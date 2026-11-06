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85,000 च्या 'Temple' वियरेबल वादावर दीपिंदर गोयल यांचं सडेतोड उत्तर!

झोमॅटोचे संस्थापक दीपिंदर गोयल यांनी 'Temple' वियरेबल उपकरणाला "हेल्थ स्कॅम" म्हणणाऱ्यांचे आरोप फेटाळले आहेत.

Temple
Temple (Temple)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 6, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST

2 Min Read
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मुंबई: झोमॅटो (Zomato) आणि ब्लिंकिट (Blinkit) ची मूळ कंपनी 'इटरनल लिमिटेड'चे (Eternal Limited) संस्थापक दीपिंदर गोयल सध्या वादत सापडले आहेत. त्यांच्या 85,000 किमतीच्या 'Temple' वियरेबल उपकरणावरून हा वाद सुरू झाला आहे. वैद्यकीय तज्ज्ञांनी या महागड्या उपकरणाला केवळ एक "वेलनेस गिमिक" (फसवणूक) म्हटलं आहे. मात्र, गोयल आपल्या भूमिकेवर ठाम असून त्यांनी या टीकेला अत्यंत थेट आणि सडेतोड उत्तर दिले आहे.

"हा पैसे कमवण्याचा धंदा नाही" : हे उपकरण केवळ नफा कमावण्यासाठी तयार करण्यात आलेलं नाही. 'Temple' च्या संशोधन आणि विकासासाठी (R&D) आतापर्यंत 30 दशलक्ष डॉलर्स (सुमारे 250 कोटी रुपये) गुंतवले आहेत, ज्यातील 20 दशलक्ष डॉलर्स गोयल यांनी स्वतःच्या खिशातून दिल्याचा त्यांचा दावा आहे. याशिवाय, गोयल यांनी नमूद केलं की कंपनी 14 दिवसांची "नो-क्वेश्चन्स-आस्क" (कोणतेही प्रश्न न विचारता) रिटर्न पॉलिसी देत आहे, जी ग्राहक सुरक्षा भारतातील ॲपलसारख्या कंपन्याही देत नाहीत. जर उत्पादन खरोखरच निरुपयोगी असतं, तर ते बाजारात येताच अपयशी ठरलं असतं, असंही ते म्हणाले. 'इटरनल'चे मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (CEO) पद सोडण्याचा त्यांचा निर्णय पैशांसाठी नव्हता, तर मानवी आरोग्याशी संबंधित एका मोठ्या ध्येयासाठी होता, असं त्यांनी स्पष्ट केलं.

वैज्ञानिक पुराव्यांबाबत गोयल यांचं स्पष्टीकरण : 'Temple' उपकरण वैज्ञानिक मानकांवर खरं उतरतं का, असं विचारले असता गोयल यांनी मान्य केलं की संपूर्ण वैज्ञानिक प्रमाणीकरणासाठी वेळ लागतो. त्यांनी आंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तरावर प्रसिद्ध असलेल्या 'Whoop' या फिटनेस बँडचं उदाहरण दिलं. या ब्रॅंडनं 2015 मध्ये व्यावसायिक विक्री सुरू केल्यानंतर अनेक वर्षांनी आपला संशोधन अहवाल प्रसिद्ध केला होता. गोयल यांनी आश्वासन दिलं की त्यांच्या संशोधनाचा अहवाल (प्रिप्रिंट्सच्या स्वरूपात) लवकरच सार्वजनिक केला जाईल. कोणतीही तंत्रज्ञान कंपनी असो, शेवटी उत्पादन बाजारात आणावेच लागतं, असं सांगून ते म्हणाले की स्वतंत्र संस्था किंवा वैद्यकीय तज्ज्ञही 'Temple' ची चाचणी घेऊ शकतात.

नेमकं काय आहे हे 'Temple' उपकरण? : 'Temple' हे एक प्रगत वियरेबल (अंगावर घालता येणारे) उपकरण आहे, जे डोक्याच्या बाजूला (कपाळाजवळ) लावलं जातं. कंपनीच्या दाव्यानुसार, हे उपकरण मेंदूतील रक्तप्रवाह आणि शरीराची अंतर्गत ऊर्जा (बायोलॉजिकल एंट्रॉपी) मोजतं, ज्यामुळं वापरकर्त्यांना मानसिक ताण व्यवस्थापित करण्यात मदत होते. मात्र, वैद्यकीय तज्ज्ञांनी यावर तीव्र आक्षेप घेतला आहे. केवळ त्वचेवर लावलेल्या सेन्सर्सच्या साहाय्यानं हे उपकरण मेंदूच्या अंतर्गत हालचाली अचूक कशा मोजू शकतं, असा प्रश्न तज्ज्ञांनी उपस्थित केला आहे, विशेषतः जेव्हा याची किंमत 85,000 एवढी अवाढव्य आहे. तसंच, या उपकरणाच्या वैद्यकीय दाव्यांचे समर्थन करणारे कोणतेही पीअर-रिव्ह्यूड (तज्ज्ञांद्वारे प्रमाणित) क्लिनिकल पुरावे सध्या उपलब्ध नाहीत.

'द लिव्हर डॉक्टर' यांचा 'हेल्थकेअर स्कॅम'चा आरोप : सोशल मीडियावर 'द लिव्हर डॉक्टर' म्हणून प्रसिद्ध असलेले हिपॅटोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. सायक ॲबी फिलिप्स यांनी या उपकरणावर कडक शब्दांत टीका केली असून, याला "भारतातील सर्वात मोठा हेल्थकेअर स्कॅम" (आरोग्य क्षेत्रातील घोटाळा) म्हटलं आहे. डॉ. फिलिप्स यांच्या मते, हे उपकरण मेंदूच्या कार्याचा अभ्यास करत नाही, तर ते केवळ चेहऱ्यावरील रक्ताभिसरण आणि त्वचेचा लालसरपणा मोजतं. क्लिनिकल डेटा पूर्णपणे उपलब्ध नसतानाही कंपनीनं 'प्री-ऑर्डर' स्वीकारण्यास सुरुवात केल्यामुळं त्यांनी कंपनीवर फसवणुकीचा आरोप केला आहे.

क्रांतिकारक वैशिष्ट्ये अजून येणे बाकी : सर्व टीकेला दीपिंदर गोयल यांनी उत्तर दिलं आहे. 'Temple' ची सर्वात क्रांतिकारी वैशिष्ट्ये अद्याप समोर यायची आहेत. यातील काही वैशिष्ट्यांचा वैद्यकीय क्षेत्र किंवा डॉक्टरांशी कोणताही संबंध नाही, असा दावा त्यांनी केला आहे. आता या उपकरणाचे भवितव्य त्याच्या वैज्ञानिक वैधतेवर अवलंबून आहे आणि आगामी संशोधन अहवालच या उपकरणाचे नशीब ठरवतील.

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TAGGED:

DEEPINDER GOYAL
TEMPLE AGAINST CRITICISM
TEMPLE
TEMPLE WEARABLE
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