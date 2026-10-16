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विजय आणि रश्मिकाची केमिस्ट्री प्रेक्षकांना कशी वाटली? जाणून घ्या 'रणबाली' एक्स रिव्ह्यू...

विजय देवराकोंडा आणि रश्मिका मंदान्ना अभिनीत 'रणबाली' चित्रपटगृहांमध्ये प्रदर्शित झाला आहे. या चित्रपटाबद्दल आता सोशल मीडियावर चर्चा होत आहे.

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'रणबाली' एक्स रिव्ह्यू (पोस्टर)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 16, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST

2 Min Read
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हैदराबाद : अभिनेता विजय देवराकोंडा आणि रश्मिका मंदान्ना यांचा बहुप्रतीक्षित चित्रपट 'रणबाली' आज, 16 ऑक्टोबर रोजी चित्रपटगृहांमध्ये रिलीज झाला आहे. सोशल मीडियावर या चित्रपटाला आता संमिश्र प्रतिक्रिया मिळत आहे. लोक चित्रपटाची कथा, कलाकारांचा अभिनय, रोमँटिक दृश्ये आणि एकंदरीत चित्रपटाबद्दल बोलत आहेत. मात्र, या जोडीच्या केमिस्ट्रीनं प्रेक्षकांचे लक्ष वेधून घेतलं आहे. चाहते त्यांच्या ऑन-स्क्रीन उपस्थितीचे कौतुक करत आहेत. 'रणबाली'च्या पूर्वार्धात मुख्य पात्रांचा परिचय, कथेची प्रगती आणि पात्रांमधील नातेसंबंधांवर प्रेक्षकांनी चर्चा केली आहे. तर, उत्तरार्धातील काही भागांवर टीकाही झाली आहे. एकूणच, 'रणबाली'ला संमिश्र प्रतिसाद मिळाला आहे.

एक्स रिव्ह्यू : एका युजरनं चित्रपटाच्या पूर्वार्ध आणि उत्तरार्धातील आपले मत मांडले आहे. त्यानं त्याच्या एक्स हँडलवर लिहिलं, 'रणाबाली, एक ब्लॉकबस्टर पूर्वार्ध. नेहमीप्रमाणेच, उत्तरार्धही धमाकेदार असणार आहे.' दुसऱ्या एका युजरनं लिहिलं, 'रणाबालीचा पहिला भाग खूपच कंटाळवाणा होता. वीडी आणि रश्मिकाचे भाग चांगले आहेत आणि त्यांनी उत्तम अभिनय केला आहे, पण बाकीची कथा खूप संथ आणि कंटाळवाणी आहे, आणि काही ठिकाणी अत्याधिक हिंसा आहे. ब्रिटिश काळातील प्रसंग फारसा भावनिक प्रभाव पाडत नाहीत आणि ते खूप साध्या पद्धतीनं सादर केला आहेत. आतापर्यंत पार्श्वसंगीतही खूप निराशाजनक आहे."

तिसऱ्या यूजरनं लिहिलं, 'मी चित्रपट बघून कंटाळलो आहे. उत्तरार्ध खूप कंटाळवाणा होता. विजयची सगळी मेहनत वाया गेली. फक्त रश्मिका पडद्यावर दिसल्यावरच काहीतरी बरं वाटतं. अजय-अतुलचं संगीत खूप निराशाजनक आहे, आणि चित्रपट अनावश्यक हिंसा आणि दृश्यांनी भरलेला आहे. एकंदरीत, हा एक असा चित्रपट आहे जो तुम्ही सहज विसरून जाल.'

आणखी एका व्यक्तीनं लिहिलं,'रणबाली हा अलीकडच्या काळातील सर्वात वाईट चित्रपटांपैकी एक आहे. सिनेमाच्या नावाखाली सादर केलेला हा एक असा चित्रपट आहे, जो पाहणे म्हणजे एक प्रकारची यातनाच आहे. यात महिला, मुले आणि गरिबांवरील अंतहीन रक्तपात आणि हिंसाचार दाखवला आहे, आणि पीडितांबद्दल किंचितही सहानुभूती नाही. चित्रपटात मूर्ख खलनायक, विचारशून्य नायकी आहे आणि विजय देवराकोंडाचे पात्र पूर्णपणे कृत्रिम आणि विचित्र आहे.'

तसेच एका यूजरनं रश्मिकाचं कौतुक करताना लिहिलं, 'रणबाली - एक अयशस्वी प्रयत्न. कथाकथन कंटाळवाणे आणि खूप लांब आहे. चित्रपटाची लांबी हीच त्याची सर्वात मोठी उणीव आहे. हा चित्रपट सहजपणे 30 मिनिटांनी कमी करता आला असता. दुष्काळ आणि ब्रिटिश राजवट दर्शवणारी दृश्ये पाहताना खूप अस्वस्थ वाटते. कथेचे कथानक अनंतपूरमध्ये घडते, पण रश्मिका वगळता इतर कोणत्याही कलाकारानं स्थानिक बोलीभाषा अचूकपणे बोलली नाही. चित्रपट निर्मात्यांनी ही गोष्ट लक्षात घ्यायला हवी होती. अजय आणि अतुल यांनी खूप निराशा केली. 'एंडय्या स्वामी' हे गाणे चांगले आहे. आश्चर्याची गोष्ट म्हणजे, रश्मिका हाच या चित्रपटाचा एकमेव सकारात्मक पैलू आहे. तिनं उत्कृष्ट अभिनय केला आहे आणि अनंतपूरची बोलीभाषा अस्खलितपणे बोलते.'

दुसऱ्या एकानं लिहिलं, 'काय अप्रतिम चित्रपट आहे. कथेपासून ते पटकथेपर्यंत, राहुल संकृत्यायननं उत्कृष्ट काम केलं आहे. मुख्य जोडी खूपच सुंदर आहे, पडद्यावर त्यांची केमिस्ट्री अप्रतिम आहे. संगीत उत्कृष्ट आहे, जयम्मा नेहमीप्रमाणेच अप्रतिम आहे, आणि विजय देवराकोंडा, तुझ्यावर खूप प्रेम आहे. तू त्यास पात्र आहेस.'

विजय देवराकोंडा आणि रश्मिका मंदान्ना त्यांच्या ऑन-स्क्रीन केमिस्ट्रीची सोशल मीडियावर खूप चर्चा होत आहेत. दरम्यान, चित्रपटाच्या पटकथेवर आणि कथानकाच्या तर्कावर काही टीका होत असून, प्रेक्षक यापेक्षा अधिक चांगल्या गोष्टीची अपेक्षा करत होते, असं म्हटलं जात आहे.

'रणबाली'बद्दल : राहुल संकृत्यान दिग्दर्शित 'रणबली' हा चित्रपट 1876-78 च्या मद्रास दुष्काळाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर आधारित असून, ब्रिटिश राजवटीपासून आपल्या गावाला वाचवण्यासाठी एका माणसानं केलेल्या संघर्षाची कथा सांगतो. विजयनं यात 'सिंगणमाला बोब्बिली रणबाली' या मुख्य योद्ध्याची भूमिका साकारली आहे, जे विस्मृतीत गेलेल्या स्वातंत्र्यसैनिकांपासून प्रेरित एक काल्पनिक पात्र आहे, तर रश्मिकानं त्याच्या पत्नी 'जयम्मा'ची भूमिका साकारली आहे.

हेही वाचा :

  1. विजय देवरकोंडाचा पॅन इंडिया चित्रपट 'राणाबाली'चा ट्रेलर 'या' तारखेला होईल प्रदर्शित...
  2. विजय देवेरकोंडा आणि रश्मिका मंदान्ना स्टारर पीरियड ड्रामा 'राणाबाली'चं शूटिंग पूर्ण
  3. तमिळ ऐतिहासिक चित्रपट 'राणाबाली' कधी होणार प्रदर्शित ? नवीन पोस्टसह रिलीज डेट आली समोर

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