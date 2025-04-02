नवी दिल्ली : वक्फ सुधारणा विधेयक लोकसभेत मांडण्याचा केंद्र सरकारनं निर्णय घेतला आहे. केंद्रीय संसदीय कामकाज मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू यांनी या बिलावर भाष्य सुरु केलं आहे. मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू यांनी 25 राज्यातून सूचना मागवल्या आहेत. कायदे तज्ज्ञांकडूनही आम्ही सूचना घेतल्या आहेत. मात्र तरीही वक्फ विधेयकावर विरोधकांचं मन साफ नाही. हा कायदा बनला तेव्हा, असंवैधानिक वाटला नाही, असा जोरदार हल्लाबोल किरेन रिजिजू यांनी केला.
#WATCH | After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says " ...kisi ki baat koi bad-guma na samjhega. zameen ka dard kabhi aasamaan nahi samjhega...i not only hope, but i am sure that those who oppose this bill will also have… pic.twitter.com/MP9OuzHkAq— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
#WATCH | After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says " i want to say that the discussion that has taken place on the waqf amendment bill in the joint committee of both the houses has never been done in the parliamentary… pic.twitter.com/GgmvdlPNR5— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
वक्फ सुधारणा विधेयक लोकसभेत : केंद्रीय संसदीय कामकाज मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू हे लोकसभेत वक्फ सुधारणा विधेयकावर बोलत आहेत. किरेन रिजिजू यांनी वक्फ सुधारणा विधेयकावरुन विरोधकांवर जोरदार हल्लाबोल केला आहे. 1954 मध्ये वक्फचा कायदा बनला, तेव्हा स्टेट वक्फ बोर्डही बनलं. हे विधेयक नवं नाही, 1913 पासून याची मागणी आहे. संसदेच्या जागेवरही वक्फ बोर्डानं दावा सांगितला असता, असंही मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू यांनी यावेळी सांगितलं.
#WATCH | Waqf (Amendment) Bill taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, " ...it was your (opposition) insistence that a joint parliamentary committee should be formed. we do not have a committee like the congress. we have a… pic.twitter.com/bbKRTuheft
#WATCH | Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduces Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/BukG8RSqBT— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
हेही वाचा :
#WATCH | In Lok Sabha, Congress MP KC Venugopal says " this type of bill (waqf amendment bill) that you are bringing into the house, at least the members has to have the power to give amendments...you are bulldozing the legislation. this is this type of legislation. you need to… pic.twitter.com/Ka9dtQ7wC6— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
- अदानी ग्रुपवरील आरोपांवरून संसदेत गदारोळ, राज्यसभेसह लोकसभेचे कामकाज दिवसभराकरिता स्थगित
- संसदेच्या अर्थसंकल्पीय अधिवेशनाला उद्यापासून प्रारंभ; 'या' मुद्द्यावरून विरोधक सरकारला घेरण्याची शक्यता - parliament budget session
- अदानी ग्रुपवरील आरोपांवरून संसदेत गदारोळ, राज्यसभेसह लोकसभेचे कामकाज दिवसभराकरिता स्थगित