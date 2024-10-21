ETV Bharat / bharat

ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପରେ କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ବଡ଼ ଆତଙ୍କୀ ହମଲା, ଡାକ୍ତର ଏବଂ ୬ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟା

ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପରେ ଜାମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ବଢ଼ୁଛି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକଳାପ । ଗନନ୍ଦରବାଲରେ ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ଶ୍ରମିକ ଏବଂ ଡାକ୍ତର । ସେନା ଓ ପାରା ଫୋର୍ସର ମିଳିତ ଅପରେସନ ।

ଶ୍ରୀନଗର: ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଶେଷ ହେବା ପରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଓମାର ଅବଦୁଲ୍ଲାଙ୍କ ଗୃହଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବଡ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଭିଆଇଛନ୍ତି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ । ଜଣେ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ସମେତ ୭ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଗୁଳି କରି ହତ୍ୟା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଆତଙ୍କୀ । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୬ଜଣ ଅଣସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଶ୍ରମିକ ରହିଛନ୍ତି । ଶ୍ରମିକମାନେ ବାହାର ରାଜ୍ୟର । ସେମାନେ ନ୍ୟାସନାଲ ହାଇ-ଓ୍ବେ ନିର୍ମାଣ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ନିୟୋଜିତ ଥିଲେ । ଗତକାଲି (ରବିବାର) ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ସଂଧ୍ୟାରେ ଗାନ୍ଦରବାଲ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଏହି ଗଣହତ୍ୟାକାଣ୍ଡକୁ ରୂପ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ । ସୂଚନା ପାଇ ସେନା, ପାରା ମିଲିଟାରୀ ଫୋର୍ସ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପୋଲିସ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛନ୍ତି । ସମଗ୍ର ଏରିଆକୁ କର୍ଡନ କରାଯାଇ ରାତି ତମାମ ସର୍ଚ୍ଚ ଅପରେସନ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି ମିଳିତ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବାହିନୀ ।

ନ୍ୟାସନାଲ ହାେଇଓ୍ବେ କାମରେ ନିୟୋଜିତ ଥିଲେ ଶ୍ରମିକ:-

ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, ଗଙ୍ଗଗିରି ଏରିଆରେ ଶ୍ରୀନଗର-ଲେହ ଜାତୀୟ ରାଜପଥରେ ଏକ ଟନେଲ ନିର୍ମାଣ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପରେ ଶତାଧିକ ଶ୍ରମିକ କାମ କରୁଥିଲେ । ଗତକାଲି ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ସଂଧ୍ୟାରେ ସଶସ୍ତ୍ର ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀମାନେ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ଅତର୍କିତ ଗୁଳିମାଡ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏଥିରେ ଜଣେ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ସମେତ ମୋଟ ୭ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ମୃତକମାନେ ଡ. ଶାହନାୱାଜ ଫହିମ ନାଜିର, କାଲିମ, ମହମ୍ମଦ ହନିଫ, ଶଶି ଅବ୍ରୋଲ, ଅନିଲ ଶୁକ୍ଳା ଓ ଗୁରୁମିତ ସିଂ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ଅନ୍ୟ କିଛି ଆହତ ଶ୍ରମିକ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ପୂରା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କଡାକଡି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀଙ୍କୁ ନିପାତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଗତକାଲି ରାତିଠାରୁ ଅପରେସନ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ।

  • ଶାହ ଦେଲେ କଡା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ:-

ଘଟଣାକୁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହ ନିନ୍ଦା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟା କରିବା ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀଙ୍କ ଭୀରୁତା ବୋଲି କହିବା ସହ ଶାହା କଡା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଫୋର୍ସକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ଜମ୍ମୁ କାଶ୍ମୀର ଉପରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ମନୋଜ ସିହ୍ନା ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହାକୁ ନିନ୍ଦା କରିବା ସହ ଆତଙ୍କୀଙ୍କୁ ଏଥିପାଇଁ କଡା ଜବାବ ମିଳିବ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି । କାଶ୍ମୀରର ନବନିର୍ବାଚିତ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଓମାର ଅବଦୁଲ୍ଲା ମଧ୍ୟ ହତ୍ୟାକାଣ୍ଡକୁ କଡା ଶବ୍ଦରେ ନିନ୍ଦା କରିଛନ୍ତି । କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଜାତୀୟ ସାଧାରଣ ସମ୍ପାଦିକା ପ୍ରିୟଙ୍କା ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ଭଦ୍ରା ମଧ୍ୟ ନିନ୍ଦା କରିବା ସହ ଏପରି ବର୍ବରତା ବିରୋଧରେ ପୂରା ଦେଶ ଏକାଠି ଅଛି ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

