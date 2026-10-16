विजय आणि रश्मिकाची केमिस्ट्री प्रेक्षकांना कशी वाटली? जाणून घ्या 'रणबाली' एक्स रिव्ह्यू...
विजय देवराकोंडा आणि रश्मिका मंदान्ना अभिनीत 'रणबाली' चित्रपटगृहांमध्ये प्रदर्शित झाला आहे. या चित्रपटाबद्दल आता सोशल मीडियावर चर्चा होत आहे.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 16, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
हैदराबाद : अभिनेता विजय देवराकोंडा आणि रश्मिका मंदान्ना यांचा बहुप्रतीक्षित चित्रपट 'रणबाली' आज, 16 ऑक्टोबर रोजी चित्रपटगृहांमध्ये रिलीज झाला आहे. सोशल मीडियावर या चित्रपटाला आता संमिश्र प्रतिक्रिया मिळत आहे. लोक चित्रपटाची कथा, कलाकारांचा अभिनय, रोमँटिक दृश्ये आणि एकंदरीत चित्रपटाबद्दल बोलत आहेत. मात्र, या जोडीच्या केमिस्ट्रीनं प्रेक्षकांचे लक्ष वेधून घेतलं आहे. चाहते त्यांच्या ऑन-स्क्रीन उपस्थितीचे कौतुक करत आहेत. 'रणबाली'च्या पूर्वार्धात मुख्य पात्रांचा परिचय, कथेची प्रगती आणि पात्रांमधील नातेसंबंधांवर प्रेक्षकांनी चर्चा केली आहे. तर, उत्तरार्धातील काही भागांवर टीकाही झाली आहे. एकूणच, 'रणबाली'ला संमिश्र प्रतिसाद मिळाला आहे.
एक्स रिव्ह्यू : एका युजरनं चित्रपटाच्या पूर्वार्ध आणि उत्तरार्धातील आपले मत मांडले आहे. त्यानं त्याच्या एक्स हँडलवर लिहिलं, 'रणाबाली, एक ब्लॉकबस्टर पूर्वार्ध. नेहमीप्रमाणेच, उत्तरार्धही धमाकेदार असणार आहे.' दुसऱ्या एका युजरनं लिहिलं, 'रणाबालीचा पहिला भाग खूपच कंटाळवाणा होता. वीडी आणि रश्मिकाचे भाग चांगले आहेत आणि त्यांनी उत्तम अभिनय केला आहे, पण बाकीची कथा खूप संथ आणि कंटाळवाणी आहे, आणि काही ठिकाणी अत्याधिक हिंसा आहे. ब्रिटिश काळातील प्रसंग फारसा भावनिक प्रभाव पाडत नाहीत आणि ते खूप साध्या पद्धतीनं सादर केला आहेत. आतापर्यंत पार्श्वसंगीतही खूप निराशाजनक आहे."
#Ranabaali BLOCKBUSTER 1stHalf ASUSUAL SECOND HALF RAMPAGE LOADING 🤙🏼🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/FzCsG3NHNo— . (@PokiriArjun) October 15, 2026
#Ranabaali Dull 1st Half! VD-Rashmika’s portions stand out and are executed well, but the rest of the narration is dead slow, flat, and overly violent at times. British sequences fail to create much emotional impact and are handled in a generic way. BGM is a huge letdown so far.— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 15, 2026
तिसऱ्या यूजरनं लिहिलं, 'मी चित्रपट बघून कंटाळलो आहे. उत्तरार्ध खूप कंटाळवाणा होता. विजयची सगळी मेहनत वाया गेली. फक्त रश्मिका पडद्यावर दिसल्यावरच काहीतरी बरं वाटतं. अजय-अतुलचं संगीत खूप निराशाजनक आहे, आणि चित्रपट अनावश्यक हिंसा आणि दृश्यांनी भरलेला आहे. एकंदरीत, हा एक असा चित्रपट आहे जो तुम्ही सहज विसरून जाल.'
Done with my show, Tiresome 2nd half follows..Vijay's efforts wasted..Only Postive when Rashmika on screen..!!Ajay-Atul’s music is a big letdown, and there’s too much senseless violence & scenes. Overall, a forgettable film 1.5/5 #Ranabaali— Peter Reviews (@urstrulyPeter) October 15, 2026
आणखी एका व्यक्तीनं लिहिलं,'रणबाली हा अलीकडच्या काळातील सर्वात वाईट चित्रपटांपैकी एक आहे. सिनेमाच्या नावाखाली सादर केलेला हा एक असा चित्रपट आहे, जो पाहणे म्हणजे एक प्रकारची यातनाच आहे. यात महिला, मुले आणि गरिबांवरील अंतहीन रक्तपात आणि हिंसाचार दाखवला आहे, आणि पीडितांबद्दल किंचितही सहानुभूती नाही. चित्रपटात मूर्ख खलनायक, विचारशून्य नायकी आहे आणि विजय देवराकोंडाचे पात्र पूर्णपणे कृत्रिम आणि विचित्र आहे.'
#Ranabaali One of the worst films in recent times. Absolute torture porn masquerading as cinema. Endless blood, gore and violence against women, children and the poor, with zero empathy for the victims. Dumb villains, mindless heroism and a caricaturish Vijay Deverakonda. 1/5— HitWicket! (@WalkingXception) October 16, 2026
Walked out of #RanaBaali… but the emotions are STILL running wild! ❤️🔥🔥 The second half takes that interval high and hits you even harder. The drought scene immediately after the interval is HEART-WRENCHING… the suffering stays with you long after the scene ends. From there to the climax, it’s an emotional rollercoaster that barely lets you breathe! 💔👏 For me, the second half surpasses the first. The climax takes its share of cinematic liberties, but the emotion and intensity make it a powerful finish! 🔥 I wished for a stronger BGM. With visuals and performances THIS powerful, a more stirring score could have taken the experience to another level! And the leading lady @iamRashmika WHAT A PERFORMER! ❤️👏 She brings that rare warmth, grace and emotional depth that reminded me of Soundarya. Every time she appears on screen, she makes you feel something. Telugu cinema has found a wonderful actress, and such a beautiful match for Ranabaali, on screen and off screen too! ❤️🧿 And the man himself, @TheDeverakonda your blood, sweat and total commitment are visible throughout. That Rayalaseema dialect, those fierce eyes, the rage, the vulnerability… you make Ranabaali’s pain and fury feel PERSONAL! An absolute feast to watch! 🔥🔥👏 The DoP and director are the two mighty pillars behind this film. The way they capture the land, its suffering and its people deserves huge applause. This may be the career-best work from both! 🎥🙌 Barring a few slow moments at the beginning, #RanaBaali delivers an experience packed with pain, love, rage and raw emotion. Definitely one of the good films in recent times. This one deserves to be experienced on the BIG SCREEN. You wont be disappointed..!! ❤️🔥👏🔥— Shiva Warangal (@SkWarangal) October 16, 2026
तसेच एका यूजरनं रश्मिकाचं कौतुक करताना लिहिलं, 'रणबाली - एक अयशस्वी प्रयत्न. कथाकथन कंटाळवाणे आणि खूप लांब आहे. चित्रपटाची लांबी हीच त्याची सर्वात मोठी उणीव आहे. हा चित्रपट सहजपणे 30 मिनिटांनी कमी करता आला असता. दुष्काळ आणि ब्रिटिश राजवट दर्शवणारी दृश्ये पाहताना खूप अस्वस्थ वाटते. कथेचे कथानक अनंतपूरमध्ये घडते, पण रश्मिका वगळता इतर कोणत्याही कलाकारानं स्थानिक बोलीभाषा अचूकपणे बोलली नाही. चित्रपट निर्मात्यांनी ही गोष्ट लक्षात घ्यायला हवी होती. अजय आणि अतुल यांनी खूप निराशा केली. 'एंडय्या स्वामी' हे गाणे चांगले आहे. आश्चर्याची गोष्ट म्हणजे, रश्मिका हाच या चित्रपटाचा एकमेव सकारात्मक पैलू आहे. तिनं उत्कृष्ट अभिनय केला आहे आणि अनंतपूरची बोलीभाषा अस्खलितपणे बोलते.'
What a movie!!!! Right from the story, screenplay @Rahul_Sankrityn nailed it. The lead pair is so beautiful, on screen chemistry looks so elegant. Music 🔥🧨🔥 Jayamma rocked it as usual! And #VijayDeverakonda a big hug to you from here. You deserve this ❤️❤️ #Ranabaali— #269 Signing off (@aka_akshayy) October 15, 2026
दुसऱ्या एकानं लिहिलं, 'काय अप्रतिम चित्रपट आहे. कथेपासून ते पटकथेपर्यंत, राहुल संकृत्यायननं उत्कृष्ट काम केलं आहे. मुख्य जोडी खूपच सुंदर आहे, पडद्यावर त्यांची केमिस्ट्री अप्रतिम आहे. संगीत उत्कृष्ट आहे, जयम्मा नेहमीप्रमाणेच अप्रतिम आहे, आणि विजय देवराकोंडा, तुझ्यावर खूप प्रेम आहे. तू त्यास पात्र आहेस.'
Vijay and Rashmika scenes on screen too good..chemistry baga workout aindi❤️❤️❤️ #Ranabaali— Cherry (@Rakhi_hi) October 16, 2026
विजय देवराकोंडा आणि रश्मिका मंदान्ना त्यांच्या ऑन-स्क्रीन केमिस्ट्रीची सोशल मीडियावर खूप चर्चा होत आहेत. दरम्यान, चित्रपटाच्या पटकथेवर आणि कथानकाच्या तर्कावर काही टीका होत असून, प्रेक्षक यापेक्षा अधिक चांगल्या गोष्टीची अपेक्षा करत होते, असं म्हटलं जात आहे.
'रणबाली'बद्दल : राहुल संकृत्यान दिग्दर्शित 'रणबली' हा चित्रपट 1876-78 च्या मद्रास दुष्काळाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर आधारित असून, ब्रिटिश राजवटीपासून आपल्या गावाला वाचवण्यासाठी एका माणसानं केलेल्या संघर्षाची कथा सांगतो. विजयनं यात 'सिंगणमाला बोब्बिली रणबाली' या मुख्य योद्ध्याची भूमिका साकारली आहे, जे विस्मृतीत गेलेल्या स्वातंत्र्यसैनिकांपासून प्रेरित एक काल्पनिक पात्र आहे, तर रश्मिकानं त्याच्या पत्नी 'जयम्मा'ची भूमिका साकारली आहे.