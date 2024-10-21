ETV Bharat / bharat

निवडणुकीपूर्वी सुरक्षा दलाची मोठी कारवाई; चकमकीत पाच नक्षलवादी ठार

गडचिरोली जिल्ह्यात पोलीस आणि नक्षलवाद्यांमध्ये चकमक झाली आहे. यात पाच नक्षलवादी ठार झालेत.

By ETV Bharat Marathi Team

Published : 12 minutes ago

5 Naxals Killed
पाच नक्षलवादी ठार (File Photo)

गडचिरोली : गडचिरोली जिल्ह्यात पोलीस आणि नक्षलवाद्यांमध्ये चकमक सुरु आहे. गडचिरोलीतील छत्तीसगड सीमावर्ती भागात नक्षलविरोधी पोलीस पथक आणि नक्षलवाद्यांमध्ये चकमक सुरू आहे. या चकमकीत पाच नक्षलवादी ठार झाल्याची प्राथमिक माहिती आहे. तर एक पोलीस जवान जखमी झाल्याचीही माहिती आहे. भामरागडमधील कोपरीच्या जंगलात ही चकमक झाली आहे.

लोकसभा निवडणुकीपूर्वी सुरक्षा दलाची मोठी कारवाई; चकमकीत 29 नक्षलवादी ठार - Naxalites Encounter in Chhattisgarh

Naxals Killed Two Persons : गडचिरोलीत नक्षलवाद्यांकडून दोघांची हत्या

Naxals killed in Gadchiroli : पोलीस-नक्षलवाद्यांमधील चकमकीची न्यायालयीन चौकशी व्हावी; माओवाद्यांची मागणी

