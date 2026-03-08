राष्ट्रपती द्रौपदी मुर्मू, पंतप्रधान मोदींसह राजकीय नेत्यांकडून टीम इंडियावर अभिनंदनाचा वर्षाव; कोण काय म्हणालं?
भारतीय क्रिकेट संघानं 2026 च्या आयसीसी पुरुष टी-20 विश्वचषकावर आपलं नाव कोरलं. यानंतर टीम इंडियावर सर्व स्तरावरुन अभिनंदनाचा वर्षाव होत आहे.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 11:27 PM IST
अहमदाबाद PM Modi on Team India : भारतीय क्रिकेट संघानं 2026 च्या आयसीसी पुरुष टी-20 विश्वचषक स्पर्धेत शानदार कामगिरी केली. अहमदाबाद इथं झालेल्या अंतिम सामन्यात टीम इंडियानं न्यूझीलंडचा 96 धावांनी पराभव करुन तिसऱ्यांदा टी-20 विश्वचषक जिंकला. देशाचे पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी या विजयाबद्दल टीम इंडियाचं अभिनंदन केलं. यासह टीम इंडियावर सर्व स्तरावरुन अभिनंदनाचा वर्षाव होत आहे.
काय म्हणाले पंतप्रधान मोदी : पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी त्यांच्या एक्स हँडलवरुन पोस्ट केलं, "आयसीसी पुरुष टी-20 विश्वचषक जिंकल्याबद्दल भारतीय संघाचं हार्दिक अभिनंदन! हा शानदार विजय असाधारण कौशल्य, दृढनिश्चय आणि टीमवर्कचा दाखला आहे. त्यांनी संपूर्ण स्पर्धेत असाधारणपणे चांगली कामगिरी केली. या विजयानं प्रत्येक भारतीयाचं हृदय अभिमानानं आणि आनंदानं भरुन गेलं आहे. शाबास, टीम इंडिया!"
गृहमंत्र्यांनी काय लिहिलं? : केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शहा यांनी लिहिलं, "काय विजय! विश्वविजेत्या टीम इंडियाला सलाम. संपूर्ण स्पर्धेत तुमच्या चमकदार कामगिरीनं आणि प्रचंड उत्साहानं देशाला अभिमान आणि सन्मान मिळवून दिला आहे. प्रत्येक भारतीयाला अभिमान वाटल्याबद्दल संपूर्ण टीमचं अभिनंदन."
राहुल गांधींनीही केलं अभिनंदन : लोकसभेतील विरोधी पक्षनेते राहुल गांधींनीही टीम इंडियाचं कौतुक केलं. सोशल मीडियावर शेअर केलेल्या पोस्टमध्ये त्यांनी लिहिले की, "पुन्हा एकदा चॅम्पियन्स! आमच्या मेन इन ब्लूचा एक शानदार विजय, संपूर्ण स्पर्धेत चमकदार कामगिरी करणाऱ्या संजू सॅमसन आणि जसप्रीत बुमराह यांचा विशेष उल्लेख. घरच्या मैदानावर ट्रॉफी राखल्याबद्दल आणि देशाला आनंद साजरा करण्यासाठी आणखी एक संस्मरणीय क्षण दिल्याबद्दल टीम इंडियाचं अभिनंदन."
