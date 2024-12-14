हैदराबाद : सुप्रसिद्ध अभिनेता अल्लू अर्जुन याला चंचलगुडा चेंगराचेंगरी प्रकरणात तेलंगाणा पोलिसांनी अटक केली. अल्लू अर्जुनला न्यायालयाकडून 14 दिवसांची कोठडी मिळाल्यानंतर तेलंगाणा उच्च न्यायालयानं त्याला 50 हजाराच्या जातमुचलक्यावर जामीन दिला. मात्र जामीन मिळाल्यानंतरही अल्लू अर्जुनला रात्रभर कारागृहातच राहावं लागलं. आज सकाळीच अल्लू अर्जुनची कारागृहातून सुटका करण्यात आली. मात्र अभिनेत्याला रात्रभर कारागृहातच राहावं लागल्यानं त्याच्या वकिलांनी कारागृह प्रशासनावर गंभीर आरोप केले आहेत.
'पुष्पाभाई' अल्लू अर्जुननं रात्र काढली कारागृहात : पुष्पा 2 या चित्रपटाच्या प्रमोशनवेळी संध्या थियटरला मोठी चेंगराचेंगरी झाली. या चेंगराचेंगरीत एका महिलेला आपला जीव गमवावा लागला. या चेंगराचेंगरी प्रकरणी चित्रपटाचा अभिनेता अल्लू अर्जुन याच्यावर गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला. त्यामुळे अल्लू अर्जुनला तेलंगाणा पोलिसांनी अटक केली. अल्लू अर्जुनला न्यायालयात हजर केलं असता, न्यायालयानं त्याला 14 दिवसांची न्यायालयीन कोठडी ठोठावली. मात्र अल्लू अर्जुन याच्यावतीनं तेलंगाणा उच्च न्यायालयात धाव घेण्यात आली. उच्च न्यायालयानं अल्लू अर्जुनला दिलासा देत अंतरिम जामीन मंजूर केला. मात्र तरीही ऑर्डर पोहोचेपर्यंत उशीर झाल्यानं अल्लू अर्जुनला कारागृहात रात्र काढावी लागली.
अल्लू अर्जुनच्या वकिलांचे कारागृह प्रशासनावर गंभीर आरोप : उच्च न्यायालयाकडून जामीन मिळाल्यानंतर अल्लू अर्जुनला रात्रभर कारागृहातच राहावं लागलं. त्यामुळे त्याचे वकील अशोक रेड्डी यांनी मोठा संताप व्यक्त केला. "कारागृह प्रशासनाला उच्च न्यायालयाकडून आदेशाची प्रत मिळाली, पण तरीही त्यांनी अभिनेता अल्लू अर्जुन याला सोडलं नाही. त्यामुळे त्यांना उत्तर द्यावं लागेल. ही बेकायदेशीर नजरकैद आहे, यावर आम्ही कायदेशीर कारवाई करण्याची तयारी करत आहोत. आता अल्लू अर्जुनची सुटका झाली आहे," असं त्यांनी यावेळी सांगितलं.
