कंगना रणौतचा 'इमर्जन्सी' प्रदर्शित, थिएटरबाहेर पोलीस तैनात, प्रेक्षकांच्या प्रतिक्रिया, बंदीची मागणी वाढली - EMERGENCY MOVIE AUDIENCE REACTION

शीख समुदायाच्या प्रचंड विरोधानंतरही कंगना रणौतचा 'इमर्जन्सी' चित्रपट आज १७ जानेवारी रोजी प्रदर्शित झाला. चित्रपट पाहिल्यानंतर युजर्सनी आपल्या प्रतिक्रिया दिल्या आहेत.

कंगना रणौतचा 'इमर्जन्सी' प्रदर्शित ((Emergency film poster))
By ETV Bharat Marathi Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 12:18 PM IST

मुंबई- कंगना रणौतचा वादग्रस्त 'इमर्जन्सी' हा राजकीय चित्रपट आज १७ जानेवारी रोजी विरोध होत असताना प्रदर्शित झाला. या चित्रपटाला पंजाबमध्ये सर्वाधिक विरोध होत आहे. 'इमर्जन्सी'मध्ये दाखवलेल्या काही दृश्यांवर शीख समुदायानं आक्षेप घेतल्यामुळं हा चित्रपट वादात भोवऱ्यात सापडला आणि चर्चेत राहिला आहे. पंजाबची राजधानी अमृतसरमध्ये, 'इमर्जन्सी'च्या प्रदर्शनानिमित्त कोणताही वाद टाळण्यासाठी, प्रशासनानं थिएटरबाहेर पोलिस बंदोबस्त तैनात केला आहे. 'इमर्जन्सी' बद्दल लोकांचे काय मत आहे आणि X वर त्याला कसा प्रतिसाद मिळत आहे हे जाणून घ्या.

सर्वात पहिल्यांदा ज्या लोकांना 'इमर्जन्सी' हा चित्रपट कसा आवडला त्यांच्या प्रतिक्रिया जाणून घेऊयात चित्रपट विश्लेषक रमेश बाला यांनी 'इमर्जन्सी' चित्रपट पाहिल्यानंतर त्यांची प्रतिक्रिया दिली आहे. रमेश बाला यांनी त्यांच्या एक्स पोस्टमध्ये लिहिले आहे की, " 'इमर्जन्सी' चित्रपटाचा माझ्यावर परिणाम होईल अशी मला अपेक्षा नव्हती, कंगनानं श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधींची भूमिका अत्यंत प्रामाणिकपणे साकारली आहे. चित्रपटातील संपूर्ण कलाकारांसह कंगनानं त्यांच्या भूमिकांना न्याय दिला आहे. त्यांनी केलंलं काम अप्रतिम आहे. १९७५ च्या पार्श्वभूमीवरील या चित्रपटाची कथा उत्तम प्रकारे सादर झाली आहे, चित्रपटाचे संगीत देखील कथेला साजेसे आहे."

'इमर्जन्सी' चित्रपटा पाहून एका युजरनं लिहिले की, "कंगना राणौतनं तिच्या भूमिकेवर खूप मेहनत घेतली आहे, चित्रपटानं मला भावनिक केलं नाही, पण मनापासून धन्यवाद." अनेकांनी म्हटले आहे की चित्रपटात तथ्यांशी छेडछाड करण्यात आली आहे. अनेकांनी या चित्रपटाला प्रचारकी असल्याचंही म्हटलेंआहे. परंतु, बहुतेक लोकांना कंगनाचा लूक आणि चित्रपटातील तिचा अभिनय आवडला आहे.

पंजाबमध्ये 'इमर्जन्सी' या चित्रपटाचा जोरदार विरोध होत आहे. शीख समुदायाच्या शिरोमणा गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमिटीनं (एसजीपीसी) या चित्रपटाला विरोध केला आहे. चित्रपटात त्यांना दहशतवादी म्हणून दाखवलं जात असल्याचा आरोप शीख समुदायाचा आहे. अमृतसरमध्ये 'इमर्जन्सी' चित्रपटावर बंदी घालण्याची मागणी एसजीपीसीने केली आहे. एसजीपीसीनं म्हटलं आहे की, आम्ही या संदर्भात पंजाब सरकारला पत्र लिहून चित्रपटावर बंदी घालण्याची मागणी केली आहे, परंतु अद्याप त्यावर कोणतीही कारवाई झालेली नाही. पंजाब सरकारने चित्रपटगृहांमध्ये आणि रस्त्यांवर कोणताही गोंधळ होऊ नये म्हणून पोलिस दल तैनात केलं आहे. 'इमर्जन्सी' हा चित्रपट आज १७ जानेवारी रोजी सिनेमा प्रेमी दिनानिमित्त प्रदर्शित झाला आहे आणि या निमित्तानं चित्रपटाची तिकिटं ९९ रुपयांना उपलब्ध आहेत.

