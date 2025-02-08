ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Elections 2025: ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଆସନରେ ଆଗରେ କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲ - DELHI ELECTIONS 2025

ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଭୋଟ୍ ଗଣତି । ପ୍ରାରମ୍ଭିକ ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଡରେ ବିଜେପି ଆଗରେ ଥିବା ବେଳେ, ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଆସନରେ ଆଗରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି ପୂର୍ବତନ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅରବିନ୍ଦ କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲ ।

Delhi Assembly Election Results
Delhi Assembly Election Results (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଭୋଟ୍ ଗଣତି । ଜାତୀୟ ରାଜଧାନୀରେ କ୍ଷମତା ସିଂହାସନରେ କିଏ ବସିବ ? କିଏ ଗଢ଼ିବ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ସରକାର ? ବିଜେପି କି ଆପ୍‌ । କାହାକୁ ମିଳିବ ମ୍ୟାଚିକ ନମ୍ବର ? ଏହାରି ଭିତରେ ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଛି ପ୍ରାରମ୍ଭିକ ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଡ୍ । ପ୍ରାରମ୍ଭିକ ଗଣତିରେ ଆମ ଆଦମୀ ପାର୍ଟିକୁ ଲାଗିଛି ଝଟକା । ଆଗୁଆ ରହିଛି ବିଜେପି । ପ୍ରାରମ୍ଭିକ ଗଣତିରେ ପ୍ରଥମେ ପଛୁଆ ରହିଥିଲେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ପୂର୍ବତନ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅରବିନ୍ଦ କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲ । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଆସନରେ ଆଗୁଆ ଅଛନ୍ତି କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲ । କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲ ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଆସନରୁ ଲଢୁଛନ୍ତି ।

ହାଇପ୍ରୋଫାଇଲ ଆସନ, ହେଭିୱେଟ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ:

  • ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଆସନରେ ଅରବିନ୍ଦ କେଜ୍ରିିୱାଲ ୩୪୩ ଭୋଟରେ ଆଗୁଆ (ଆପ୍)
  • ବିଜୱାସନରେ କୈଳାସ ଗେହଲଟ ୨୨୧୭ ଭୋଟରେ ଆଗରେ
  • ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମୀ ନଗରରୁ ଆମ ଆଦମୀ ପାର୍ଟିର ବିବି ତ୍ୟାଗୀ ୬୫୦୦ ଭୋଟରେ ଆଗୁଆ
  • ଶାହଦରାରୁ ବିଜେପିର ସଞ୍ଜୟ ଗୋୟଲ ଆଗୁଆ
  • ବାବରପୁରରୁ ଆମ ଆଦମୀ ପାର୍ଟିର ଗୋପାଳ ରାୟ ୧୦୩୫୯ ଭୋଟରେ ଆଗୁଆ
  • ତ୍ରିଲୋକପୁରୀରୁ ଆମ ଆଦମୀ ପାର୍ଟିର ରବିକାନ୍ତ ଉଜ୍ଜେନ ୩୯୯୪ ଭୋଟରେ ଆଗୁଆ

ଖବର ଅପଡେଟ ଜାରି ରହିଛି...

