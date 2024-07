ଗାଲାଣ୍ଟ୍ରି ଆୱାର୍ଡ 2024: ବୀର ଯବାନଙ୍କୁ କୀର୍ତ୍ତି ଚକ୍ର ଓ ଶୌର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଚକ୍ରରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କଲେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି - Gallantry Awards 2024

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Shaurya Chakra upon Shri Parshotam Kumar, a farmer and member of Village Defence Committee. He displayed astute patriotism and inspirational acts of gallantry under fire when he tailed the terrorists and maintained contact till security forces… pic.twitter.com/Grq5O5KNDy

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 5, 2024