ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପରେ କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ବଡ଼ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମଲା, ଡାକ୍ତର ଏବଂ ୬ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟା

ଶ୍ରୀନଗର: ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଶେଷ ହେବା ପରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଓମାର ଅବଦୁଲ୍ଲାଙ୍କ ଗୃହଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବଡ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଭିଆଇଛନ୍ତି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ । ଜଣେ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ସମେତ ୭ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଗୁଳି କରି ହତ୍ୟା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଆତଙ୍କୀ । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୬ଜଣ ଅଣସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଶ୍ରମିକ ରହିଛନ୍ତି । ଶ୍ରମିକମାନେ ବାହାର ରାଜ୍ୟର । ସେମାନେ ନ୍ୟାସନାଲ ହାଇ-ଓ୍ବେ ନିର୍ମାଣ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ନିୟୋଜିତ ଥିଲେ । ଗତକାଲି (ରବିବାର) ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ସଂଧ୍ୟାରେ ଗାନ୍ଦରବାଲ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଏହି ଗଣହତ୍ୟାକାଣ୍ଡକୁ ରୂପ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ । ସୂଚନା ପାଇ ସେନା, ପାରା ମିଲିଟାରୀ ଫୋର୍ସ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପୋଲିସ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛନ୍ତି । ସମଗ୍ର ଏରିଆକୁ କର୍ଡନ କରାଯାଇ ରାତି ତମାମ ସର୍ଚ୍ଚ ଅପରେସନ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି ମିଳିତ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବାହିନୀ ।
ନ୍ୟାସନାଲ ହାେଇଓ୍ବେ କାମରେ ନିୟୋଜିତ ଥିଲେ ଶ୍ରମିକ:-
ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, ଗଙ୍ଗଗିରି ଏରିଆରେ ଶ୍ରୀନଗର-ଲେହ ଜାତୀୟ ରାଜପଥରେ ଏକ ଟନେଲ ନିର୍ମାଣ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପରେ ଶତାଧିକ ଶ୍ରମିକ କାମ କରୁଥିଲେ । ଗତକାଲି ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ସଂଧ୍ୟାରେ ସଶସ୍ତ୍ର ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀମାନେ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ଅତର୍କିତ ଗୁଳିମାଡ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏଥିରେ ଜଣେ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ସମେତ ମୋଟ ୭ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ମୃତକମାନେ ଡ. ଶାହନାୱାଜ ଫହିମ ନାଜିର, କାଲିମ, ମହମ୍ମଦ ହନିଫ, ଶଶି ଅବ୍ରୋଲ, ଅନିଲ ଶୁକ୍ଳା ଓ ଗୁରୁମିତ ସିଂ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ଅନ୍ୟ କିଛି ଆହତ ଶ୍ରମିକ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ପୂରା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କଡାକଡି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀଙ୍କୁ ନିପାତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଗତକାଲି ରାତିଠାରୁ ଅପରେସନ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ।
#UPDATE | Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweets, " the joint team neutralised one heavily armed terrorist and recovered 01xak rifle, 02xak magazines, 57xak rounds, 02xpistols, 03xpistol magazines and other war-like stores from the site. search of the area is underway and operation is… https://t.co/hmkWfk5frt pic.twitter.com/VtBOzDizZp— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2024
#WATCH | Ganderbal: J&K Divisional Commissioner and J&K Deputy Commissioner arrive at the hospital where the people who were injured in the Gagangir terror attack are undergoing treatment; security heightened outside the hospital. pic.twitter.com/iJS1d7Frfe— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2024
- ଶାହ ଦେଲେ କଡା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ:-
ଘଟଣାକୁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହ ନିନ୍ଦା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟା କରିବା ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀଙ୍କ ଭୀରୁତା ବୋଲି କହିବା ସହ ଶାହା କଡା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଫୋର୍ସକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ଜମ୍ମୁ କାଶ୍ମୀର ଉପରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ମନୋଜ ସିହ୍ନା ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହାକୁ ନିନ୍ଦା କରିବା ସହ ଆତଙ୍କୀଙ୍କୁ ଏଥିପାଇଁ କଡା ଜବାବ ମିଳିବ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି । କାଶ୍ମୀରର ନବନିର୍ବାଚିତ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଓମାର ଅବଦୁଲ୍ଲା ମଧ୍ୟ ହତ୍ୟାକାଣ୍ଡକୁ କଡା ଶବ୍ଦରେ ନିନ୍ଦା କରିଛନ୍ତି । କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଜାତୀୟ ସାଧାରଣ ସମ୍ପାଦିକା ପ୍ରିୟଙ୍କା ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ଭଦ୍ରା ମଧ୍ୟ ନିନ୍ଦା କରିବା ସହ ଏପରି ବର୍ବରତା ବିରୋଧରେ ପୂରା ଦେଶ ଏକାଠି ଅଛି ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।
The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to…— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 20, 2024
Office of LG J&K tweets, " i strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on civilians in gagangeer. i assure the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. we have given full freedom to j&k police, army and security forces." pic.twitter.com/qWRpEi6PmL— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2024
#WATCH | J&K: Terror incident in Gagangeer, Ganderbal. The area was cordoned off by security forces. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2024
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/6ySgcrqZ79
ବ୍ୟୁରୋ ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଇଟିଭି ଭାରତ