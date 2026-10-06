कॉस्मिक न्यूट्रिनोच्या शोधासाठी फ्रान्सिस हॅल्झेन यांना भौतिकशास्त्रातील नोबेल पुरस्कार
कॉस्मिक न्यूट्रिनोच्या शोधासाठी फ्रान्सिस हॅल्झेन यांना भौतिकशास्त्रातील नोबेल पुरस्कार जाहीर झाला आहे.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
मुंबई : रॉयल स्वीडिश ॲकॅडमी ऑफ सायन्सेसनं आज फ्रान्सिस हॅल्झेन यांना उच्च-ऊर्जा कॉस्मिक न्यूट्रिनोंवरील त्यांच्या महत्त्वपूर्ण कार्यासाठी भौतिकशास्त्रातील 2026 चं नोबेल पारितोषिक प्रदान जाहीर केलंय.
BREAKING NEWS The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPrize in Physics to Francis Halzen “for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.” https://t.co/UcPBWk0RiK— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2026
Cosmic neutrinos with extremely high energies are very rare, so an enormous volume of ice is needed to observe an adequate number of collisions. The IceCube Neutrino Observatory covers an entire cubic kilometre and was finished in 2011. Researchers soon discovered the first high-energy neutrinos and, a few years later, could publish their discovery of neutrinos that must originate far outside our solar system. The search for the universe’s neutrino sources could begin in earnest. Francis Halzen has received the 2026 #NobelPrize in Physics for his decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2026
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