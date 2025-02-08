ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଭୋଟ୍ ଗଣତି । ଜାତୀୟ ରାଜଧାନୀରେ କ୍ଷମତା ସିଂହାସନରେ କିଏ ବସିବ ? କିଏ ଗଢ଼ିବ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ସରକାର ? ବିଜେପି କି ଆପ୍ । କାହାକୁ ମିଳିବ ମ୍ୟାଚିକ ନମ୍ବର ? ଏହାରି ଭିତରେ ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଛି ପ୍ରାରମ୍ଭିକ ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଡ୍ । ପ୍ରାରମ୍ଭିକ ଗଣତିରେ ଆମ ଆଦମୀ ପାର୍ଟିକୁ ଲାଗିଛି ଝଟକା । ଆଗୁଆ ରହିଛି ବିଜେପି । ପ୍ରାରମ୍ଭିକ ଗଣତିରେ ପ୍ରଥମେ ପଛୁଆ ରହିଥିଲେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ପୂର୍ବତନ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅରବିନ୍ଦ କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲ । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଆସନରେ ଆଗୁଆ ଅଛନ୍ତି କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲ । କେଜ୍ରିୱାଲ ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଆସନରୁ ଲଢୁଛନ୍ତି ।
#DelhiElectionResults | BJP surges ahead of AAP as the party leads in 42 seats out of the total 70 seats in Delhi, as per early official trends pic.twitter.com/57SMfInib8— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025
ହାଇପ୍ରୋଫାଇଲ ଆସନ, ହେଭିୱେଟ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ:
- ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଆସନରେ ଅରବିନ୍ଦ କେଜ୍ରିିୱାଲ ୩୪୩ ଭୋଟରେ ଆଗୁଆ (ଆପ୍)
- ବିଜୱାସନରେ କୈଳାସ ଗେହଲଟ ୨୨୧୭ ଭୋଟରେ ଆଗରେ
- ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମୀ ନଗରରୁ ଆମ ଆଦମୀ ପାର୍ଟିର ବିବି ତ୍ୟାଗୀ ୬୫୦୦ ଭୋଟରେ ଆଗୁଆ
- ଶାହଦରାରୁ ବିଜେପିର ସଞ୍ଜୟ ଗୋୟଲ ଆଗୁଆ
- ବାବରପୁରରୁ ଆମ ଆଦମୀ ପାର୍ଟିର ଗୋପାଳ ରାୟ ୧୦୩୫୯ ଭୋଟରେ ଆଗୁଆ
- ତ୍ରିଲୋକପୁରୀରୁ ଆମ ଆଦମୀ ପାର୍ଟିର ରବିକାନ୍ତ ଉଜ୍ଜେନ ୩୯୯୪ ଭୋଟରେ ଆଗୁଆ
ଖବର ଅପଡେଟ ଜାରି ରହିଛି...
#DelhiElections2025 | Delhi CM Atishi and Congress leader Alka Lamba, who are contesting against each other from Kalakaji seat, present at Maharani Bagh counting centre— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025
AAp leader & Delhi CM Atishi and Congress' Alka Lamba are trailing behind BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri here pic.twitter.com/EY5mdnlaBx
#DelhiElections2025 | AAP's Avadh Ojha trailing from Patparganj seat as BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi takes the lead; as per trends of the Election Commission pic.twitter.com/n37rKU1vAg— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025
#DelhiElections2025 | AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj trailing from Greater Kailash seat as BJP's Shikha Roy takes the lead; as per trends of the Election Commission pic.twitter.com/Jw9h4FA9Zl— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025