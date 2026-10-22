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एसबीआय ग्राहक डेटा लीक: डार्क वेबवर 3,897 संवेदनशील नोंदी सापडल्या

एसबीआयनं डार्क वेबवर 3.75 लाख रेकॉर्ड्समधील 3897 ग्राहकांची वैयक्तिक माहिती लीक झाल्याची पुष्टी केली असून सायबर तपास सुरू केला आहे.

SBI Customer Data Leak
एसबीआय ग्राहक डेटा लीक (SBI And Canva)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 22, 2026 at 9:39 AM IST

2 Min Read
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मुंबई: स्टेट बँक ऑफ इंडियानं (SBI) डेटा लीक झाल्याची पुष्टी केली असून, 3,897 ग्राहकांची वैयक्तिक माहिती असलेली कागदपत्रे डार्क वेबवर सापडली आहेत. डार्क वेबवर आढळलेल्या 3,75,000 नोंदींच्या प्राथमिक विश्लेषणादरम्यान बँकेला ही संवेदनशील माहिती सापडली. या घटनेमुळं ग्राहकांच्या खाजगी माहितीच्या सुरक्षिततेबाबत चिंता निर्माण झाली आहे.

SBI Customer Data Leak
एसबीआय ग्राहक डेटा लीक (SBI)

सायबर अलर्टनंतर त्वरित कारवाई: 16 ऑक्टोबर रोजी 'थ्रेट इंटेलिजन्स सर्व्हिस प्रोव्हायडर', 'डिफेन्स सायबर एजन्सी' आणि 'CERT-In' कडून सूचना मिळाल्यानंतर, एसबीआयनं आपल्या 'सायबर इन्सिडेंट रिस्पॉन्स प्रोटोकॉल'ची (सायबर घटना प्रतिसाद प्रणाली) अंमलबजावणी सुरू केली. बँकेनं या घटनेच्या सखोल तपासासाठी एका स्वतंत्र सायबर सुरक्षा संस्थेचीही मदत घेतली आहे. एसबीआयनं स्पष्ट केलं आहे की, या घटनेचा बँकेच्या मुख्य कामकाजावर, आर्थिक कामगिरीवर किंवा व्यवसायाच्या सातत्यावर कोणताही मोठा परिणाम झालेला नाही; बँकेचं दैनंदिन कामकाज नेहमीप्रमाणे सुरू आहे.

'सायबरपाल्स' (CyberPals) च्या दाव्यानंतर अधिकृत प्रतिक्रिया: 'सायबरपाल्स' (CyberPals) नावाच्या सायबर सुरक्षा देखरेख खात्यानं (अकाउंट) केलेल्या दाव्यानंतर ही बाब समोर आली आहे. 'सिरियसआयएम' (SeriousIM) नावाच्या एका व्यक्तीनं एसबीआयशी संबंधित दस्तऐवज आणि वैयक्तिक माहिती लीक केल्याचा आरोप आहे. या पोस्टमध्ये 3,75,000 ओळींचा डेटा असलेल्या 'CSV' फाइल्स आणि 2,722'PDF' दस्तऐवजांचा उल्लेख आहे. यामध्ये ग्राहकांची माहिती, कर्ज अर्ज, संबंधित कागदपत्रे, खाते उघडण्याचे फॉर्म आणि पत्त्यांचा समावेश असल्याचं सांगितलं जात आहे. मात्र, या दाव्यांची सत्यता आणि व्याप्ती अद्याप स्वतंत्रपणे पडताळलेली नाही.

स्टॉक एक्सचेंजला सूचना: स्टॉक एक्सचेंजला सादर केलेल्या सूचनेत एसबीआयनं म्हटलं आहे की, प्राथमिक विश्लेषणात ग्राहकांचे नोंदणीकृत मोबाईल क्रमांक, जन्मतारीख, नाव, लिंग, ईमेल पत्ता, राहण्याचा पत्ता, शाखेचा तपशील, 'कस्टमर इन्फॉर्मेशन फाइल' (CIF) आयडेंटिफायर, 'लीड आयडी' (Lead ID) आणि कर्जाशी संबंधित मेटाडेटा यांसारखी माहिती आढळली आहे. बँकेनं इशारा दिला आहे की, जर ही 'वैयक्तिक ओळखण्यायोग्य माहिती' (Personally Identifiable Information - PII) लीक झाली, तर तिचा गैरवापर करून कोणाचे तरी रूप धारण करणे (impersonation), कर्ज किंवा लाभांशी संबंधित फसवणूक करणे आणि विद्यमान खात्यांचा ताबा घेणे (account hijacking) यांसारखे प्रकार घडू शकतात.

स्वतंत्र तपास सुरू: एसबीआयनं (SBI) स्पष्ट केलं आहे की, लीक झालेली माहिती किती अस्सल आणि पूर्ण आहे, तिचा स्रोत, व्याप्ती काय आहे, तसंच यामुळं ग्राहक आणि बँक यांना किती धोका निर्माण झाला आहे, हे तपासण्यासाठी सविस्तर चौकशी आवश्यक आहे. यासाठी, राष्ट्रीय सायबर घटना प्रतिसाद संस्था 'CERT-In' द्वारे सूचीबद्ध असलेल्या एका स्वतंत्र सायबर सुरक्षा संस्थेची नियुक्ती करण्यात आली आहे. सध्या हे मूल्यांकन सुरू असून, त्यासोबतच प्रतिबंधात्मक आणि सुधारणात्मक उपाययोजनाही राबवल्या जात आहेत. बँकेनं पुन्हा एकदा अधोरेखित केलं की, ग्राहकांची सुरक्षा ही त्यांची सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता आहे.

ग्राहकांसाठी सावधगिरीचा सल्ला: या घटनेमुळं बँकिंग क्षेत्रात सायबर सुरक्षेचं महत्त्व पुन्हा एकदा अधोरेखित झालं आहे. तज्ज्ञांनी ग्राहकांना सल्ला दिला आहे की, त्यांनी आपल्या खात्यातील व्यवहारांवर लक्ष ठेवावे, संशयास्पद संदेश किंवा कॉल आल्यास बँकेशी संपर्क साधावा आणि कोणाशीही आपली वैयक्तिक माहिती शेअर करू नये. एसबीआयनं खात्री दिली आहे की, सर्व आवश्यक पावलं उचलली जात आहेत आणि बँक आपल्या ग्राहकांच्या हिताचं रक्षण करण्यासाठी पूर्णपणे कटिबद्ध आहे.

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