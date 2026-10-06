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कॉस्मिक न्यूट्रिनोच्या शोधासाठी फ्रान्सिस हॅल्झेन यांना भौतिकशास्त्रातील नोबेल पुरस्कार

कॉस्मिक न्यूट्रिनोच्या शोधासाठी फ्रान्सिस हॅल्झेन यांना भौतिकशास्त्रातील नोबेल पुरस्कार जाहीर झाला आहे.

Francis Halzen
फ्रान्सिस हॅल्झेन (The Nobel Prize X Account)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
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मुंबई : रॉयल स्वीडिश ॲकॅडमी ऑफ सायन्सेसनं आज फ्रान्सिस हॅल्झेन यांना उच्च-ऊर्जा कॉस्मिक न्यूट्रिनोंवरील त्यांच्या महत्त्वपूर्ण कार्यासाठी भौतिकशास्त्रातील 2026 चं नोबेल पारितोषिक प्रदान जाहीर केलंय.

सविस्तर बातमी थोड्याचं वेळात.....

TAGGED:

FRANCIS HALZEN
NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS
फ्रान्सिस हॅल्झेन
2026 NOBEL PRIZE

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