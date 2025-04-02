ETV Bharat / bharat

वक्फ सुधारणा विधेयक आज केंद्रीय संसदीय कामकाज तथा अल्पसंख्यांक मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू यांनी सादर केलं आहे. त्यावर सध्या चर्चा सुरू आहे.

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

नवी दिल्ली : वक्फ सुधारणा विधेयक लोकसभेत मांडण्याचा केंद्र सरकारनं निर्णय घेतला आहे. केंद्रीय संसदीय कामकाज मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू यांनी या बिलावर भाष्य सुरु केलं आहे. मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू यांनी 25 राज्यातून सूचना मागवल्या आहेत. कायदे तज्ज्ञांकडूनही आम्ही सूचना घेतल्या आहेत. मात्र तरीही वक्फ विधेयकावर विरोधकांचं मन साफ नाही. हा कायदा बनला तेव्हा, असंवैधानिक वाटला नाही, असा जोरदार हल्लाबोल किरेन रिजिजू यांनी केला.

वक्फ सुधारणा विधेयक लोकसभेत : केंद्रीय संसदीय कामकाज मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू हे लोकसभेत वक्फ सुधारणा विधेयकावर बोलत आहेत. किरेन रिजिजू यांनी वक्फ सुधारणा विधेयकावरुन विरोधकांवर जोरदार हल्लाबोल केला आहे. 1954 मध्ये वक्फचा कायदा बनला, तेव्हा स्टेट वक्फ बोर्डही बनलं. हे विधेयक नवं नाही, 1913 पासून याची मागणी आहे. संसदेच्या जागेवरही वक्फ बोर्डानं दावा सांगितला असता, असंही मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू यांनी यावेळी सांगितलं.

