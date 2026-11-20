रॉकस्टार गेम्सचा ऐतिहासिक विक्रम: GTA 6 नं लाँचच्या 24 तासांतच कमावले तब्बल 21,952 कोटी!
रॉकस्टार गेम्सच्या बहुप्रतिक्षित ‘जीटीए 6’ नं (GTA 6) लाँचच्या 24 तासांतच तब्बल 21,952 कोटींची विक्रमी कमाई करत मनोरंजन इतिहासातील सर्वात मोठा विक्रम प्रस्थापित केला आहे.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
मुंबई : रॉकस्टार गेम्सच्या (Rockstar Games) बहुप्रतिक्षित ‘ग्रँड थेफ्ट ऑटो 6’ (Grand Theft Auto 6) या व्हिडिओ गेमनं लाँच झाल्यापासून अवघ्या 24 तासांच्या आत 2.36 अब्ज डॉलर्स म्हणजेच भारतीय चलनानुसार सुमारे 21,952 कोटी रुपयांची विक्रमी कमाई केली आहे.
🚨THIS is not a test. This is a revolution. GTA VI is about to go global. Read the full report: The Attention Heist: GTA VI's Impact On Consumer Engagement 👉 https://t.co/NH7VxJKni2 Our newest report uses our Video Game, Digital Advertising, and Mobile App Performance Insights to break down how other games and categories might be impacted by the largest game release of all time! And more importantly - WHO is playing. Beyond the mind-blowing pre-sale and revenue figures for the @rockstargames /@gamingtaketwo juggernaut, we analyzed previous high-profile game releases, audience exposure and overlap, ad spend milestones, and who's engaging in GTA-talk on sites like @Reddit, Inc. You want more numbers? We thought you might. Let's break down the average player: 🧑🏽🦱 72% Male, 57% under 35 📲 They are +29% more likely to use @Discord, +23% more likely to use @TikTok_US, and +21% more likely to use @Twitch. 🍟 They dig into food apps! 19.2% share of the GTA audience uses @DoorDash, while 16.5% use the @McDonalds app. ‼️ And so much more! Are you locked and loaded for Nov. 19th? This is the report you need to read before you settle in with your controller. @Sony @Microsoft @gtasix_ @GTAVI_Countdown @Dexerto @iGrandTheftAuto @Mr_Rebs_ @DanDawkins @charlieINTEL #GTAVI #GTA #VideoGameInsights #DigitalAdvertisingInsights #CompetitiveInsights #Videogames— Sensor Tower (formerly data.ai) (@SensorTower) November 17, 2026
विक्रीचे थक्क करणारे आकडे : मार्केट इंटेलिजन्स फर्म 'सेन्सर टॉवर' (Sensor Tower) नं प्रसिद्ध केलेल्या अहवालानुसार, सुरुवातीच्या कालावधीतच या गेमच्या सुमारे 2.45 कोटी (24.58 दशलक्ष) प्रतींची विक्री झाली आहे. या एकूण विक्रीमध्ये 'प्लेस्टेशन' (PlayStation) चा वाटा सर्वाधिक म्हणजेच जवळपास 75 टक्के इतका आहे. सेन्सर टॉवरचे व्हिडिओ गेम इनसाइट्सचे वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष कार्ल कोंटस यांनी नमूद केलं की, केवळ प्री-ऑर्डर्सच्या जोरावरच 'जीटीए 6' हा 2026 मधील सर्वाधिक विकला जाणारा गेम ठरला होता. लाँचच्या दिवसापर्यंतच गेमच्या प्री-ऑर्डर महसुलानं 2 अब्ज डॉलर्सचा टप्पा पार केला होता.
भविष्यातील अंदाजित कमाई : या भव्य गेमच्या निर्मितीसाठी रॉकस्टार गेम्सनं सुमारे 1 ते 1.5 अब्ज डॉलर्स इतके प्रचंड बजेट खर्च केलं होतं. मात्र, लाँचच्या पहिल्याच दिवशी झालेल्या कमाईनं निर्मितीचा संपूर्ण खर्च सहज वसूल केला असून कंपनीला मोठ्या नफ्यात आणलं आहे. याशिवाय, प्रसिद्ध संशोधन संस्था 'निको पार्टनर्स' (Niko Partners) नं अंदाज वर्तवला आहे की, 2026 हे वर्ष संपेपर्यंत 'जीटीए 6' जगभरातील विक्रीतून 3 अब्ज डॉलर्सपेक्षा जास्त महसूल गोळा करेल.
𝗚𝗧𝗔 𝗩𝗜 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 $𝟭𝗕 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗲-𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆! 𝗕𝘂𝘁, 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 $𝟮𝗕 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵? Want to stay up-to-date with everything GTA pre-orders and revenue? Bookmark our live tracker, 𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆, and be the first to know 👉 https://t.co/KYuDeLoa8q Thirteen long-awaited years later, @Rockstargames newest installment of the GTA franchise is set to release next week, but pre-orders have already set new records, taking the top spot from Cyberpunk 2077. #PS5 has shouldered the bulk of pre-orders accounting for roughly 75%, or about 7.7 million copies, while @XBOX currently sits just above 3M. What do we expect next? Even faster growth. Estimated pre-order daily revenue jumped 63% from November 8 to November 9, likely as players secured their copies so they could start downloading as soon as preloads opened. With preloads now live, we expect another big wave as more players get ready for launch. And with that massive jump in growth, a stretch goal of $2B before launch isn’t out of the question. Will it hit? Stay tuned, and be on the lookout for our full report dropping soon! #GTAVI #GrandTheftAuto #VideoGameInsights #DigitalIntelligence #Videogames— Sensor Tower (formerly data.ai) (@SensorTower) November 11, 2026
जगभरातील कार्यालयांमध्ये ‘जीटीए फ्लू’ची लाट : 'जीटीए 6' च्या या आर्थिक यशासोबतच एक अनोखा सांस्कृतिक ट्रेंडही पाहायला मिळत आहे. 19 नोव्हेंबर रोजी हा गेम प्रदर्शित होताच जगभरातील अनेक कर्मचाऱ्यांनी खेळण्यासाठी आजारपणाच्या रजा (Sick Days) किंवा हक्काच्या सुट्ट्या घेतल्या. सोशल मीडिया आणि कॉर्पोरेट जगतात या प्रकाराला ‘जीटीए फ्लू’ (GTA Flu) किंवा ‘जीटीए सिक-आऊट’ असं नाव दिलं आहे. गेमिंगची आवड असलेल्या 1,000 पूर्णवेळ अमेरिकन कर्मचाऱ्यांवर 'गेमस्क्वेअर'नं (GameSquare) केलेल्या सर्वेक्षणानुसार, 10 टक्के कर्मचाऱ्यांनी लाँचच्या दिवशी कामावर दांडी मारण्याचं नियोजन केलं होतं, तर इतर 30 टक्के कर्मचारी सुट्टी घेण्याच्या विचारात होते. तसेच, सुमारे 42 टक्के कर्मचाऱ्यांनी या गेममुळं त्यांच्या कामाच्या उत्पादकतेवर परिणाम होऊ शकतो, अशी कबुली दिली.
सुट्ट्यांच्या अर्जांमध्ये लक्षणीय वाढ : एचआर प्लॅटफॉर्म 'बांबूएचआर' (BambooHR) नं 34 लाखांहून अधिक सक्रिय अमेरिकन कर्मचाऱ्यांच्या डेटाचं विश्लेषण केलं आहे. यानुसार, मागील वर्षांच्या तुलनेत 19 नोव्हेंबर रोजी पगारी सुट्टीसाठी (Paid Time-Off) आलेल्या अर्जांमध्ये जवळपास 13 टक्क्यांनी वाढ झाली आहे. दुसऱ्या एका सर्वेक्षणात असंही समोर आलं की, 18 टक्के पगारदार नोकरदारांनी हा नवीन गेम खेळण्यासाठी कामावरून सुट्टी घेण्याचा निर्णय घेतला होता. थोडक्यात, 'जीटीए 6' नं केवळ कमाईचे विक्रमच केले नाहीत, तर जगभरातील कार्यालयांचं वेळापत्रकही कोलमडून टाकलं आहे.
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