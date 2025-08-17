ETV Bharat / bharat

କିସ୍ତୱାର ପରେ କଠୁଆରେ ବାଦଲ ଫଟା ବର୍ଷା: ୭ ମୃତ

କିସ୍ତୱାରରୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଶେଷ ହୋଇନି, ପୁଣି କଠୁଆରେ ପ୍ରାକୃତିକ ବିପର୍ଯୟ । ବାଦଲ ଫଟା ବର୍ଷାରେ ବେହାଲ ହୋଇପଡିଛି କଠୁଆର ସ୍ଥିତି । ଭୟଙ୍କର ବର୍ଷାରେ କଠୁଆରେ ୭ଜଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ଗଲାଣି ।

Cloudburst Hits Kathua in Jammu Kashmir
Cloudburst Hits Kathua in Jammu Kashmir (PTI)
By ETV Bharat Odisha Team

Published : August 17, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST

କଠୁଆ(ଜମ୍ମୁ ଓ କାଶ୍ମୀର): କିସ୍ତୱାରରୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଶେଷ ହୋଇନି, ପୁଣି କଠୁଆରେ ପ୍ରାକୃତିକ ବିପର୍ଯୟ । ବାଦଲ ଫଟା ବର୍ଷାରେ ବେହାଲ ହୋଇପଡିଛି କଠୁଆର ସ୍ଥିତି । ଭୟଙ୍କର ବର୍ଷାରେ କିସ୍ତୱାରରେ ୬୦ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ଼୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଥିବାବେଳେ କଠୁଆରେ ୭ ଜଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ଗଲାଣି ।

ରବିବାର ଜମ୍ମୁକଶ୍ମୀରର କଠୁଆ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବାଦଲ ଫଟା ବର୍ଷା ହୋଇଛି । ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଯୋଗୁ ଦୁଇଟି ଭିନ୍ନ ଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଭୂସ୍ଖଳନ ଘଟି ୭ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ୫ ଜଣଙ୍କ ଅବସ୍ଥା ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇପଡିଛି । ଗୁରୁତରଙ୍କୁ ନିକଟସ୍ଥ ଡାକ୍ତରଖାନାରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ।

ଶନିବାର ରାତି ତଥା ରବିବାର ପ୍ରତ୍ୟୁଷରୁ ବାଦଲ ଫଟା ବର୍ଷା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇ ଯାଇଥିଲା । ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷାରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ଗାଁ ଭାସି ଯାଇଥିଲା । ଏ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ରବିବାର ଦିନ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା । ପିଟିଆଇ ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, ଶନିବାର ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ରାତିରେ ରାଜବାଗର ଯୋଡ ଘାଟି ଗାଁରେ ବାଦଲ ଫଟା ବର୍ଷା ହୋଇଥିଲା । ବର୍ଷା ଯୋଗୁ ଗାଁକୁ ଯାଇଥିବା ରାସ୍ତା ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଧୋଇ ଯାଇଛି । ଏଥି ସହିତ ଗାଁର ଜମିବାଡି ଧୋଇ ଯାଇଛି । ଘର ଭାଙ୍ଗିି ଯାଇଛି । ଏସଡିଆରଆଫ ଟିମ ସହ ରାଜ୍ୟ ପୋଲିସ ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରି ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ।

ମିଳିଥିବା ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, କାଠୁଆ ଥାନା ଅଞ୍ଚଳର ବାଗର ଏବଂ ଚାଙ୍ଗଡା ଗ୍ରାମ ଏବଂ ଲଖନପୁର ଥାନା ଅଞ୍ଚଳର ଦିଲୱାନ-ହୁଟଲିରେ ଭୂସ୍ଖଳନ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହା ପ୍ରଭାବରେ ସେପରି କିଛି କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ହୋଇ ନ ଥିବା ଜଣାଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଯୋଗୁ ନଦୀମାନଙ୍କରେ ଜଳସ୍ତର ବିପଦ ସଙ୍କେତ ଉପରେ ପ୍ରବାହିତ ହେଉଛି । ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଓମାର ଅବଦୁଲ୍ଲା ଦୁଃଖଦ ଜୀବନହାନି ଏବଂ କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ପାଇଁ ଦୁଃଖ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବା ସହ ତୁରନ୍ତ ରିଲିଫ୍, ଉଦ୍ଧାର ଏବଂ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରଣ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେବାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି। ଆହତମାନଙ୍କ ଶୀଘ୍ର ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରିବା ସହିତ ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରକାରର ସହାୟତାର ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏଥି ସହିତ କ୍ଷତିଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ପରିବାରକୁ ସମସ୍ତ ସହାୟତା ଯୋଗାଇ ଦେବାର ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି।

ଗୁରୁବାର ଦିନ ଜମ୍ମୁ ଓ କାଶ୍ମୀରର କିସ୍ତୱାରରେ ବାଦଲ ଫଟା ବର୍ଷା ଓ ବନ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଭୟଙ୍କର କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ହୋଇଥିଲା । ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଓମର ଅବଦୁଲ୍ଲାଙ୍କ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ଏହି ବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟୟରେ 60 ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି। 60ରୁ 70 ଜଣ ନିଖୋଜ ଅଛନ୍ତି। କୁହାଯାଉଛି ଯେ, ବହୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟକ ଗ୍ରାମବାସୀ ଏବେ ବି ନିଖୋଜ ଅଛନ୍ତି। ଏଥିପାଇଁ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇବାର ଆଶଙ୍କା କରାଯାଉଛି। ଅଧିକାଂଶ ମୃତଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି ଏବଂ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ମଧ୍ୟ କରାଯାଇଛି। ସେପଟେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ହୋଇଥିବା 38 ଜଣଙ୍କ ଅବସ୍ଥା ଗୁରୁତର ରହିଛି।

