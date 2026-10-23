'उडता तीर' एक्स रिव्ह्यू : आयुष्मान खुराना आणि सारा अली खान अभिनीत स्पाय कॉमेडीचे नेटिझन्सनं केलं कौतुक
आयुष्मान खुराना आणि सारा अली खान स्टारर स्पाय कॉमेडी 'उडता तीर'चं नेटिझन्सनं कौतुक केलं आहे. आता सोशल मीडियावर अनेक पोस्ट व्हायरल झाल्या आहेत.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 23, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
हैदराबाद : अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना आणि सारा अली खान यांचा स्पाय-कॉमेडी चित्रपट 'उडता तीर' 23 तारखेला चित्रपटगृहांमध्ये प्रदर्शित झाला. आकाश कौशिक दिग्दर्शित या चित्रपटानं त्याच्या अनोख्या कथेमुळं बरीच चर्चा निर्माण केली आहे. ही कथा एका पाकिस्तानी गुप्तहेराभोवती फिरते, जो आपली स्मरणशक्ती गमावतो आणि आपण एक भारतीय एजंट आहोत असा विश्वास ठेवू लागतो. ओळखीबद्दलचा हा गोंधळच चित्रपटाच्या विनोदाचा गाभा आहे. सामाजिक विषयांवरील चित्रपट आणि विनोदी चित्रपटांच्या मालिकेनंतर, आयुष्मान या चित्रपटात एका पूर्णपणे वेगळ्या भूमिकेत आहे.
'उडता तीर' चित्रपटगृहामध्ये प्रदर्शित : 'उडता तीर'मध्ये आयुष्मान खुराना आणि सारा अली खान व्यतिरिक्त राहुल बोस, राम कपूर, मुकुल देव, गुलशन ग्रोव्हर, सुहेल नय्यर, सुप्रिया पिलगावकर आणि ब्रिजेंद्र काला हे कलाकारही आहेत. दरम्यान या चित्रपटाच्या ट्रेलरनं प्रेक्षकांमध्ये, विशेषतः आयुष्मानच्या विनोदी टायमिंगची आणि अनोख्या कथा निवडण्याच्या त्याच्या आवडीची प्रशंसा केली होती. आता 'उडता तीर' चित्रपटगृहांमध्ये प्रदर्शित झाला आहे, चला पाहूया प्रेक्षक त्याबद्दल काय म्हणत आहेत...
#UdtaTeerReview: A Masaledaar Patriotic Comedy with Twists after Twists! RATING: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5* #UdtaTeer surprises with its twisty narrative that doesn't stop being humourous and funny throughout the runtime. We have seen Deshbhakti films, but nothing like this before! #AyushmannKhurrana is back in the content game as this one adds another unique film in his filmography. The major show stealer is #RahulBose – you have never seen him like this and will never see doing something as funny as this in future. There is a solid backup to the story, every situation makes sense and creates hysterical moments that are hilarious. It's "comedy of errors" and "situational comedy" done right after a long time in Bollywood. #MukulDev is superb, #SuhailNayyar gets a meaty role and our ladies #SaraAliKhan #SmitaTambe are fine. #RamKapoor #BrijendraKala #GulshanGrover add more delightful moments to the film. #AkashKaushik has written a perfect humorous film for his directorial debut and this will make you forget his past work for sure. He ha topped all his previous films with Udta Teer. Patriotism, confusion, comedy, drama, twists, action, thrill and crowd pleasing moments – Udta Teer has it all. Go, book your tickets and you'll definitely enjoy it!— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 22, 2026
#UdtaTeer has been a fun ride till now! The one aspect that was totally out of syllabus for me is Rahul Bose. An actor who absolutely commits to the most absurd yet hilarious gag in the film! Comedy that doesn’t depend on outdated social media memes! What a shocker!— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 23, 2026
एक्स हँडलवरील यूजर्सच्या प्रतिक्रिया : एक्स एका यूजरनं 'उडता तीर'ला 4-स्टार रेटिंग दिले आहे आणि त्याला 'भरपूर ट्विस्ट असलेली एक मसालेदार देशभक्तीपर विनोदी फिल्म' म्हटले आहे. दुसऱ्या एकानं लिहिलं, 'उडता तीर' आपल्या कथानकातील ट्विस्टनं आश्चर्यचकित करतो आणि संपूर्ण चित्रपटात विनोद आणि हास्य कायम आहे. आपण देशभक्तीपर चित्रपट पाहिले आहेत, पण यापूर्वी कधीही असे नाही. कथेचा आधार मजबूत आहे, प्रत्येक परिस्थिती तर्कसंगत वाटते आणि असे हास्यमय क्षण निर्माण करते, जे तुम्हाला खळखळून हसवतील. हिंदी चित्रपटसृष्टीतील चुकांमधून होणारी कॉमेडी ऑफ एरर्स आणि परिस्थितीजन्य विनोदाचे असे उत्तम उदाहरण पाहून खूप काळ लोटला आहे.'
Review: #UdtaTeer Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #SikhyaEntertainment and #DharmaProductions deliver the most entertaining and unique cinematic experience of 2026. Director #AkashAKaushik makes a major impression with this comedy. #AyushmannKhurrana is terrific as the Pakistani spy who loses his memory. He’s great in the comedic portions and displays his chops with ease. #SaraAliKhan shows restrain and grace. Her scenes with Ayushmann are delightful and heartwarming. #RahulBose and the late actor #MukulDev get plenty of moments to shine. A joke about Ozempic will surely bring the house down! The reason why this film wins your hearts is because of its writing and novel concept. And it adds a fresh tadka of deshbhakti for the viewers. Udta Teer is a film made for cinemas. It’s brave, fresh, and hilarious from start to finish. A must watch! #UdtaTeerReview— Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) October 23, 2026
#UdtaTeer 2nd half review: Healthy mix of comedy continues but drama, suspense and thrill gets even better. I was anticipating some twists as that’s expected, but I really didn’t see it coming that this would be the twist… absolutely crazy smart writing with a satisfying climax. Also, the way it repeatedly takes digs at Pakistan, it’s so not like typical Bollywood! Overall, the movie is a breath of fresh air, I hope it does well. I had fun, the only weak point are the two songs (one romantic and one patriotic). Go an watch it with your family as it’s a clean comedy. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Shrey Tyagi (@iamshreytyagi) October 23, 2026
तिसऱ्या एका यूजरनं लिहिलं, 'उडता तीर'चा आतापर्यंतचा प्रवास खूप छान राहिला आहे. माझ्यासाठी पूर्णपणे अनपेक्षित असलेली एक गोष्ट म्हणजे राहुल बोस. एक असा अभिनेता जो चित्रपटातील सर्वात विचित्र, पण अत्यंत विनोदी दृश्यांमध्ये स्वतःला पूर्णपणे झोकून देतो. अशी कॉमेडी जी शिळ्या सोशल मीडिया मीम्सवर अवलंबून नाही. काय आश्चर्य आहे!'
Udta Teer is a refreshing spy comedy that blends clever humour with an unpredictable narrative. The laughs land, the storytelling keeps you hooked, and the climax delivers a terrific payoff. A thoroughly enjoyable entertainer. #UdtaTeer https://t.co/4iz9ftJG6Q— The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) October 23, 2026
आणखी एक यूजरनं लिहिलं, 'यात विनोदाचे चांगले मिश्रण आहे, पण नाट्य, रहस्य आणि थरार त्याहूनही उत्तम आहेत. मला एका ट्विस्टची अपेक्षा होती, पण तो इतका उत्कंठावर्धक असेल अशी अपेक्षा नव्हती. लेखन उत्कृष्ट आणि बुद्धिमान आहे, आणि क्लायमॅक्स खूप समाधानकारक आहे. शिवाय, पाकिस्तानची वारंवार होणारी खिल्ली ही नेहमीच्या बॉलिवूड चित्रपटांपेक्षा पूर्णपणे वेगळी आहे. एकंदरीत, हा चित्रपट एक रिफ्रेशिंग आहे आणि मला आशा आहे की तो यशस्वी होईल. मला तो आवडला, पण दोन गाणी थोडी फिकी वाटली. तुम्ही हा चित्रपट तुमच्या कुटुंबासोबत पाहू शकता, कारण ही एक विनोदी फिल्म आहे.'
तसेच एका यूजरनं लिहिलं, 'उडता तीर ही एक नवीन स्पाय कॉमेडी आहे, ज्यात उत्तम विनोद आणि अनपेक्षित कथानक यांचा संगम आहे. हा चित्रपट विनोदानं परिपूर्ण आहे, कथानक तुम्हाला खिळवून ठेवते आणि क्लायमॅक्स तर अप्रतिम आहे. हा एक मजेशीर चित्रपट असून तो संपूर्णपणे मनोरंजन करणारा आहे.'
‘पति पत्नी और वो दो’नंतर 'उडता तीर'मध्ये आयुष्मान आणि सारा अली खान पुन्हा एकत्र आले आहेत. धर्मा प्रॉडक्शन आणि सिख्या एंटरटेनमेंटच्या बॅनरखाली चित्रपट तयार करण्यात आला आहे. या चित्रपटाचे निर्माते करण जोहर, गुनीत मोंगा कपूर, आदर पूनावाला, अपूर्व मेहता आणि अचिन जैन आहेत.