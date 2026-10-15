दुष्काळात रोजगाराची निर्मिती, हुंडाईच्या प्रकल्पाचं मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन: 11,000 कोटींची गुंतवणूक
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी पुण्यात 'हुंडाई मोटर इंडिया'च्या नवीन उत्पादन प्रकल्पाचं उद्घाटन केलं. कंपनीनं या प्रकल्पात 11,000 कोटी रुपयांची गुंतवणूक करण्याची घोषणा केली आहे.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
पुणे: बुधवारी, 14 ऑक्टोबर रोजी महाराष्ट्राचे मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी पुणे जिल्ह्यातील तळेगाव येथे 'हुंडाई मोटर इंडिया लिमिटेड' (HMIL) च्या नवीन उत्पादन प्रकल्पाचं उद्घाटन केलं. याप्रसंगी कंपनीनं या प्रकल्पात टप्प्याटप्प्यानं 11,000 कोटी रुपयांची गुंतवणूक करण्याची घोषणा केली. सध्या या प्रकल्पाची वार्षिक उत्पादन क्षमता 1.7 लाख युनिट्स इतकी असून, 2030 पर्यंत ती 3.2 लाख युनिट्सपर्यंत नेण्याचं कंपनीचं उद्दिष्ट आहे.
Driving Global Manufacturing Growth with Hyundai’s Expanding Footprint in Maharashtra Glad to inaugurate Hyundai Motor India’s Pune Manufacturing Plant and unveil the logo marking 30 years of Hyundai in India, reflecting Maharashtra’s growing industrial strength. Congratulations to Hyundai on completing 30 successful years in India, a milestone that reflects the strength of the country’s automotive sector and its growing global stature. The inauguration of Hyundai Motor India’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Talegaon, Pune, marks another significant milestone in Maharashtra’s journey towards becoming a leading global manufacturing hub. The increase in planned investment from ₹7000 crore to ₹11,000 crore and the expansion of annual production capacity from 1.7 lakh to 3.2 lakh vehicles reflect the growing confidence of global industry leaders in Maharashtra’s industrial ecosystem and investor-friendly environment. Hyundai’s manufacturing ecosystem is creating significant opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the automotive sector, with its extensive supply chain generating approximately 18,000 employment opportunities through vendor industries. This is strengthening local enterprises, expanding industrial opportunities and contributing to Maharashtra’s manufacturing growth. Hyundai’s Pune plant exemplifies this progress, with approximately 250 robots supporting advanced manufacturing processes and strengthening Maharashtra’s position as a leading automotive manufacturing hub. Hyundai's Talegaon plant has the potential to play a pivotal role in the company’s next 30 years in India. Maharashtra looks forward to seeing the company further expand its manufacturing capacity and strengthen its presence in the State. The ambition is clear: 'Design in Pune, Make in Pune, and Supply to the World.' The Government of Maharashtra remains firmly committed to supporting Hyundai in this journey, fostering manufacturing excellence, innovation and global competitiveness. South Korea is a valued partner in India’s growth journey, and Maharashtra recognises the significant contributions of Korean companies to its technology and infrastructure sectors. Maharashtra welcomes greater Korean investment and remains committed to providing the necessary support to strengthen this partnership and unlock new avenues for collaboration. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair, Mr. Euisun Chung, DCM Sunetratai Ajit Pawar, Minister Uday Samant, MP Shrirang Appa Barne, MLA Sunil Shelke, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, Lee Seong-ho and other dignitaries were present. @SunetraA_Pawar @samant_uday @MPShrirangBarne @shelkesunilanna @RokEmbIndia @HyundaiIndia @Hyundai_Global #Maharashtra #Pune #Hyundai— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 14, 2026
उत्पादन क्षमताचा विस्तार: कंपनीनं नमूद केलं आहे की, पुणे प्रकल्पाची सध्याची वार्षिक उत्पादन क्षमता 1.7 लाख युनिट्स आहे, जी 2030 पर्यंत 3.2 लाख युनिट्सपर्यंत वाढवली जाईल. या विस्तारानंतर, पुणे आणि चेन्नई येथील प्रकल्पांची एकत्रित वार्षिक उत्पादन क्षमता सुमारे 11.4 लाख युनिट्सवर पोहोचेल. हा प्रकल्प विविध मॉडेल्सच्या उत्पादनासाठी डिझाइन केला असून, यात अंतर्गत ज्वलन इंजिन (ICE) असलेली वाहने आणि हायब्रिड वाहने अशा दोन्ही प्रकारच्या गाड्या तयार करण्याची लवचिकता आहे.
पुरवठादार नेटवर्क आणि रोजगाराची निर्मिती: हुंडाईनं पुणे प्रकल्पासाठी 11,000 कोटी रुपयांची टप्प्याटप्प्यानं गुंतवणूक करण्याची घोषणा केली आहे. या गुंतवणुकीचा उद्देश उत्पादन क्षमता वाढवणे, नाविन्यपूर्णतेला चालना देणे आणि रोजगाराच्या संधी निर्माण करणे हा आहे. हुंडाईच्या 55 पुरवठादार भागीदारांनीही महाराष्ट्रात आतापर्यंत सुमारे 4,600 कोटी रुपयांची गुंतवणूक केली आहे. या नेटवर्कमध्ये 'टियर-II' (Tier-II) पुरवठादारांचाही समावेश असून, यामुळं राज्यात 18,000 हून अधिक रोजगारांच्या संधी निर्माण झाल्या आहेत. यापैकी जवळपास निम्म्या पुरवठादारांचे युनिट्स प्रकल्पाच्या 550 किलोमीटरच्या परिघात स्थित आहेत.
'ह्युंदाई व्हेन्यू'ची निर्यात : 'ह्युंदाई व्हेन्यू'चे नवीन मॉडेल केवळ पुणे प्रकल्पातच तयार केलं जाईल. कंपनी हे मॉडेल 35 हून अधिक देशांमध्ये निर्यात करण्याची तयारी करत आहे. वाहन निर्मितीला पाठबळ देण्यासाठी या प्रकल्पात एक अत्याधुनिक इंजिन शॉप आहे, जिथं दरवर्षी 1.5 लाख इंजिनांची निर्मिती केली जाऊ शकते.
CM Devendra Fadnavis visited Hyundai Motor India’s manufacturing plant in Talegaon, Pune. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung led a walkthrough of the plant and briefed CM Fadnavis on the company’s operations, manufacturing capabilities and technological advancements, while also sharing insights into Hyundai Motor’s 30-year journey in India. मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आज पुण्यातील तळेगाव येथील ह्युंदाई मोटर इंडियाच्या मॅन्युफॅक्चरिंग प्लांटला भेट दिली. यावेळी ह्युंदाई मोटर ग्रुपचे कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष युइसुन चुंग यांनी मुख्यमंत्री यांना कंपनीची उत्पादन क्षमता, प्रकल्पातील उत्पादन प्रक्रिया आणि तंत्रज्ञानातील प्रगती याबाबत सविस्तर माहिती दिली. तसेच त्यांनी भारतातील ह्युंदाई मोटर्सच्या 30 वर्षांच्या वाटचालीचा आढावाही सादर केला. @Dev_Fadnavis @SunetraA_Pawar @samant_uday @MPShrirangBarne @shelkesunilanna @AmitGorkhe @RokEmbIndia @HyundaiIndia #Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #Hyundai— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 14, 2026
'इंडस्ट्री ४.०' आणि एआय तंत्रज्ञान: पुणे प्रकल्पात 'इंडस्ट्री 4.0' तंत्रज्ञान, कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता (AI) आणि डिजिटल उत्पादन प्रणालींचा वापर केला जातो. ह्युंदाईच्या 'ई-फॉरेस्ट' (E-Forest) प्लॅटफॉर्मच्या आधारे, येथे 'प्रिडिक्टिव्ह मेंटेनन्स' (अगोदरच देखभाल गरजा ओळखणे), डिजिटल सिम्युलेशन आणि 'ऑगमेंटेड रिॲलिटी'वर आधारित प्रशिक्षणाची सुविधा उपलब्ध आहे. गुणवत्ता तपासणी, दोष शोधणे, तसंच सुरक्षा आणि कार्यक्षमता वाढवण्यासाठी एआय प्रणालींचा वापर केला जातो. या प्रकल्पात प्रशिक्षणासह वैद्यकीय केंद्र आणि कर्मचाऱ्यांच्या कल्याणासाठी विविध सुविधा आहेत. मानवकेंद्रित रचनेमुळं या प्रकल्पाला 2026 चा 'रेड डॉट अवॉर्ड' (Red Dot Award) मिळाला आहे.
40 लाखांहून अधिक प्रवासी वाहनांची निर्यात : 1999 पासून, 'ह्युंदाई मोटर इंडिया'नं भारतातून 40 लाखांहून अधिक प्रवासी वाहनांची निर्यात केली आहे. प्रवासी वाहनांची सर्वाधिक निर्यात करणारी कंपनी म्हणून ह्युंदाई भारतात अव्वल स्थानी असून, हा टप्पा गाठणारी ती पहिली वाहन उत्पादक कंपनी ठरली आहे. देशांतर्गत बाजारपेठेतही कंपनीच्या प्रवासी वाहनांची विक्री जवळपास 1 कोटी युनिट्सपर्यंत पोहोचली आहे. या गुंतवणुकीमुळं महाराष्ट्राच्या वाहन क्षेत्रात नवीन ऊर्जा येईल आणि रोजगार निर्मिती तसंच औद्योगिक विकासाला गती मिळेल, अशी अपेक्षा आहे.
मान्यवरांची उपस्थिती: या उद्घाटन समारंभाला महाराष्ट्र सरकारचे वरिष्ठ अधिकारी आणि 'हुंडाई मोटर ग्रुप'चे प्रतिनिधी उपस्थित होते. यामध्ये प्रामुख्याने भारतातील कोरियन राजदूत ली सांग-हो, महाराष्ट्राच्या उपमुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्रा अजित पवार, 'हुंडाई मोटर ग्रुप'चे कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष युइसुन चुंग आणि 'हुंडाई मोटर इंडिया'चे व्यवस्थापकीय संचालक, मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (CEO) तरुण गर्ग यांचा समावेश होता.
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