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दुष्काळात रोजगाराची निर्मिती, हुंडाईच्या प्रकल्पाचं मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन: 11,000 कोटींची गुंतवणूक

मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी पुण्यात 'हुंडाई मोटर इंडिया'च्या नवीन उत्पादन प्रकल्पाचं उद्घाटन केलं. कंपनीनं या प्रकल्पात 11,000 कोटी रुपयांची गुंतवणूक करण्याची घोषणा केली आहे.

CM Devendra Fadnavis, Hyundai Pune plant
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्यासह उपमुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्रा पवार आणि कंपनीचे वरिष्ठ अधिकारी (CMO Maharastra)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 15, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST

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पुणे: बुधवारी, 14 ऑक्टोबर रोजी महाराष्ट्राचे मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी पुणे जिल्ह्यातील तळेगाव येथे 'हुंडाई मोटर इंडिया लिमिटेड' (HMIL) च्या नवीन उत्पादन प्रकल्पाचं उद्घाटन केलं. याप्रसंगी कंपनीनं या प्रकल्पात टप्प्याटप्प्यानं 11,000 कोटी रुपयांची गुंतवणूक करण्याची घोषणा केली. सध्या या प्रकल्पाची वार्षिक उत्पादन क्षमता 1.7 लाख युनिट्स इतकी असून, 2030 पर्यंत ती 3.2 लाख युनिट्सपर्यंत नेण्याचं कंपनीचं उद्दिष्ट आहे.

उत्पादन क्षमताचा विस्तार: कंपनीनं नमूद केलं आहे की, पुणे प्रकल्पाची सध्याची वार्षिक उत्पादन क्षमता 1.7 लाख युनिट्स आहे, जी 2030 पर्यंत 3.2 लाख युनिट्सपर्यंत वाढवली जाईल. या विस्तारानंतर, पुणे आणि चेन्नई येथील प्रकल्पांची एकत्रित वार्षिक उत्पादन क्षमता सुमारे 11.4 लाख युनिट्सवर पोहोचेल. हा प्रकल्प विविध मॉडेल्सच्या उत्पादनासाठी डिझाइन केला असून, यात अंतर्गत ज्वलन इंजिन (ICE) असलेली वाहने आणि हायब्रिड वाहने अशा दोन्ही प्रकारच्या गाड्या तयार करण्याची लवचिकता आहे.

पुरवठादार नेटवर्क आणि रोजगाराची निर्मिती: हुंडाईनं पुणे प्रकल्पासाठी 11,000 कोटी रुपयांची टप्प्याटप्प्यानं गुंतवणूक करण्याची घोषणा केली आहे. या गुंतवणुकीचा उद्देश उत्पादन क्षमता वाढवणे, नाविन्यपूर्णतेला चालना देणे आणि रोजगाराच्या संधी निर्माण करणे हा आहे. हुंडाईच्या 55 ​​पुरवठादार भागीदारांनीही महाराष्ट्रात आतापर्यंत सुमारे 4,600 कोटी रुपयांची गुंतवणूक केली आहे. या नेटवर्कमध्ये 'टियर-II' (Tier-II) पुरवठादारांचाही समावेश असून, यामुळं राज्यात 18,000 हून अधिक रोजगारांच्या संधी निर्माण झाल्या आहेत. यापैकी जवळपास निम्म्या पुरवठादारांचे युनिट्स प्रकल्पाच्या 550 किलोमीटरच्या परिघात स्थित आहेत.

'ह्युंदाई व्हेन्यू'ची निर्यात : 'ह्युंदाई व्हेन्यू'चे नवीन मॉडेल केवळ पुणे प्रकल्पातच तयार केलं जाईल. कंपनी हे मॉडेल 35 हून अधिक देशांमध्ये निर्यात करण्याची तयारी करत आहे. वाहन निर्मितीला पाठबळ देण्यासाठी या प्रकल्पात एक अत्याधुनिक इंजिन शॉप आहे, जिथं दरवर्षी 1.5 लाख इंजिनांची निर्मिती केली जाऊ शकते.

'इंडस्ट्री ४.०' आणि एआय तंत्रज्ञान: पुणे प्रकल्पात 'इंडस्ट्री 4.0' तंत्रज्ञान, कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता (AI) आणि डिजिटल उत्पादन प्रणालींचा वापर केला जातो. ह्युंदाईच्या 'ई-फॉरेस्ट' (E-Forest) प्लॅटफॉर्मच्या आधारे, येथे 'प्रिडिक्टिव्ह मेंटेनन्स' (अगोदरच देखभाल गरजा ओळखणे), डिजिटल सिम्युलेशन आणि 'ऑगमेंटेड रिॲलिटी'वर आधारित प्रशिक्षणाची सुविधा उपलब्ध आहे. गुणवत्ता तपासणी, दोष शोधणे, तसंच सुरक्षा आणि कार्यक्षमता वाढवण्यासाठी एआय प्रणालींचा वापर केला जातो. या प्रकल्पात प्रशिक्षणासह वैद्यकीय केंद्र आणि कर्मचाऱ्यांच्या कल्याणासाठी विविध सुविधा आहेत. मानवकेंद्रित रचनेमुळं या प्रकल्पाला 2026 चा 'रेड डॉट अवॉर्ड' (Red Dot Award) मिळाला आहे.

40 लाखांहून अधिक प्रवासी वाहनांची निर्यात : 1999 पासून, 'ह्युंदाई मोटर इंडिया'नं भारतातून 40 लाखांहून अधिक प्रवासी वाहनांची निर्यात केली आहे. प्रवासी वाहनांची सर्वाधिक निर्यात करणारी कंपनी म्हणून ह्युंदाई भारतात अव्वल स्थानी असून, हा टप्पा गाठणारी ती पहिली वाहन उत्पादक कंपनी ठरली आहे. देशांतर्गत बाजारपेठेतही कंपनीच्या प्रवासी वाहनांची विक्री जवळपास 1 कोटी युनिट्सपर्यंत पोहोचली आहे. या गुंतवणुकीमुळं महाराष्ट्राच्या वाहन क्षेत्रात नवीन ऊर्जा येईल आणि रोजगार निर्मिती तसंच औद्योगिक विकासाला गती मिळेल, अशी अपेक्षा आहे.

मान्यवरांची उपस्थिती: या उद्घाटन समारंभाला महाराष्ट्र सरकारचे वरिष्ठ अधिकारी आणि 'हुंडाई मोटर ग्रुप'चे प्रतिनिधी उपस्थित होते. यामध्ये प्रामुख्याने भारतातील कोरियन राजदूत ली सांग-हो, महाराष्ट्राच्या उपमुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्रा अजित पवार, 'हुंडाई मोटर ग्रुप'चे कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष युइसुन चुंग आणि 'हुंडाई मोटर इंडिया'चे व्यवस्थापकीय संचालक, मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (CEO) तरुण गर्ग यांचा समावेश होता.

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