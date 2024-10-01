विधानसभा निवडणूक 2024; जम्मू काश्मीरमध्ये आज मतदान, शेवटच्या टप्प्यात 40 जागांसाठी 'इतके' उमेदवार मैदानात - Jammu Kashmir Election 2024 Live

श्रीनगर Jammu Kashmir Election 2024 Live Update : जम्मू काश्मीरमध्ये आज विधानसभा निवडणूक 2024 च्या शेवटच्या टप्प्यातील मतदान पार पडणार आहे. थोड्याच वेळापूर्वी मतदानाला सुरुवात झाली असून मतदान केंद्रावर मतदारांच्या रांगा लागल्या आहेत. शेवटच्या टप्प्यात 7 जिल्ह्यातील 40 मतदार संघात आज मतदान पार पडणार आहे. या 40 जागांसाठी तब्बल 415 उमेदवारांचं भवितव्य आज मतपेटीत बंद होणार आहे.
Amit Shah calls for strong leadership in J-K as Assembly Polls reach final phase— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 1, 2024
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/GcvumpWHis#AmitShah #JammuKashmir #Assemblyelection pic.twitter.com/UY4jjC1iBe
#WATCH | Jammu: Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad says, " i appeal to people to come out and vote. the political party that comes to power should resolve the issues. i will not speak against or in favour of any party. voters will decide whether (majority)… pic.twitter.com/seo7Hu1wl4— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024
#WATCH | Jammu: Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Jammu for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/cvrFuLWVlD— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024
जम्मू काश्मीरच्या 7 जिल्ह्यातील 40 मतदार संघात मतदान : जम्मू काश्मीरचं विभाजन झाल्यानंतर पहिल्यांदा जम्मू काश्मीरमध्ये सार्वजनिक निवडणूक पार पडत आहे. विधानसभा निवडणूक 2024 साठी प्रशासनानं पूर्ण तयारी केली आहे. आज जम्मू काश्मीरमधील 7 जिल्ह्यातील तब्बल 40 विधानसभा मतदार संघात मतदान पार पडणार आहे. या 40 मतदार संघात मतदानाची तयारी पूर्ण झाली आहे.
#WATCH | J&K: People enter a polling station in Jammu as voting begins for the 3rd & final phase of the Assembly elections today— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024
Eligible voters in 40 constituencies across 7 districts of the UT are exercising their franchise today. pic.twitter.com/CnFsCyaKTe
Final phase of J-K Assembly polls begins today: 40 constituencies to vote amid tight security— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 1, 2024
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/ipoA83S342#JammuKashmir #Assemblyelections #ElectionCommission pic.twitter.com/z62qbgx7Br
