विधानसभा निवडणूक 2024; जम्मू काश्मीरमध्ये आज मतदान, शेवटच्या टप्प्यात 40 जागांसाठी 'इतके' उमेदवार मैदानात - Jammu Kashmir Election 2024 Live

Jammu Kashmir Election 2024 Live Update : जम्मू काश्मीरमध्ये आज शेवटच्या टप्प्यातील मतदान पार पडत आहे. विधानसभा निवडणूक 2024 च्या मतदानाची प्रशासनाकडून तयारी पूर्ण झाली आहे. मतदानामुळे आज जम्मू काश्मीरमध्ये तगडी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था तैनात करण्यात आली आहे.

श्रीनगर Jammu Kashmir Election 2024 Live Update : जम्मू काश्मीरमध्ये आज विधानसभा निवडणूक 2024 च्या शेवटच्या टप्प्यातील मतदान पार पडणार आहे. थोड्याच वेळापूर्वी मतदानाला सुरुवात झाली असून मतदान केंद्रावर मतदारांच्या रांगा लागल्या आहेत. शेवटच्या टप्प्यात 7 जिल्ह्यातील 40 मतदार संघात आज मतदान पार पडणार आहे. या 40 जागांसाठी तब्बल 415 उमेदवारांचं भवितव्य आज मतपेटीत बंद होणार आहे.

जम्मू काश्मीरच्या 7 जिल्ह्यातील 40 मतदार संघात मतदान : जम्मू काश्मीरचं विभाजन झाल्यानंतर पहिल्यांदा जम्मू काश्मीरमध्ये सार्वजनिक निवडणूक पार पडत आहे. विधानसभा निवडणूक 2024 साठी प्रशासनानं पूर्ण तयारी केली आहे. आज जम्मू काश्मीरमधील 7 जिल्ह्यातील तब्बल 40 विधानसभा मतदार संघात मतदान पार पडणार आहे. या 40 मतदार संघात मतदानाची तयारी पूर्ण झाली आहे.

