲିସ ଓ ଅନ୍ୟ ମାନେ ବି ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇନାହିଁ । ଖୋଲା ପଡିଆରେ ବିମାନଟି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି ।

