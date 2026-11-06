85,000 च्या 'Temple' वियरेबल वादावर दीपिंदर गोयल यांचं सडेतोड उत्तर!
झोमॅटोचे संस्थापक दीपिंदर गोयल यांनी 'Temple' वियरेबल उपकरणाला "हेल्थ स्कॅम" म्हणणाऱ्यांचे आरोप फेटाळले आहेत.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
मुंबई: झोमॅटो (Zomato) आणि ब्लिंकिट (Blinkit) ची मूळ कंपनी 'इटरनल लिमिटेड'चे (Eternal Limited) संस्थापक दीपिंदर गोयल सध्या वादत सापडले आहेत. त्यांच्या 85,000 किमतीच्या 'Temple' वियरेबल उपकरणावरून हा वाद सुरू झाला आहे. वैद्यकीय तज्ज्ञांनी या महागड्या उपकरणाला केवळ एक "वेलनेस गिमिक" (फसवणूक) म्हटलं आहे. मात्र, गोयल आपल्या भूमिकेवर ठाम असून त्यांनी या टीकेला अत्यंत थेट आणि सडेतोड उत्तर दिले आहे.
Dear Concerned Indian Doctors, I see your rage against Temple on X. I have a few points to make: 1. First and foremost, a business lesson: if Temple were a scam, and any of what we said weren't true, people would know it in just a few days of using Temple. We have 14-day, no-questions-asked returns (which even Apple doesn't offer in India). If the product doesn't work, it fails out of the gate and the company dies before recovering a tenth of its R&D. 2. We have already spent $30m building Temple, $20m out of which is my own money. Selling a few thousand devices recovers a small fraction of this investment. A scam that pays nothing is not a scam anyone would run. 3. I left the Eternal CEO role to chase purpose with Temple. This is not about money. I have enough of it to last for generations. My incentives are fully aligned with getting the science right. I am not staking a reputation earned over 20 years on making a quick buck. 4. Our employees bought into our round a few months ago. The round we're raising now is mostly our customers. Scams don't build that cap table. 5. Most wearable companies start with internal studies. Whoop shipped its band in 2015, and the first published validation followed a few years later. We hold ourselves to a higher standard; pre-prints are a step prior to peer reviewed publications, and they are coming up. 6. At some point you have to stick your neck out and say: we believe in our science, and the product is now valuable enough for people to pay for and use. We believe we are there. More validation continues in public. 7. We are confident that we are building something that the world is going to be positively astonished with. We stand by our science and our methods. Each of our claims is easily verifiable by individuals and institutions alike, and you will see a lot of independent studies come up on their own when the device becomes available to use. Last but not the least, the most ground breaking features in Temple are not even public yet. And some of them, thankfully, have nothing to do with doctors 🤭 Hope this addresses some or all of your concerns. If not, keep raging 😘🤗— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 5, 2026
"हा पैसे कमवण्याचा धंदा नाही" : हे उपकरण केवळ नफा कमावण्यासाठी तयार करण्यात आलेलं नाही. 'Temple' च्या संशोधन आणि विकासासाठी (R&D) आतापर्यंत 30 दशलक्ष डॉलर्स (सुमारे 250 कोटी रुपये) गुंतवले आहेत, ज्यातील 20 दशलक्ष डॉलर्स गोयल यांनी स्वतःच्या खिशातून दिल्याचा त्यांचा दावा आहे. याशिवाय, गोयल यांनी नमूद केलं की कंपनी 14 दिवसांची "नो-क्वेश्चन्स-आस्क" (कोणतेही प्रश्न न विचारता) रिटर्न पॉलिसी देत आहे, जी ग्राहक सुरक्षा भारतातील ॲपलसारख्या कंपन्याही देत नाहीत. जर उत्पादन खरोखरच निरुपयोगी असतं, तर ते बाजारात येताच अपयशी ठरलं असतं, असंही ते म्हणाले. 'इटरनल'चे मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (CEO) पद सोडण्याचा त्यांचा निर्णय पैशांसाठी नव्हता, तर मानवी आरोग्याशी संबंधित एका मोठ्या ध्येयासाठी होता, असं त्यांनी स्पष्ट केलं.
At @temple, one of our missions is to become the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. And today, let's start with the basics: Heart Rate (HR). You would think accurate HR tracking is a solved problem. It is not. Especially in zones 4 & 5, which matter to professional athletes the most. To see whether Temple is the most accurate wearable on something as basic as HR, we gave ourselves a high bar to aspire to. A Polar H10 chest strap, taped to the chest. Taped, because worn the usual way, straps lose contact mid-sprint and miss beats. We benchmarked five flagship wearables against that reference, from rest to max effort, second by second. All the other leading wearables were well behind Temple in our study. Apple Watch Series 12 came closest. Temple also beat the untaped chest strap, the industry's benchmark, in zones 4 and 5. Why does Temple win? Two reasons. 1. Temple uses adhesive, so its lab condition is its wear condition. You'll experience our study outcomes in real life. 2. The location. Your temple sits right over a major artery, and it's the one patch of skin that doesn't clamp down its blood flow when you go hard. We tested the same sensor at four body sites. The temple was the most accurate of the four. Charts attached. Accurate HR makes Temple better at so much more downstream. More soon. The full paper and data are live right now at https://t.co/ovabS2dvnY, and an extended study by independent researchers is underway. We invite further independent replication in more conditions, and will fund it. Write to us at research@temple.com— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 1, 2026
वैज्ञानिक पुराव्यांबाबत गोयल यांचं स्पष्टीकरण : 'Temple' उपकरण वैज्ञानिक मानकांवर खरं उतरतं का, असं विचारले असता गोयल यांनी मान्य केलं की संपूर्ण वैज्ञानिक प्रमाणीकरणासाठी वेळ लागतो. त्यांनी आंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तरावर प्रसिद्ध असलेल्या 'Whoop' या फिटनेस बँडचं उदाहरण दिलं. या ब्रॅंडनं 2015 मध्ये व्यावसायिक विक्री सुरू केल्यानंतर अनेक वर्षांनी आपला संशोधन अहवाल प्रसिद्ध केला होता. गोयल यांनी आश्वासन दिलं की त्यांच्या संशोधनाचा अहवाल (प्रिप्रिंट्सच्या स्वरूपात) लवकरच सार्वजनिक केला जाईल. कोणतीही तंत्रज्ञान कंपनी असो, शेवटी उत्पादन बाजारात आणावेच लागतं, असं सांगून ते म्हणाले की स्वतंत्र संस्था किंवा वैद्यकीय तज्ज्ञही 'Temple' ची चाचणी घेऊ शकतात.
@deepigoyal To be honest, I have my own skeptics too. But, if the product can be returned in 14 days then why is it not mentioned in the order page. If you dont tell me what you providing to remove my concerns then why not advertise that in your product page. Also, you are asking for 85000 for a product that will be delivered in 3 months which makes me think that you havent build the inventory for it and just validating the market publicaly. And what will be the return process of it. For me, the return processes is of Zomato which is just an automated chat and feels like “we are not concerned” Apple allows in-store experience and Temple has nothing of it. Also, if you have validated it then why not get testimonials from those people and make them post. I think you havent thought through it completely. You are expecting a 85000 product to get sold out on FOMO wherein I think you need to rethink on your strategy. I have more ideas on it and would love to talk about it too.— Mohit Garg (@mohitt_garg) November 5, 2026
नेमकं काय आहे हे 'Temple' उपकरण? : 'Temple' हे एक प्रगत वियरेबल (अंगावर घालता येणारे) उपकरण आहे, जे डोक्याच्या बाजूला (कपाळाजवळ) लावलं जातं. कंपनीच्या दाव्यानुसार, हे उपकरण मेंदूतील रक्तप्रवाह आणि शरीराची अंतर्गत ऊर्जा (बायोलॉजिकल एंट्रॉपी) मोजतं, ज्यामुळं वापरकर्त्यांना मानसिक ताण व्यवस्थापित करण्यात मदत होते. मात्र, वैद्यकीय तज्ज्ञांनी यावर तीव्र आक्षेप घेतला आहे. केवळ त्वचेवर लावलेल्या सेन्सर्सच्या साहाय्यानं हे उपकरण मेंदूच्या अंतर्गत हालचाली अचूक कशा मोजू शकतं, असा प्रश्न तज्ज्ञांनी उपस्थित केला आहे, विशेषतः जेव्हा याची किंमत 85,000 एवढी अवाढव्य आहे. तसंच, या उपकरणाच्या वैद्यकीय दाव्यांचे समर्थन करणारे कोणतेही पीअर-रिव्ह्यूड (तज्ज्ञांद्वारे प्रमाणित) क्लिनिकल पुरावे सध्या उपलब्ध नाहीत.
'द लिव्हर डॉक्टर' यांचा 'हेल्थकेअर स्कॅम'चा आरोप : सोशल मीडियावर 'द लिव्हर डॉक्टर' म्हणून प्रसिद्ध असलेले हिपॅटोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. सायक ॲबी फिलिप्स यांनी या उपकरणावर कडक शब्दांत टीका केली असून, याला "भारतातील सर्वात मोठा हेल्थकेअर स्कॅम" (आरोग्य क्षेत्रातील घोटाळा) म्हटलं आहे. डॉ. फिलिप्स यांच्या मते, हे उपकरण मेंदूच्या कार्याचा अभ्यास करत नाही, तर ते केवळ चेहऱ्यावरील रक्ताभिसरण आणि त्वचेचा लालसरपणा मोजतं. क्लिनिकल डेटा पूर्णपणे उपलब्ध नसतानाही कंपनीनं 'प्री-ऑर्डर' स्वीकारण्यास सुरुवात केल्यामुळं त्यांनी कंपनीवर फसवणुकीचा आरोप केला आहे.
क्रांतिकारक वैशिष्ट्ये अजून येणे बाकी : सर्व टीकेला दीपिंदर गोयल यांनी उत्तर दिलं आहे. 'Temple' ची सर्वात क्रांतिकारी वैशिष्ट्ये अद्याप समोर यायची आहेत. यातील काही वैशिष्ट्यांचा वैद्यकीय क्षेत्र किंवा डॉक्टरांशी कोणताही संबंध नाही, असा दावा त्यांनी केला आहे. आता या उपकरणाचे भवितव्य त्याच्या वैज्ञानिक वैधतेवर अवलंबून आहे आणि आगामी संशोधन अहवालच या उपकरणाचे नशीब ठरवतील.
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