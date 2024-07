'कमबॅक' करावा तर असा...! आयपीएलमध्ये हुटींगचा बळी ठरलेल्या पांड्यानं रचला इतिहास; 'ही' कामगिरी करणारा पहिलाच भारतीय - ICC Rankings

Beast with the bat. Beast with the ball 😮‍💨



Presenting the new joint-No.1 Ranked Men's T20I All-Rounder, Hardik Pandya 💪#T20WorldCup | 🔗: https://t.co/josnW8GAzf pic.twitter.com/mIb3jZc1Cs

— ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2024