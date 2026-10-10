मोदी-शाहांना देशातील जनतेविरुद्ध युद्ध पुकारायचं आहे का? - अभिजीत दिपके
निवडणूक आयोग आणि निवडणूक आयुक्त यांच्याविरोधात दिल्लीतील जंतर मंतरवर सीजेपीने आंदोलन पुकारलं आहे.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 8:34 AM IST
नवी दिल्ली/मुंबई - सीजेपीचे संस्थापक अध्यक्ष अभिजीत दिपके (Abhijeet Dipke) हे दिल्लीतील जंतर-मंतरवर होणाऱ्या आंदोलनासाठी दिल्लीला (Delhi) रवाना झाले. दिल्ली पोलिसांनी आंदोलनाला परवानगी नाकारल्याची माहिती समोर आली असतानाही दिपके यांनी आंदोलन करण्याचा निर्धार व्यक्त केला आहे. CJP च्या आंदोलनाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर राजधानी दिल्लीत कडेकोट सुरक्षा व्यवस्था तैनात करण्यात आली असून, रेल्वे आणि मेट्रो सेवांवरही निर्बंध घालण्यात आले आहेत.
अभिजीत दिपके यांनी पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी आणि केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह यांच्यावर जोरदार टीका केली. तसंच हे आंदोलन मोडीत काढण्यात येणार असल्याचा दावाही त्यांनी केला आहे.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "I wonder why the Prime Minister of this country is so afraid of the nation's youth and its people. What was the need to shut down all railway services? What was the need to halt all metro operations? They have cut off the internet and blocked the roads. They have brought the Army from J&K and deployed it in Delhi. They have summoned CRPF forces from Naxal-affected areas and deployed them in Delhi. Do Narendra Modi and Amit Shah want to wage war against the people of their own country? Is Gyanesh Kumar so dear to them that they would unleash their police and army forces upon their own citizens?..." He adds, "PM Modi is afraid; he fears that the people of this country will not vote for him after this. That is why, simply to cling to power, they are picking people up from trains. Announcements are being made in societies warning people not to join the protests. The Delhi Police is visiting homes, telling people not to participate in protests. But why shouldn't we? Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 grants us the fundamental right to protest in a democratic and peaceful manner, and that is exactly what we intend to do. When asked if he will be arrested upon reaching Delhi airport, he says, "If they want to detain or arrest me, let them go ahead. I am ready for it; let them arrest or detain me. It makes no difference to me. Invoke the UAPA, invoke the NSA—go ahead and do it. But we will keep fighting for free and fair elections and to save this country's democracy."— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
अभिजीत दिपके म्हणाले, "मला प्रश्न पडतो की, या देशाचे पंतप्रधान देशातील तरुणांना आणि जनतेला इतके का घाबरतात? रेल्वेच्या सर्व सेवा बंद करण्याची काय गरज होती? मेट्रोची सर्व वाहतूक थांबवण्याची काय गरज होती? त्यांनी इंटरनेट बंद केले आणि रस्ते अडवले आहेत. त्यांनी जम्मू-काश्मीरमधून सैन्य बोलावून दिल्लीत तैनात केले आहे. नक्षलग्रस्त भागांतून सीआरपीएफ (CRPF) दलांना बोलावून दिल्लीत तैनात केले आहे. नरेंद्र मोदी आणि अमित शाह यांना काय आपल्याच देशातील जनतेविरुद्ध युद्ध पुकारायचे आहे का? ज्ञानेश कुमार त्यांना इतके प्रिय आहेत का की, त्यासाठी ते आपल्याच नागरिकांवर पोलीस आणि सैन्य दलांना सोडतील?"
ते पुढे म्हणतात, "पंतप्रधान मोदींना भीती वाटते; त्यांना अशी भीती आहे की यानंतर देशातील जनता त्यांना मतदान करणार नाही. म्हणूनच, केवळ सत्तेला चिकटून राहण्यासाठी ते लोकांना रेल्वे गाड्यांमधून उचलत आहेत. गृहनिर्माण सोसायट्यांमध्ये घोषणा करून लोकांना आंदोलनात सहभागी न होण्याचा इशारा दिला जात आहे. दिल्ली पोलीस लोकांच्या घरी जाऊन त्यांना आंदोलनात भाग न घेण्यास सांगत आहेत. पण आम्ही तसे का करू नये? आंदोलन करणे हा आमचा मूलभूत अधिकार आहे. कलम 19 आपल्याला लोकशाही मार्गाने आणि शांततापूर्ण पद्धतीने आंदोलन करण्याचा मूलभूत अधिकार देते. आम्ही नेमके तेच करणार आहोत."
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