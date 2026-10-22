एसबीआय ग्राहक डेटा लीक: डार्क वेबवर 3,897 संवेदनशील नोंदी सापडल्या
एसबीआयनं डार्क वेबवर 3.75 लाख रेकॉर्ड्समधील 3897 ग्राहकांची वैयक्तिक माहिती लीक झाल्याची पुष्टी केली असून सायबर तपास सुरू केला आहे.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 9:39 AM IST
मुंबई: स्टेट बँक ऑफ इंडियानं (SBI) डेटा लीक झाल्याची पुष्टी केली असून, 3,897 ग्राहकांची वैयक्तिक माहिती असलेली कागदपत्रे डार्क वेबवर सापडली आहेत. डार्क वेबवर आढळलेल्या 3,75,000 नोंदींच्या प्राथमिक विश्लेषणादरम्यान बँकेला ही संवेदनशील माहिती सापडली. या घटनेमुळं ग्राहकांच्या खाजगी माहितीच्या सुरक्षिततेबाबत चिंता निर्माण झाली आहे.
सायबर अलर्टनंतर त्वरित कारवाई: 16 ऑक्टोबर रोजी 'थ्रेट इंटेलिजन्स सर्व्हिस प्रोव्हायडर', 'डिफेन्स सायबर एजन्सी' आणि 'CERT-In' कडून सूचना मिळाल्यानंतर, एसबीआयनं आपल्या 'सायबर इन्सिडेंट रिस्पॉन्स प्रोटोकॉल'ची (सायबर घटना प्रतिसाद प्रणाली) अंमलबजावणी सुरू केली. बँकेनं या घटनेच्या सखोल तपासासाठी एका स्वतंत्र सायबर सुरक्षा संस्थेचीही मदत घेतली आहे. एसबीआयनं स्पष्ट केलं आहे की, या घटनेचा बँकेच्या मुख्य कामकाजावर, आर्थिक कामगिरीवर किंवा व्यवसायाच्या सातत्यावर कोणताही मोठा परिणाम झालेला नाही; बँकेचं दैनंदिन कामकाज नेहमीप्रमाणे सुरू आहे.
'सायबरपाल्स' (CyberPals) च्या दाव्यानंतर अधिकृत प्रतिक्रिया: 'सायबरपाल्स' (CyberPals) नावाच्या सायबर सुरक्षा देखरेख खात्यानं (अकाउंट) केलेल्या दाव्यानंतर ही बाब समोर आली आहे. 'सिरियसआयएम' (SeriousIM) नावाच्या एका व्यक्तीनं एसबीआयशी संबंधित दस्तऐवज आणि वैयक्तिक माहिती लीक केल्याचा आरोप आहे. या पोस्टमध्ये 3,75,000 ओळींचा डेटा असलेल्या 'CSV' फाइल्स आणि 2,722'PDF' दस्तऐवजांचा उल्लेख आहे. यामध्ये ग्राहकांची माहिती, कर्ज अर्ज, संबंधित कागदपत्रे, खाते उघडण्याचे फॉर्म आणि पत्त्यांचा समावेश असल्याचं सांगितलं जात आहे. मात्र, या दाव्यांची सत्यता आणि व्याप्ती अद्याप स्वतंत्रपणे पडताळलेली नाही.
Statement : SBI has told the stock exchanges about its data breach, but not the customers whose data was leaked New Delhi, 21 October 2026 Today, the State Bank of India told the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, in a disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that it has experienced an incident involving the loss of customer data. On 16 October 2026 the bank received alerts from its threat intelligence service provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and CERT-In that its customers’ data was available on the dark web. Its preliminary analysis of about 3.75 lakh records found 3,897 customer records containing personal information. These include registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, names, gender, email addresses, residential addresses, branch and CIF identifiers, lead IDs and details linked to loan records. The bank says it does not yet know where the data came from, and it has engaged a CERT-In empanelled agency to find out. SBI did not detect this breach itself and learnt of it from outside agencies after the data had already been published. On the same day, a threat monitoring account on X flagged a claim by a group calling itself “Siriusim” that it had released 3.75 lakh rows of SBI data and 2,722 PDF documents, including loan applications and account opening forms. The bank’s disclosure does not mention these documents. It also does not say what the remaining records, beyond the 3,897 it has identified, contain. At the time of this statement, SBI has not said that it has informed any of the affected customers, and its disclosure is silent on the point. Five days passed between the alert and today’s filing. The filing assures investors that the incident has no material impact on the bank’s operations, financial performance or business continuity. However, it does not state anything to the 3,897 people whose phone numbers, dates of birth and home addresses are now with fraudsters. These customers are the most likely to receive calls from persons posing as SBI officials who can recite their account details back to them. A customer cannot guard against a fraud she has not been warned of. The Internet Freedom Foundation calls on SBI to inform every affected customer directly and without further delay. We regret to note that the law in force today does not compel the bank to do so. Section 8(6) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 requires a Data Fiduciary to intimate a personal data breach to the Data Protection Board and to each affected Data Principal, and Rule 7 of the DPDP Rules, 2025 prescribes how this is to be done. But the Union Government chose a staggered commencement, and these provisions will take effect only on 13 May 2027, nearly four years after Parliament enacted the law. The reporting obligations that apply today, under the CERT-In Directions of 28 April 2022 and the RBI’s cyber security framework for banks, are owed to regulators and not to customers. A listed bank is bound to keep the stock exchanges informed. No law in force clearly binds it to inform the people whose data it holds. Our demands 1. SBI must inform each affected customer by SMS, email and letter to the registered address, in English, Hindi and the language of the customer’s branch, stating what data was exposed and what steps they should take. It should open a dedicated helpline and an online facility for customers to check whether their data is affected. 2. SBI must state what the 3.75 lakh records and the 2,722 documents contain, how many customers they relate to, and whether they include KYC documents such as Aadhaar, PAN or passport copies. 3. When the investigation concludes, SBI must disclose how the data left its systems, including whether it came through a vendor or a direct selling agent, and publish a summary of the investigating agency’s findings. 4. The Reserve Bank of India should direct all regulated entities to notify customers of personal data breaches within a fixed period, pending the commencement of the DPDP Act. 5. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology should bring Section 8(6) of the DPDP Act and Rule 7 of the DPDP Rules into force immediately.— Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) October 21, 2026
स्टॉक एक्सचेंजला सूचना: स्टॉक एक्सचेंजला सादर केलेल्या सूचनेत एसबीआयनं म्हटलं आहे की, प्राथमिक विश्लेषणात ग्राहकांचे नोंदणीकृत मोबाईल क्रमांक, जन्मतारीख, नाव, लिंग, ईमेल पत्ता, राहण्याचा पत्ता, शाखेचा तपशील, 'कस्टमर इन्फॉर्मेशन फाइल' (CIF) आयडेंटिफायर, 'लीड आयडी' (Lead ID) आणि कर्जाशी संबंधित मेटाडेटा यांसारखी माहिती आढळली आहे. बँकेनं इशारा दिला आहे की, जर ही 'वैयक्तिक ओळखण्यायोग्य माहिती' (Personally Identifiable Information - PII) लीक झाली, तर तिचा गैरवापर करून कोणाचे तरी रूप धारण करणे (impersonation), कर्ज किंवा लाभांशी संबंधित फसवणूक करणे आणि विद्यमान खात्यांचा ताबा घेणे (account hijacking) यांसारखे प्रकार घडू शकतात.
स्वतंत्र तपास सुरू: एसबीआयनं (SBI) स्पष्ट केलं आहे की, लीक झालेली माहिती किती अस्सल आणि पूर्ण आहे, तिचा स्रोत, व्याप्ती काय आहे, तसंच यामुळं ग्राहक आणि बँक यांना किती धोका निर्माण झाला आहे, हे तपासण्यासाठी सविस्तर चौकशी आवश्यक आहे. यासाठी, राष्ट्रीय सायबर घटना प्रतिसाद संस्था 'CERT-In' द्वारे सूचीबद्ध असलेल्या एका स्वतंत्र सायबर सुरक्षा संस्थेची नियुक्ती करण्यात आली आहे. सध्या हे मूल्यांकन सुरू असून, त्यासोबतच प्रतिबंधात्मक आणि सुधारणात्मक उपाययोजनाही राबवल्या जात आहेत. बँकेनं पुन्हा एकदा अधोरेखित केलं की, ग्राहकांची सुरक्षा ही त्यांची सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता आहे.
#WATCH | SBI data breach | Chandigarh: Chairman of the International Commission on Cyber Security Law, Pawan Duggal, says, "The SBI data leak is no ordinary incident. India is the world’s most populous nation. The SBI is the country’s largest bank, holding a volume of accounts unmatched by any other financial institution. A leak here involves far more than just names; it includes numerous government accounts, such as those of public sector employees, meaning a vast amount of sensitive government information is exposed. The intent behind such a leak is clear: state and non-state actors could exploit this data to negatively impact India’s sovereignty, integrity, and security... Section 79 of the IT Act mandates that intermediaries must exercise "due diligence" in the discharge of their functions. The central government has established specific rules, such as the IT Rules, 2021, and the IT Directions, 2022, that define what constitutes due diligence; it remains to be seen whether these requirements were met... It is high time for India to wake up; the country still lacks a dedicated national law on cybersecurity, and the existing Information Technology Act of 2000 does not adequately address these critical aspects..."— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026
ग्राहकांसाठी सावधगिरीचा सल्ला: या घटनेमुळं बँकिंग क्षेत्रात सायबर सुरक्षेचं महत्त्व पुन्हा एकदा अधोरेखित झालं आहे. तज्ज्ञांनी ग्राहकांना सल्ला दिला आहे की, त्यांनी आपल्या खात्यातील व्यवहारांवर लक्ष ठेवावे, संशयास्पद संदेश किंवा कॉल आल्यास बँकेशी संपर्क साधावा आणि कोणाशीही आपली वैयक्तिक माहिती शेअर करू नये. एसबीआयनं खात्री दिली आहे की, सर्व आवश्यक पावलं उचलली जात आहेत आणि बँक आपल्या ग्राहकांच्या हिताचं रक्षण करण्यासाठी पूर्णपणे कटिबद्ध आहे.
हे वाचलंत का :