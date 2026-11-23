दिल्लीत पोलीस ठाण्यात चौकशीसाठी बोलावलेल्या तरुणाचा पोलिसांवर चाकूनं हल्ला; पाच पोलीस गंभीर जखमी
आरोपीवर गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला असून पुढील कायदेशीर कारवाई सुरू करण्यात आली आहे.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
नवी दिल्ली : मध्य दिल्लीतील जामा मशीद पोलीस ठाण्यात चौकशीसाठी बोलावलेल्या एका तरुणानं अचानक चाकूनं पोलीस अधिकाऱ्यांवर हल्ला केला. यामुळं पोलीस ठाण्यात एकच गोंधळ उडाला. या तरुणाच्या हल्ल्यात पाच पोलीस गंभीर जखमी झाले आहेत. दरम्यान, आरोपीने गुन्हा केल्यानंतर पळ काढला. मात्र, आरोपीला सेंट्रल डिस्ट्रिक्ट ऑपरेशन्स युनिटनं चितली कबर परिसरात झालेल्या चकमकीनंतर पकडलं. तसंच त्याच्यावर गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला असून पुढील कायदेशीर कारवाई सुरू करण्यात आली आहे.
कौटुंबिक वादासंदर्भात तक्रार दाखल करण्यात आली होती : डीसीपी सेंट्रल रोहित राजबीर सिंग यांनी सांगितलं की, सोमवारी दुपारी 2:30 वाजता नबील नावाच्या एका तरुणाला जामा मशीद पोलीस ठाण्यात बोलावण्यात आलं होतं. नबीलविरुद्ध त्याच्या आई आणि बहिणीसोबत सुरू असलेल्या कौटुंबिक वादासंदर्भात तक्रार दाखल करण्यात आली होती. पोलीस ठाण्यात चौकशी आणि तपासणी प्रक्रियेदरम्यान, नबील अचानक संतापला आणि त्यानं जवळच लपवून ठेवलेल्या चाकूनं पोलीस ठाण्यात उपस्थित असलेल्या पोलिसांवर हल्ला केला.
Delhi Police say - Today, at around 2:30 PM, an incident occurred at PS Jama Masjid involving Nabeel (approximately 30 years), resident of Kala Mahal, Jama Masjid, Delhi, who had been called to the police station for counselling on a complaint made by his mother and sister, alleging that he was troubling them. During interaction with the police personnel, the accused suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked the police staff present inside the police station, causing injuries to their faces and necks. SI Ajay, SI Arvind and HC Harender sustained serious injuries, while ASI Shri Krishna and HC Baljeet also sustained injuries. All five injured personnel were shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment. Following the attack, the accused fled from the police station and allegedly snatched a scooter from a member of the public to facilitate his escape. Acting swiftly, a joint team of AATS and Special Staff, Central District, tracked down and spotted the accused at Chitli Qabar, within the jurisdiction of PS Chandni Mahal. At around 4:30 PM, when the police team attempted to apprehend him, the accused again attacked the police personnel with a knife, injuring four members of the Special Staff, namely Constable Ankit, Constable Jayant, Constable Lokesh and Constable Parminder. The injured personnel were shifted to LNJP Hospital for treatment. Despite the grave threat posed by the accused, the police personnel exhibited extreme restraint and professionalism. Controlled firing was resorted to, with all shots aimed below the waist. A total of eight rounds were fired, six of which hit the accused in his legs. The accused sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital for medical treatment. The accused has one previous criminal involvement in a case registered under Section 324 IPC at PS Daryaganj in 2022. Cases under relevant provisions of law are being registered at PS Jama Masjid and PS Chandni Mahal. Further investigation is underway. (Pic Source: Delhi Police; in pic: accused Nabeel)— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026
पाच पोलिसांच्या चेहऱ्यावर आणि मानेवर जखमा : या अचानक केलेल्या चाकू हल्ल्यामुळं पोलिसांना आपला बचाव करण्याची संधीच मिळाली नाही. आरोपींनी त्यांच्यावर वारंवार हल्ला करून त्यांना रक्तबंबाळ केलं. सर्व जखमी पोलिसांच्या चेहऱ्यावर आणि मानेवर गंभीर जखमा झाल्या. यानंतर इतर पोलीस कर्मचाऱ्यांनी त्यांना तातडीनं जवळच्या संजीवन रुग्णालयात दाखल केलं. प्रथमोपचार मिळाल्यानंतर, जखमांची तीव्रता लक्षात घेता, पुढील उपचारांसाठी पाचही पोलिसांना सर गंगा राम रुग्णालयात पाठवण्यात आलं.
दुचाकी चोरून पलायन, चितली कबरमध्ये चकमक : पोलीस ठाण्यात पोलीस पथकावर हल्ला केल्यानंतर, आरोपी नबील घटनास्थळावरून पळून गेला. पोलिसांना चकमा देऊन पळून जाण्यासाठी त्यानं वाटेत एक दुचाकीही चोरली. प्रकरणाचे गांभीर्य लक्षात घेऊन, सेंट्रल डिस्ट्रिक्ट ऑपरेशन्स युनिटला तत्काळ सक्रिय करण्यात आले. तांत्रिक पाळत आणि स्थानिक गुप्त माहितीच्या आधारे, पोलीस पथकानं आरोपीचा शोध घेतला आणि चितली कबर परिसरात त्याला घेरले. जेव्हा पोलिसांनी त्याला पकडण्याचा प्रयत्न केला, तेव्हा आरोपीनं पुन्हा पोलिसांवर हल्ला केला. प्रत्युत्तरादाखल, आत्मसंरक्षणासाठी आणि धोका नाहीसा करण्यासाठी पोलिसांना गोळीबार करावा लागला. यावेळी गोळी लागल्यानंतर आरोपीला पकडण्यात आले.
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