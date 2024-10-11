ଟଳିଲା ବଡ଼ ବିପଦ, ମଝି ଆକାଶରେ ଚକ୍କର କାଟିବା ପରେ ଅବତରଣ କଲା ବିମାନ

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ବଡ଼ ଅଘଟଣରୁ ବର୍ତ୍ତିଲା ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ବିମାନ । ଯାନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ତ୍ରୁଟି ଯୋଗୁ ମଝି ଆକାଶରେ ଘୂରି ବୁଲିବା ପରେ ଜରୁରୀ ଅବତରଣ କରିଛି ବିମାନ । ତାମିଲନାଡୁର ତ୍ରିଚି ଶାରଜାହରୁ ଯାତ୍ରା କରୁଥିଲା ବିମାନ। ମିଡ୍ ଏୟାର ଏମରଜେନ୍ସି ଜାରି ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଇନ୍ଧନ ସାରିବାକୁ ଆକାଶରେ କିଛି ସମୟ ଧରି ଚକ୍କର କାଟିବା ପରେ ବିମାନଟି ଅବତରଣ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ଟିମ ସହ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ରହିଥିଲେ 20ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଆମ୍ବୁଲାନ୍ସ । ବିମାନରେ 140ରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ବ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଥିବା ସୂଚନା ରହିଛି।
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Air India flight from Trichy to Sharjah faced a technical problem (Hydraulic failure) and is rounding in air space to decrease the fuel before landing at Trichy airport. More than 20 Ambulances and fire tenders are placed at the airport to make sure no big… pic.twitter.com/rEiF6mSZz2— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2024
The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport. DGCA was monitoring the situation. The landing gear was opening. The flight has landed normally. The airport was put on alert mode: MoCA https://t.co/5YrpllCk2m pic.twitter.com/Q8O5N6zRo6— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2024
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah, which faced a technical problem (Hydraulic failure), has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport.— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2024
ମଝି ଆକାଶରେ ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ବିମାନରେ ଯାନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ତ୍ରୁଟି
ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଜରୁରୀ ଅବତରଣ କଲା ବିମାନ
ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ବିମାନରେ ଯାନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ତ୍ରୁଟି
ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ବିମାନରେ ହାଇଡ୍ରୋଲିକ ତ୍ରୁଟି
ତ୍ରିଚିରୁ ସାରଜାହା ଯାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ତ୍ରୁଟି
୨ ଘଣ୍ଟା ଧରି ତ୍ରିଚି ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦରରେ କାଟିଲା ଚକ୍କର
ବିମାନରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି ୧୪୦ ଯାତ୍ରୀ
ଖବର ଅପଡେଟ୍ ଜାରି ରହିଛି...