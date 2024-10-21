निवडणुकीपूर्वी सुरक्षा दलाची मोठी कारवाई; चकमकीत पाच नक्षलवादी ठार

गडचिरोली : गडचिरोली जिल्ह्यात पोलीस आणि नक्षलवाद्यांमध्ये चकमक सुरु आहे. गडचिरोलीतील छत्तीसगड सीमावर्ती भागात नक्षलविरोधी पोलीस पथक आणि नक्षलवाद्यांमध्ये चकमक सुरू आहे. या चकमकीत पाच नक्षलवादी ठार झाल्याची प्राथमिक माहिती आहे. तर एक पोलीस जवान जखमी झाल्याचीही माहिती आहे. भामरागडमधील कोपरीच्या जंगलात ही चकमक झाली आहे.
Maharashtra | In anti-Naxal operation in the Koparshi forest area, 5 Naxalites were killed after they opened fire on security forces. Search operation is going on in the said forest area and the process of identifying the dead Naxalites is going on: Neelotpal Gadchiroli SP— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024
