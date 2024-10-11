ETV Bharat / bharat

ଟଳିଲା ବଡ଼ ବିପଦ, ମଝି ଆକାଶରେ ଚକ୍କର କାଟିବା ପରେ ଅବତରଣ କଲା ବିମାନ

ଟଳିଲା ବଡ଼ ବିପଦ । ମଝି ଆକାଶରେ ଚକ୍କର କାଟିଲା ବିମାନ । ବିମାନରେ 140ରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ବ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ରହିଥିଲେ।

ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ: ବଡ଼ ଅଘଟଣରୁ ବର୍ତ୍ତିଲା ଏୟାର ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ବିମାନ । ଯାନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ତ୍ରୁଟି ଯୋଗୁ ମଝି ଆକାଶରେ ଘୂରି ବୁଲିବା ପରେ ଜରୁରୀ ଅବତରଣ କରିଛି ବିମାନ । ତାମିଲନାଡୁର ତ୍ରିଚି ଶାରଜାହରୁ ଯାତ୍ରା କରୁଥିଲା ବିମାନ। ମିଡ୍ ଏୟାର ଏମରଜେନ୍ସି ଜାରି ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଇନ୍ଧନ ସାରିବାକୁ ଆକାଶରେ କିଛି ସମୟ ଧରି ଚକ୍କର କାଟିବା ପରେ ବିମାନଟି ଅବତରଣ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ଟିମ ସହ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ରହିଥିଲେ 20ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଆମ୍ବୁଲାନ୍ସ । ବିମାନରେ 140ରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ବ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଥିବା ସୂଚନା ରହିଛି।

