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मोदी-शाहांना देशातील जनतेविरुद्ध युद्ध पुकारायचं आहे का? - अभिजीत दिपके

निवडणूक आयोग आणि निवडणूक आयुक्त यांच्याविरोधात दिल्लीतील जंतर मंतरवर सीजेपीने आंदोलन पुकारलं आहे.

Abhijeet Dipke
सीजेपी अध्यक्ष अभिजीत दिपके (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Marathi Team

Published : October 10, 2026 at 8:34 AM IST

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नवी दिल्ली/मुंबई - सीजेपीचे संस्थापक अध्यक्ष अभिजीत दिपके (Abhijeet Dipke) हे दिल्लीतील जंतर-मंतरवर होणाऱ्या आंदोलनासाठी दिल्लीला (Delhi) रवाना झाले. दिल्ली पोलिसांनी आंदोलनाला परवानगी नाकारल्याची माहिती समोर आली असतानाही दिपके यांनी आंदोलन करण्याचा निर्धार व्यक्त केला आहे. CJP च्या आंदोलनाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर राजधानी दिल्लीत कडेकोट सुरक्षा व्यवस्था तैनात करण्यात आली असून, रेल्वे आणि मेट्रो सेवांवरही निर्बंध घालण्यात आले आहेत.

अभिजीत दिपके यांनी पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी आणि केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह यांच्यावर जोरदार टीका केली. तसंच हे आंदोलन मोडीत काढण्यात येणार असल्याचा दावाही त्यांनी केला आहे.

अभिजीत दिपके म्हणाले, "मला प्रश्न पडतो की, या देशाचे पंतप्रधान देशातील तरुणांना आणि जनतेला इतके का घाबरतात? रेल्वेच्या सर्व सेवा बंद करण्याची काय गरज होती? मेट्रोची सर्व वाहतूक थांबवण्याची काय गरज होती? त्यांनी इंटरनेट बंद केले आणि रस्ते अडवले आहेत. त्यांनी जम्मू-काश्मीरमधून सैन्य बोलावून दिल्लीत तैनात केले आहे. नक्षलग्रस्त भागांतून सीआरपीएफ (CRPF) दलांना बोलावून दिल्लीत तैनात केले आहे. नरेंद्र मोदी आणि अमित शाह यांना काय आपल्याच देशातील जनतेविरुद्ध युद्ध पुकारायचे आहे का? ज्ञानेश कुमार त्यांना इतके प्रिय आहेत का की, त्यासाठी ते आपल्याच नागरिकांवर पोलीस आणि सैन्य दलांना सोडतील?"

ते पुढे म्हणतात, "पंतप्रधान मोदींना भीती वाटते; त्यांना अशी भीती आहे की यानंतर देशातील जनता त्यांना मतदान करणार नाही. म्हणूनच, केवळ सत्तेला चिकटून राहण्यासाठी ते लोकांना रेल्वे गाड्यांमधून उचलत आहेत. गृहनिर्माण सोसायट्यांमध्ये घोषणा करून लोकांना आंदोलनात सहभागी न होण्याचा इशारा दिला जात आहे. दिल्ली पोलीस लोकांच्या घरी जाऊन त्यांना आंदोलनात भाग न घेण्यास सांगत आहेत. पण आम्ही तसे का करू नये? आंदोलन करणे हा आमचा मूलभूत अधिकार आहे. कलम 19 आपल्याला लोकशाही मार्गाने आणि शांततापूर्ण पद्धतीने आंदोलन करण्याचा मूलभूत अधिकार देते. आम्ही नेमके तेच करणार आहोत."

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TAGGED:

सीजेपी जंतर मंतर आंदोलन
अभिजीत दिपके
ABHIJEET DIPKE
PM NARENDRA MODI
CJP PROTEST JANTAR MANTAR DELHI

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