जय शाह पुन्हा एकदा बनले क्रिकेटचे बॉस! विरोधात उमेदवारच नसल्यानं सलग दुसऱ्यांदा बिनविरोध 'चेअरमन'
आंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद म्हणजेच ICC नं पुन्हा एकदा जय शाह यांची अध्यक्षपदी निवड केली आहे.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
दुबई Jay Shah : आंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद म्हणजेच ICC नं पुन्हा एकदा जय शाह यांची अध्यक्षपदी निवड केली आहे. त्यांची ही सलग दुसरी टर्म असेल. इंडोनेशियातील बाली इथं झालेल्या बैठकीत सर्व संचालकांनी मिळून त्यांच्या नावाचा प्रस्ताव ठेवला होता, त्यानंतर त्यांच्यासमोर दुसरा उमेदवार नसल्यानं त्यांना कोणताही विरोध न करता पुन्हा या पदाची जबाबदारी देण्यात आली.
आयसीसीनं केलं जय शाहा यांचं कौतुक केलं : जय शाह यांच्या अध्यक्षपदी फेरनिवड झाल्याबद्दल माहिती देताना, ICC नं आपल्या X हँडलवर लिहिलं की, आंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद बोर्डाला हे कळवण्यास अतिशय आनंद होत आहे की, बाली इथं झालेल्या बोर्ड आणि समितीच्या बैठकीत सर्व संचालकांच्या प्रस्तावानंतर जय शाह यांची ICC चेअरमनपदी कोणत्याही विरोधाशिवाय दुसऱ्यांदा निवड झाली आहे. या निर्णयावरुन त्यांच्या नेतृत्वावर बोर्डाचा विश्वास दिसून येतो. क्रिकेटच्या या अत्यंत महत्त्वाच्या टप्प्यात हे पाऊल अत्यंत महत्त्वाचं आहे, जेणेकरुन या खेळाचा जगभरात विस्तार होऊ शकेल, चाहत्यांची संख्या वाढू शकेल आणि भविष्यातील योजनांसाठी कमाईचे नवीन मार्गही उघडता येतील.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is delighted to announce the unopposed reappointment of Mr Jay Shah for a second term as ICC Chair, following a proposal by the ICC Directors at the Board and Committee meetings in Bali. This decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development on the strategic roadmap for its future. ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world. “We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans. “Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders. “I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.” More: https://t.co/Xs4sidFvOU— ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2026
जय शाह काय म्हणाले? : या पदावर काम करणं ही आपल्यासाठी अभिमानाची आणि मोठी जबाबदारी असल्याचं आयसीसीचे अध्यक्ष जय शाह यांनी म्हटलं आहे. जगभरातील क्रिकेटला पुढं नेण्यासाठी सर्व सदस्यांसोबत मिळून काम करणार असल्याचं त्यांनी सांगितलं. ते म्हणाले, "क्रिकेट सध्या अतिशय रोमांचक टप्प्यातून जात आहे आणि 2028 मध्ये होणाऱ्या लॉस एंजेलिस ऑलिम्पिकमध्ये क्रिकेटचा समावेश केल्यानं नवीन प्रेक्षकांपर्यंत पोहोचण्याची मोठी संधी उपलब्ध झाली आहे. तसंच, त्याची जबाबदारी केवळ मोठ्या स्पर्धांचं आयोजन करण्यापुरती मर्यादित नसून, क्रिकेटचं भवितव्य बळकट करणं देखील आहे, ज्यासाठी तो खेळाडू, चाहते, व्यावसायिक भागीदार आणि या खेळाशी निगडित प्रत्येकाच्या हिताची पूर्ण काळजी घेईल."
जय शाह वयाच्या 36 व्या वर्षी बनले आयसीसीचे अध्यक्ष : जय शाह 2024 मध्ये प्रथमच ICC चे अध्यक्ष बनले. त्यांनी न्यूझीलंडचे ग्रेग बार्कले यांची जागा घेतली आणि वयाच्या अवघ्या 36 व्या वर्षी हे पद भूषवणारे ते सर्वात तरुण व्यक्ती ठरले. विशेष म्हणजे ICC चे प्रमुख बनणारे जय शाह हे 5वे भारतीय आहेत. त्यांच्यापूर्वी जगमोहन दालमिया, शरद पवार, एन श्रीनिवासन आणि शशांक मनोहर यांनीही हे पद भूषवलं आहे. मात्र, 2015 पूर्वी या पदाला अध्यक्ष म्हटलं जात होते, ते नंतर 'चेअरमन' असं बदलण्यात आलं.
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